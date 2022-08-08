Back to School is here, and if you're heading off to college for the first time, it means you can start saving on your dorm room essentials right now. Bed Bath & Beyond has launched its Back to School Sale just in time to prep for residence life, featuring deals up to 45% off bathroom essentials, bedding, small appliances, and more.

There are already so many things to worry about while starting college like what classes to take, what clubs to join, and of course, making sure you have everything you need at your dorm to prepare for the day and to unwind at night. If you don't know where to start or need dorm room ideas, Bed Bath & Beyond has you covered.

Dorm Room Deals

For a limited time, the home and bath retailer is offering major discounts on plenty of dorm essentials during the brand's Back to School Sale. If you're a College Savings Pass member, you can earn additional savings on every purchase at Bed Bath & Beyond through Sept. 30. You'll need to verify that you're a college student by signing up to the College Savings Pass program and you'll get an additional 20% off your entire purchase and 3x the reward points.

Below, shop the best college dorm room essentials from Bed Bath & Beyond's Back to School Sale.

Farberware Classic Microwave Bed Bath & Beyond Farberware Classic Microwave Heat up frozen burritos or leftovers when you need a late-night snack with this 0.7 cubic foot microwave. $70 $50 Buy Now

Keurig K-Mini Plus Bed Bath & Beyond Keurig K-Mini Plus Start your mornings right before class with a delicious cup of coffee. The Keurig K-Mini Plus is perfect for a small space and pours a single-serve K-Cup. $110 $60 Buy Now

Simply Essential Solid Slides Bed Bath & Beyond Simply Essential Solid Slides Keep your feet clean and healthy by wearing shower shoes in shared bathrooms. Pop these in your shower caddy so you always remember to bring them. $20 $14 Buy Now

OttLite Sanitizing Thrive LED Desk Lamp with Clock Bed Bath and Beyond OttLite Sanitizing Thrive LED Desk Lamp with Clock If you're tired of manually sanitizing your phone, tablet and the face mask you only wore for a quick errand, then this OttiLite Sanitizing Lamp could help you save you a bit of time and energy. The sanitizing light technology eradicates harmful microorganisms. While it sanitizes your everyday items, you can simultaneously use it as a desk lamp, clock and thermometer. $69 $35 Buy Now

Nestwell Hygro Cotton Bath Towel Bed Bath & Beyond Nestwell Hygro Cotton Bath Towel Sometimes it's easy to forget that a good bath towel can go a long way. The Nestwell Hygro Cotton Bath Towel is super soft and absorbent, helping you dry off quickly so you can get on with your day. $12 $10 Buy Now

