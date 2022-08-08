Shopping

#BamaRush TikTok Is in Full Swing—Shop All the Fashion Trends From #RushTok 2022

By Lauren Gruber‍
Sorority Bid Day TikTok Style
It's back-to-school season, and for TikTok fans, that means more than just picking out notebooks and college dorm essentials. Sorority rush season, or #RushTok, is back in full swing, and we couldn't be more excited for this year's round of OOTDs (outfit of the day) and bid day reveals.

For the uninitiated, sorority rush season starts in early August for many schools with a large Greek life community, including the University of Mississippi,Georgia Southern University, and most famously, The University of Alabama. Potential new members of Greek life, or PNMs, participate in a week or two-week-long series of events in hopes of joining a sorority.

@gracynedmondsonnn Bama rush day 1 @shallawista @alvjewels #bamarushtok#bamarush#bamarushweek#ootd♬ original sound - gracynedmondson

Last year, PNM's (potential new members) posted their outfits for each rush event—or in this case, "round one,"—which took TikTok by storm—#BamaRush has racked up over one billion views— with #RushTok bringing in over 420 million viewers. 

Popular accounts including @DollyPartonWannabe02 and @WhatWouldJimmyBuffetDo, became micro-celebrities overnight as millions of viewers watched for their outfit recommendations via their rush journey. 

Since Alabama's sorority rush started this past weekend—season two of #RushTok dropped, and we're loving all the brand-new OOTD videos sprouting up all over our For You Pages. In celebration, we've rounded up some #BamaRush-Approved style essentials to help you channel your inner sorority girl. From the perfect bag to carry all your rush essentials to colorful statement jewelry, here are ten pieces to shop in honor of sorority rush season.

Longchamp Large Le Pliage Shoulder Tote
Longchamp Large Le Pliage Shoulder Tote
Nordstrom
Longchamp Large Le Pliage Shoulder Tote

To carry all of the essentials for long days of rush events, many sorority hopefuls have opted for Longchamp's classic tote bag.

$155
SheIn Women's Solid Shirred High Waist Layered Ruffle Hem Flared Mini Skirt
SheIn Women's Solid Shirred High Waist Layered Ruffle Hem Flared Mini Skirt
Amazon
SheIn Women's Solid Shirred High Waist Layered Ruffle Hem Flared Mini Skirt

A popular choice for pairing with tee shirts, colorful ruffled skirts are a must-have for rush season.

$22
Kendra Scott Lillia Beaded Necklace
Kendra Scott Lillia Beaded Necklace
Nordstrom
Kendra Scott Lillia Beaded Necklace

Kendra Scott jewelry is especially popular down South, and this butterfly necklace makes for a great conversation piece.

$75$37.50
Princess Polly The Goddess Mini Dress
Princess Polly The Goddess Mini Dress
Princess Polly
Princess Polly The Goddess Mini Dress

We can totally see a PNM wearing this dress to one of the fancier rounds towards the end of rush.

$69
Lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt
Lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt
Lululemon
Lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt

Another smart choice for staying comfortable in the Southern summer heat, PNMs love this Lululemon athletic skirt with built-in shorts.

$78$49
Golden Goose Super-Star Low Top Sneaker
Golden Goose Super-Star Low Top Sneaker
Nordstrom
Golden Goose Super-Star Low Top Sneaker

Made from premium Italian leather, these pre-distressed low top sneakers with terry lining are comfortable enough to wear barefoot.

$525
Princess Polly Summer Nights Mini Dress
Princess Polly Summer Nights Mini Dress
Princess Polly
Princess Polly Summer Nights Mini Dress

A breezy sundress in a bold color seems to be the go-to look for rush events such as sisterhood.

$60
100 Packs Assorted Color Butterfly Hair Clips
100 Packs Assorted Color Butterfly Hair Clips
Amazon
100 Packs Assorted Color Butterfly Hair Clips

Butterfly clips are easy way to add an extra pop of color to a variety of hairstyles.

$7$6
Banana Republic Ramie Open-Back Dress
Banana Republic Ramie Open-Back Dress
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Ramie Open-Back Dress

Bows, color, and voluminous silhouettes are Southern style essentials.

$200$80
Deepa Gurnani Isha Tassel Drop Earrings
Deepa Gurnani Isha Tassel Drop Earrings
Nordstrom
Deepa Gurnani Isha Tassel Drop Earrings

Colorful statement earrings are another way PNMs like to add personality to their outfits.

$60

