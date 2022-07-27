Back to School season is officially here, which means it's time to take stock of your kitchen and home office to figure out how to make the best of your space for the new school year. Since most of us continue to spend more time at home — cooking, baking and, well, snacking more — there's no need to hire a professional organizer. Instead, we gathered some of the best ideas found on Amazon with great deals to help you up your home organization game.

Having an organized pantry to come home to after stocking up at the grocery store makes at-home life easier. Whether you're looking to organize your kitchen, bedroom, and closets or wanting to refresh your home for summer, Amazon has everything you need to declutter your home for summer and beyond.

Read on for ET's tips and tricks and best deals on home organization and storage.

Tiered Shelves

Things get lost in the pantry when you can't see what you already have (which can also lead to overbuying). Add height to your pantry organization with a step, tiered shelf to literally elevate visibility. One with a grippy, non-skid surface is ideal so items don't slide all over the place.

Divide into Bins and Bags

Whether it's for the walk-in pantry, fridge or another space in your home, place items in clear plastic open bins by size and category for easy access. Large bins can be reserved for big bags and boxes, while smaller bins with built-in dividers can section out tea bags, packets and other smaller goods.

Winter Clothes Storage

Bins and bags work well for your winter clothes and heavy blankets that you won't need this summer.

Over-the-Door Rack

An over-the-door wire rack instantly adds more storage space. A tall tiered rack with adjustable shelves makes it easy to vertically organize jars of peanut butter, cans, baking items or whatever you need extra space for. It's also perfect for extra closet space to store your shoes.

Home-it Mop and Broom Holder Amazon Home-it Mop and Broom Holder It will surprise you how much space you free up once you hang your cleaning tools. This organizer can hold up to 11 items and each ball can hold up to 7 1/2 lbs. of weight. $20 $15 Buy Now

Lazy Susan

Forgo messy rummaging for a Lazy Susan with 360-degree rotating action that makes grabbing spices and condiments easy while you're cooking. We highly recommend a multi-level design for more storage capabilities and one with a non-skid rubber-lined base and raised edges.

Decant Dry Foods

To know exactly where all your groceries end up, decant dry pantry foods such as snacks, cereal, oats, sugar and nuts into clear stackable airtight containers. The professional home organizing company, The Home Edit (celebs like Khloe Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow have called upon their services) has popularized this tidy look. Their collection of storage items is sold at the Container Store, along with their recognizable handwritten adhesive pantry labels — or just make your own with a handheld label maker (great for noting and avoiding expired foods, too).

Store Produce in Containers

Instead of shoving fruits and vegetables in the fridge drawers, keep them separated and tidy in individual clear containers, which also helps to keep them in the best condition (no more squished scallions). Opt for containers with non-toxic activated carbon filters that absorb ethylene gas, a removable basket for optimal airflow and adjustable vent, designed to slow down spoilage.

Drink Mats and Organizers

Cans and bottles take up a lot of space. A rubber drink mat lets you stack beverages of all sizes and keep them in place — no slipping or rolling around.

Pots and Pans Organizer

Let's face it, pots and pans are frustratingly bulky and not easy to store. Minimize clutter and damage by investing in a slide-out organizer. Adjustable vertical dividers customize to the sizes of your pots, pans and lids so they're stored nicely.

