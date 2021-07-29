Back to school season is around the corner. It's time to put together a shopping list for all of the essentials needed to make school work in whatever capacity the future holds.

Although it looks much different this year with distance learning as students of all levels continue to follow coronavirus precautions, it's still important to ensure they have the supplies they need, even if it doesn't mean they've filled up their backpacks to physically go to school.

Whether you're the parent or the student shopping, we've gathered the best accessories, organizers and tech to help make learning at home a breeze. Shop everything from a new laptop to an art easel for kids to stylish blue light glasses to wear during online lessons.

Check out ET Style's back to school shopping guide and list of essentials.

Back to School Essentials: Shop the Best Backpacks, Pencil Cases & Lunch Boxes

Shop for all supplies needed for in-person learning.

Best Face Masks for Kids and Adults

Stock up on your favorite face masks.

Stylish Backpacks to Carry School Supplies and Essentials

The best deals on backpacks from Tumi, Herschel, and Tory Burch.

The Best Sneakers and Shoes for Kids Returning Back to School

The best deals on kids shoes and sneakers from your favorite brands.

The Best Supplies for Remote Learning

Accessories, supplies and tech to enhance remote education for all grade levels and college.

Chic Blue Light Glasses to Reduce Eye Strain

Shop stylish specs from Quay, GlassesUSA, Flower by Drew and more.

Back to School Shopping List 2020: Tech Gear for Remote Learning

Laptops, monitors, headphones and more -- here's the techy stuff you'll need to stay connected.

