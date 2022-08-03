'Euphoria' Star Storm Reid Shares Her College Dorm Room Essentials

Storm Reid isn't like any typical teenager. The young actress has risen in popularity for her supporting role as Gia Bennett, Rue's younger sister, on HBO's top hit Euphoria; plus, in her downtime, she's balancing college life at the University of Southern California. It may be hard to believe that the 19-year-old star can keep up her grades, maintain a social life, and take on acting roles all at once. But, Reid has mastered the balance between her two different lives and shares her must-have college essentials on Amazon as the new school year approaches.

Shop Storm's Dorm Essentials

When she's not hitting the red carpet or staying up long nights on set, Storm Reid can be found decorating her dorm room and spending quality time with her roommate, Natalia Bryant, the late Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter. In Amazon's latest Dorm Roomz series, Reid walks us through her "baby blue everything" on-campus apartment, featuring her favorite kitchen appliances, storage holders and organizers, decor pieces, tech essentials, and more.

Are you feeling inspired by the talented Euphoria star and incoming college sophomore? Shop Storm Reid's dorm room collection on Amazon to give your space a fresh and stylish look.

ELEPHAS Mini WiFi Projector Amazon ELEPHAS Mini WiFi Projector Invite friends over for a movie night and get your popcorn ready for an incredible viewing experience with this mini projector which allows you to select your content through WiFi connection or by plugging in your iPhone. $150 $75 WITH COUPON Buy Now

COMFEE' Retro Microwave Amazon COMFEE' Retro Microwave This fun and stylish retro microwave is perfect for a quick meal in your dorm room or apartment when you're in a hurry. $125 $112 Buy Now

