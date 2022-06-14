Shopping

The Best Affordable Printers for Your Home Office in 2022: Canon, HP, Epson and More

By ETonline Staff
With remote work situations becoming the norm, one thing has also become abundantly clear: home office spaces are essential — with people budgeting more for home office equipment than ever before. While having an efficient home office space is a must-have for many remote worker, it isn't always necessarily affordable — especially when it comes to investing in more high-tech office essentials like computers, monitors and even printers. Fortunately, affordable (yet still effective) printers do actually exist — and many are even available at retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy and more.

Standouts include printer models from HP, Epson, Canon, and Brother — all featuring premium capabilities for any home-office demands, as well as price tags that total in under $500. Regardless of whether your remote work situation is set up for the long-term or just until all Covid-19 restrictions have lifted, you can be guaranteed reliable printing without the burden of a hefty cost with these affordable printers. 

Below, shop our picks for the best affordable printers for your home office. Be sure to also check out 10 home office chairs that are perfect for any WFH setup and the best desks under $100.

Epson Expression Home Wireless Small-in-One Printer
Epson Expression Home Wireless Small-in-One Printer
Target
Epson Expression Home Wireless Small-in-One Printer

Epson's compact printer model features wireless, all-in-one capabilities via a lightweight and portable printer structure.

$110$70
Brother Wireless Color All-in-One Inkjet Printer
Brother Wireless Color All-in-One Inkjet Printer
Best Buy
Brother Wireless Color All-in-One Inkjet Printer

With plenty of robust features to meet all of your WFH needs, this wireless, inkjet model will suit any home office space perfectly.

$100
HP DeskJet 275Series Wireless Color All-in-One Printer
HP DeskJet 275Series Wireless Color All-in-One Printer
Amazon
HP DeskJet 275Series Wireless Color All-in-One Printer

This top-rated, wireless printer from HP offers elevated printing capabilities — and for a feasible price.

$180
Canon PIXMA TS702 Wireless Single Function Printer
Canon PIXMA TS702 Wireless Single Function Printer
Amazon
Canon PIXMA TS702 Wireless Single Function Printer

Get Canon-quality resolution in any of your printed items with this single-function printer.

$180
HP ENVY Photo 7855 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer
HP ENVY Photo 7855 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer
Best Buy
HP ENVY Photo 7855 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer

The best-selling HP Envy printer has almost 7,000 near-perfect reviews — and it just got a $35 markdown on the Best Buy website.

$250$215
Epson EcoTank All-In-One Inkjet Printer
Epson EcoTank All-In-One Inkjet Printer
Staples
Epson EcoTank All-In-One Inkjet Printer

Meet all of your home-office needs in style with Epson's crisp EcoTank Printer — equipped with premium features like an innovative cartridge-free solution.

$400

