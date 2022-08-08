Bed Bath & Beyond's Back to School Sale Has Major Discounts on Dorm Essentials
Back to School is here, and if you're heading off to college for the first time, it means you can start saving on your dorm room essentials right now. Bed Bath & Beyond has launched its Back to School Sale just in time to prep for residence life, featuring deals up to 45% off bathroom essentials, bedding, small appliances, and more.
There are already so many things to worry about while starting college like what classes to take, what clubs to join, and of course, making sure you have everything you need at your dorm to prepare for the day and to unwind at night. If you don't know where to start or need dorm room ideas, Bed Bath & Beyond has you covered.
For a limited time, the home and bath retailer is offering major discounts on plenty of dorm essentials during the brand's Back to School Sale. If you're a College Savings Pass member, you can earn additional savings on every purchase at Bed Bath & Beyond through Sept. 30. You'll need to verify that you're a college student by signing up to the College Savings Pass program and you'll get an additional 20% off your entire purchase and 3x the reward points.
Below, shop the best college dorm room essentials from Bed Bath & Beyond's Back to School Sale.
Heat up frozen burritos or leftovers when you need a late-night snack with this 0.7 cubic foot microwave.
Start your mornings right before class with a delicious cup of coffee. The Keurig K-Mini Plus is perfect for a small space and pours a single-serve K-Cup.
A shower caddy is a dorm life must-have. This mesh shower caddy has 7 compartments for all of your bathroom essentials, plus, it's quick-drying.
If you're starting college somewhere with a full-use kitchen, this set has everything you need to cook. Not only does it come with pans, baking tools, and kitchen utensils — it also comes with food storage containers and so much more.
Keep your feet clean and healthy by wearing shower shoes in shared bathrooms. Pop these in your shower caddy so you always remember to bring them.
A major dorm room essential is a classic mini fridge. This 3.1 cu. ft. one from Whirlpool has dual compartments so you can keep things refrigerated or frozen.
Make sure to stay hydrated during a busy day at school by always having a water bottle on hand. The Takeya 24 oz. water bottle is insulated so it will keep your water nice and cool all day.
Getting a good night's sleep is so important to learning. Upgrade your dorm room bed with this comfy Twin XL mattress topper.
Living in a dorm room means you won't have laundry machines super close to you so having a portable laundry bag is a must.
If you're tired of manually sanitizing your phone, tablet and the face mask you only wore for a quick errand, then this OttiLite Sanitizing Lamp could help you save you a bit of time and energy. The sanitizing light technology eradicates harmful microorganisms. While it sanitizes your everyday items, you can simultaneously use it as a desk lamp, clock and thermometer.
Just because you have a small twin bed doesn't mean you can't make it look nice. UGG's Twin XL Duvet Cover Set will have you smiling and comfy in your dorm room.
Sometimes it's easy to forget that a good bath towel can go a long way. The Nestwell Hygro Cotton Bath Towel is super soft and absorbent, helping you dry off quickly so you can get on with your day.
This air purifier cleans the air in its vicinity using four different filter methods: an active carbon pre-filter, a true HEPA filter, a UV-C light with photocatalyst filter and an ionizer. The 4-stage filter process ensures that the air that circulates throughout your dorm is clean and healthy.
The storage bench and ottoman set is the perfect way to enjoy a movie night with your housemates. The only thing that the tray on the storage bench is missing is a fully stocked charcuterie board.
