Time to retire your well-worn backpack? If you're looking to trade in that tattered knapsack for something stylish and practical, Amazon deals has huge discounts on tons of backpacks. Whether you need something to haul your groceries in, or you're looking for something that can handle a lot of books, we've picked out some of our favorite backpack deals from Amazon.

Amazon deals is packed with fantastic markdowns on designer backpacks you don't want to miss. You can find fashionable and functional backpack styles from brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Herschel, Nixon and Vera Bradley at a huge discount. From chic leather options to cool canvas designs, find a stylish backpack to add to your bag collection, but there's a lot more to explore.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from Amazon deals.

And if you're focused on staying active, with its new guide section, Amazon makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET's top picks. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away with Amazon deals.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best deals on backpacks at Amazon.

SHRRADOO Anti Theft Laptop Travel Backpack Amazon SHRRADOO Anti Theft Laptop Travel Backpack If security is a top priority, this is the backpack you want. With more than 14,000 global ratings, this backpack gets an average 4.7 out of 5 stars and is an Amazon Choice product. $24 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $29) Buy Now

JanSport Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack Amazon JanSport Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack This stylish but durable backpack comes in a variety colors and features JanSport’s signature leather bottom, polyester lining, and an S-curve shoulder strap. $32 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55) Buy Now

S-ZONE Genuine Leather Backpack Purse Travel Bag Upgraded 3.0 Amazon S-ZONE Genuine Leather Backpack Purse Travel Bag Upgraded 3.0 This S-Zone Genuine Leather Backpack is a functional and sleek bag made with top grain leather. Wear this S-Zone Genuine Leather Backpack when you are traveling and on-the-go. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0 Amazon Oakley Men's Enduro 25l 2.0 If you're into minimalist travel and you need a simple travel bag, this Oakley Enduro Backpack is great for all your trips, even to the park. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy Now

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack The Campus Backpack is made with Vera Bradley's signature quilted cotton in colorful patterns. $75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $115) Buy Now

The North Face Women's Borealis Backpack Amazon The North Face Women's Borealis Backpack The North Face Women's Borealis Backpack is an epic backpack and comes in 30 different colors. Shop now to get it for 40% off the original price, while supplies last. $58 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89) Buy Now

Herschel Nova Backpack Amazon Herschel Nova Backpack This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps. $56 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack Amazon TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack The TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack features a double-zip entry to main compartment, a zip front pocket, atop grab handle and adjustable backpack straps. $100 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack The XL Campus Backpack is made from. Vera Bradley colorful quilted cotton. This backpack features two side slip pockets, a front zip pocket with hidden front horizontal pocket, main entry compartment, front compartment, laptop compartment, and a hidden back zip pocket so you can travel easily and in style. $130 AT AMAZON Buy Now

AmazonBasics Slim Carry On Travel Backpack Amazon AmazonBasics Slim Carry On Travel Backpack The AmazonBasics Slim Carry On Travel Backpack has a dedicated laptop sleeve and fleece-lined inside tablet pocket for transporting electronics safely. The intentionally slim backpack is fully vented and has a well-padded back panel for comfort. $80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95) Buy Now

Nixon Smith Backpack Amazon Nixon Smith Backpack The Nixon Smith Backpack has a side entry laptop compartment, hide-away skateboard straps, a vertical front zip pocket and two side hydration slip pockets. Nixon's bags and backpacks are ready for anything be it school, the back roads or the streets. $45 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

Venture Pal Lightweight Packable Daypack Amazon Venture Pal Lightweight Packable Daypack This lightweight backpack is packable so it can fit in a travel bag, making great for flying and camping or as an everyday backpack. It has a roomy main compartment and features two front zipper pocket for smaller items along with an internal zippered pocket to protect essentials. With almost 8,000 5-star reviews, you can't beat the price. $17 AT AMAZON REGULARLY $45 Buy Now

Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Chevron Travel Backpack Amazon Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Chevron Travel Backpack This Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Chevron Travel Backpack is made to carry a 15 inch laptop and tablet. With this Kenneth Cole Chelsea Chevron Backpack you can travel in style while carrying your electronics. $56 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack Amazon Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack This ultralight backpack is a simple bag you can use as a travel pack. This packable backpack has hundreds of 5-star reviews and it's made by Osprey, so you know it's a high-quality daypack. $35 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Osprey Packs Porter 30 Travel Backpack Amazon Osprey Packs Porter 30 Travel Backpack If you're looking for something good for camping or travel, this Osprey backpack holds quite a bit of gear. The main compartment holds 30L of volume and has padded shoulder straps and hip belt for comfortable hauling. $92 AMAZON (REGULARLY $120) Buy Now

Frye and Co. Esme Backpack Amazon Frye and Co. Esme Backpack This Frye and Co. backpack features woven leather details and dip dye leather. $90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

