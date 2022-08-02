Finding the right laptop when going back to school is not only a game changer, but it is also an investment. Luckily, tech giants from Apple to Lenovo and Samsung are offering back-to-school laptop deals to close out the summer. Regardless of your budget, you're sure to find a laptop that is perfect for work, class, or even just streaming movies and music without breaking the bank.

While it can be overwhelming for budget-minded students and parents to choose a reliable laptop for your needs, we've gathered up some of the best deals available right now. To start, Apple's latest model of the MacBook Pro is on sale for $300 off at Amazon. This rare MacBook Pro deal is the best way to get the sleek and powerful for less than list price. The 1TB model is also $300 off with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU for faster performance to fly through your work.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 2021 Apple MacBook Pro Save $300 on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. $2,499 $2,199 Buy Now

Lenovo's huge Back to School sale event has versatile 2-in-1 laptops that act as both a laptop and a tablet. You can save as much as $1,930 on a ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 with code THINKPADDEAL1. The ThinkPad is great for students as it changes from a laptop to a tablet quickly and easily — making it a device that’s extremely convenient for traveling and working on the go.

Whether you are looking for a sturdy MacBook for your kids or a lightweight laptop with a top-performing intel core for work, we found the best laptop deals available right now. From Chromebooks to Microsoft Surface Pros and even workstations, shop the best laptop back-to-school deals below.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Amazon Samsung Galaxy Book Pro The lightest Galaxy Book laptop allows you to enjoy vibrant viewing whether inside or in direct sunlight. From downloading large documents fast to watching streams with no lag, the 11th Gen Core processor helps you do everything in a flash. $1,000 $686 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Samsung Samsung Galaxy Chromebook With a sturdy long-lasting battery and a beautiful 4K display, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is a great lightweight laptop for traveling. $999 $649 Buy Now

HP Chromebook 11" Amazon HP Chromebook 11" The best thing about this HP Chromebook's screen isn't its quality resolution -- it's the anti-glare properties. Now, you can enjoy working on projects outside or catching up on your favorite series without having to deal with glare interrupting you. $260 $132 Buy Now

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ If you can't decide between a tablet or a laptop, then why not go for a 2-in-1? This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 can act as either a tablet or a laptop. Speaking of versatility, this 2-in-1's battery can last up to 15 hours, so you can work on plenty of projects before it needs to recharge. $1,030 $700 Buy Now

