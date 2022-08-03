Shopping

'Euphoria' Star Storm Reid Shares Her College Dorm Room Essentials

By Sydney Sweetwood‍
Storm Reid Amazon
Amazon

Storm Reid isn't like any typical teenager. The young actress has risen in popularity for her supporting role as Gia Bennett, Rue's younger sister, on HBO's top hit Euphoria; plus, in her downtime, she's balancing college life at the University of Southern California. It may be hard to believe that the 19-year-old star can keep up her grades, maintain a social life, and take on acting roles all at once. But, Reid has mastered the balance between her two different lives and shares her must-have college essentials on Amazon as the new school year approaches.  

Shop Storm's Dorm Essentials

When she's not hitting the red carpet or staying up long nights on set, Storm Reid can be found decorating her dorm room and spending quality time with her roommate, Natalia Bryant, the late Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter. In Amazon's latest Dorm Roomz series, Reid walks us through her "baby blue everything" on-campus apartment, featuring her favorite kitchen appliances, storage holders and organizers, decor pieces, tech essentials, and more.

Are you feeling inspired by the talented Euphoria star and incoming college sophomore? Shop Storm Reid's dorm room collection on Amazon to give your space a fresh and stylish look. 

ELEPHAS Mini WiFi Projector
ELEPHAS Mini WiFi Projector
Amazon
ELEPHAS Mini WiFi Projector

Invite friends over for a movie night and get your popcorn ready for an incredible viewing experience with this mini projector which allows you to select your content through WiFi connection or by plugging in your iPhone. 

$150$75 WITH COUPON
Simple Houseware 4-Tier Shoe Rack Storage Organizer
Simple Houseware 4-Tier Shoe Rack Storage Organizer
Amazon
Simple Houseware 4-Tier Shoe Rack Storage Organizer

Stay organized and declutter your dorm room or apartment with this 4-tier shoe rack. 

$33$23
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

Whether you enjoy listening to music while studying or while relaxing in your room, these Beats Studio3 headphones cancel out noise so you will be free of distractions. 

$350$250
COMFEE' Retro Microwave
COMFEE' Retro Microwave
Amazon
COMFEE' Retro Microwave

This fun and stylish retro microwave is perfect for a quick meal in your dorm room or apartment when you're in a hurry. 

$125$112
Rivet Sloane Mid-Century Modern Living Room Armchair
Rivet Sloane Mid-Century Modern Living Room Armchair
Amazon
Rivet Sloane Mid-Century Modern Living Room Armchair

This mid-century modern armchair is Storm Reid's favorite chair to unwind in at the end of the day and listen to music. Add this fashionable piece to your apartment to stay relaxed. 

$456
CUSINAID 4 Wide Slots Stainless Steel Toaster
CUSINAID 4 Wide Slots Stainless Steel Toaster
Amazon
CUSINAID 4 Wide Slots Stainless Steel Toaster

Add a pop of blue to your apartment kitchen or dorm room with the CUSINAID 4-Slot toaster that allows you to reheat and defrost easily.

$70$54 WITH COUPON
Sony SRS-XB33 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker
Sony SRS-XB33 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker
Amazon
Sony SRS-XB33 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker

This highly-rated Sony EXTRA BASS speaker enhances sound quality and features 24-hour battery life so you can listen to music with friends all day long.  

$127
HomePop Round Storage Ottoman
HomePop Round Storage Ottoman
Amazon
HomePop Round Storage Ottoman

Store extra towels, sheets, pillow cases, and more in this durable velvet storage ottoman. 

$93
JINCHAN Grey Honeycomb Window Curtains
JINCHAN Grey Honeycomb Window Curtains
Amazon
JINCHAN Grey Honeycomb Window Curtains

If you're looking to upgrade your curtains, these honeycomb-patterned curtains will give you the privacy needed and block out light. 

$35
Tayis Blue Throw Pillow Covers 18x18in Set of 4
Tayis Blue Throw Pillow Covers 18x18in Set of 4
Amazon
Tayis Blue Throw Pillow Covers 18x18in Set of 4

Made with a soft velvet material, these blue pillow covers add a relaxed feel to your dorm room or apartment. 

$35$30
Sweese Porcelain Stackable Cappuccino Cups with Saucers and Metal Stand
Sweese Porcelain Stackable Cappuccino Cups with Saucers and Metal Stand
Amazon
Sweese Porcelain Stackable Cappuccino Cups with Saucers and Metal Stand

For those college students who rely on a daily fix of coffee, keep these cappuccino cups on hand and stay organized with the metal stacking stand.

$33 $30

