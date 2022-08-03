'Euphoria' Star Storm Reid Shares Her College Dorm Room Essentials
Storm Reid isn't like any typical teenager. The young actress has risen in popularity for her supporting role as Gia Bennett, Rue's younger sister, on HBO's top hit Euphoria; plus, in her downtime, she's balancing college life at the University of Southern California. It may be hard to believe that the 19-year-old star can keep up her grades, maintain a social life, and take on acting roles all at once. But, Reid has mastered the balance between her two different lives and shares her must-have college essentials on Amazon as the new school year approaches.
When she's not hitting the red carpet or staying up long nights on set, Storm Reid can be found decorating her dorm room and spending quality time with her roommate, Natalia Bryant, the late Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter. In Amazon's latest Dorm Roomz series, Reid walks us through her "baby blue everything" on-campus apartment, featuring her favorite kitchen appliances, storage holders and organizers, decor pieces, tech essentials, and more.
Are you feeling inspired by the talented Euphoria star and incoming college sophomore? Shop Storm Reid's dorm room collection on Amazon to give your space a fresh and stylish look.
Invite friends over for a movie night and get your popcorn ready for an incredible viewing experience with this mini projector which allows you to select your content through WiFi connection or by plugging in your iPhone.
Stay organized and declutter your dorm room or apartment with this 4-tier shoe rack.
Whether you enjoy listening to music while studying or while relaxing in your room, these Beats Studio3 headphones cancel out noise so you will be free of distractions.
This fun and stylish retro microwave is perfect for a quick meal in your dorm room or apartment when you're in a hurry.
This mid-century modern armchair is Storm Reid's favorite chair to unwind in at the end of the day and listen to music. Add this fashionable piece to your apartment to stay relaxed.
Add a pop of blue to your apartment kitchen or dorm room with the CUSINAID 4-Slot toaster that allows you to reheat and defrost easily.
This highly-rated Sony EXTRA BASS speaker enhances sound quality and features 24-hour battery life so you can listen to music with friends all day long.
Store extra towels, sheets, pillow cases, and more in this durable velvet storage ottoman.
If you're looking to upgrade your curtains, these honeycomb-patterned curtains will give you the privacy needed and block out light.
Made with a soft velvet material, these blue pillow covers add a relaxed feel to your dorm room or apartment.
For those college students who rely on a daily fix of coffee, keep these cappuccino cups on hand and stay organized with the metal stacking stand.
