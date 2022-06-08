Sunny days are finally here — and while there are plenty of different ways to beat the summer heat, perhaps the easiest and quickest way to cool off, is with an iced coffee. Sure, you could go to your local coffee shop to enjoy your fave cold brew blend or cup of iced coffee, but that can get pricey (especially if you need your java fix daily). Fortunately, making your own cold brew or iced coffee at home is pretty easy — and we've picked out a few of the best cold brew coffee makers and iced coffee systems to make the at-home brewing process even simpler.

A good and flavorful cup of cold brew relies on its seeping process. Typically, you need to let your freshly ground coffee beans seep in some water overnight or for about half a day, as this makes the brew more concentrated (and is precisely why French presses and drip coffee systems are so popular among cold brew coffee fans). Nevertheless, there are alternatives to the French press — some of which make the brewing process quite a bit faster.

Cooling off with your favorite caffeinated beverage is the perfect declaration that summertime is well underway. With so many different ways to make your morning cold brew and iced coffee concoctions, we've rounded up the best presses, electric cold coffee makers and even a couple of cold brew kegerators.

Best Cold Brew and Iced Coffee Makers

Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker The Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker relies on a cold drip system to make flavorful cold brew coffee using a reusable filter. So, you don't have to waste money or resources on paper coffee filters while you use this system. $33 $30 Buy Now

Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker This cold brew coffee maker by Takeya is a versatile coffee-making system. Unlike French presses, Takeya's coffee maker infuses the ground coffee flavors into the water in the canister. The fine-mesh coffee filter just keeps your coffee grounds from getting into the canister. Because it can tolerate high temperatures, you can also use it to brew a hot batch of coffee on those days that you just want a break from the cold brew. $27 Buy Now

Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Amazon Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker The removable stainless steel filter on this cold brew iced coffee maker makes it a lot easier to clean up after each batch. Thanks to the high-quality filter and glass carafe, this device can be used as a hot or cold coffee maker, and it can function as a tea infuser. $36 Buy Now

Chamberlain Coffee x Bodum Cold Brew Press Chamberlain Coffee and Bodum Chamberlain Coffee x Bodum Cold Brew Press Youtuber Emma Chamberlain is just as coffee-obsessed as the rest of us, hence her titular coffee company, Chamberlain Coffee. This cold brew press takes the stress out of making your cold brew java. This specific French press will help sustain the full-body flavors in your coffee even as it seeps at a cold temperature. $27 Buy Now

Bodum BEAN Cold Brew Coffee Maker Walmart Bodum BEAN Cold Brew Coffee Maker This affordable French press by Bodum comes with two different lids, one airtight lid for storing your cold brew coffee in the fridge and another airtight lid that has a plunger so that you can press the coffee grounds down. $13 Buy Now

Fellow Stagg Pour-Over Coffee Maker Set Amazon Fellow Stagg Pour-Over Coffee Maker Set This Fellow product gives you a dripper carafe system to brew your favorite cold brew blends. The set also makes measuring your water to coffee grounds ratio even easier with a built-in guide to help you measure everything out. $99 Buy Now

Asobu Coldbrew Portable Coffee Maker Amazon Asobu Coldbrew Portable Coffee Maker A portable coffee maker that also makes cold brew coffee — could you want anything more from a cold brew coffee system? The airtight seal also keeps this device from leaking while you run errands. $50 Buy Now

Cuisinart Automatic Cold Brew Coffeemaker Amazon Cuisinart Automatic Cold Brew Coffeemaker Typically, making cold brew takes a while. It can take half a day, up to a full day to brew properly. However, the Cusinart Cold Brew Coffee cuts down on that brew time. Thanks to this electric cold brew coffee maker, it takes less than an hour to make your cold brew coffee even at the strongest intensity. $80 Buy Now

KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker Walmart KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker The KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker is a kitchen essential for coffee aficionados. You can place in it your fridge while the coffee grounds seep, then use the nozzle to easily pour yourself a glass. $100 Buy Now

OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker If you have a small kitchen or you're just struggling to find space for a new kitchen gadget, the OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker might be right for you. This coffee maker produces up to 16 ounces of cold brew coffee, which it automatically dispenses when you place the brewer on the carafe. $34 Buy Now

GrowlerWerks uKeg Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon GrowlerWerks uKeg Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker The GrowlerWerks uKeg Nitro is a kegerator that exclusively makes cold brew coffee. Thanks to the nitro gas that the GrowlerWerks uKeg uses, you can brew your coffee a lot quicker. Plus, you can make up to 12 cups of cold brew coffee at one time. $199 $149 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the 8 Best Tech Deals at Samsung Father's Day 2022 Sale

Jennifer Lopez's Makeup Artist's Favorite Eyebrow Pencil Is On Sale

The Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon

This Best-Selling Deep Tissue Massage Gun Is 73% Off at Amazon

Shop the Most Breathable Face Masks That Are Perfect for Hot Weather

15 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts That'll Arrive in Time for June 19