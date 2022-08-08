#BamaRush TikTok Is in Full Swing—Shop All the Fashion Trends From #RushTok 2022
It's back-to-school season, and for TikTok fans, that means more than just picking out notebooks and college dorm essentials. Sorority rush season, or #RushTok, is back in full swing, and we couldn't be more excited for this year's round of OOTDs (outfit of the day) and bid day reveals.
For the uninitiated, sorority rush season starts in early August for many schools with a large Greek life community, including the University of Mississippi,Georgia Southern University, and most famously, The University of Alabama. Potential new members of Greek life, or PNMs, participate in a week or two-week-long series of events in hopes of joining a sorority.
@gracynedmondsonnn Bama rush day 1 @shallawista @alvjewels #bamarushtok#bamarush#bamarushweek#ootd♬ original sound - gracynedmondson
Last year, PNM's (potential new members) posted their outfits for each rush event—or in this case, "round one,"—which took TikTok by storm—#BamaRush has racked up over one billion views— with #RushTok bringing in over 420 million viewers.
Popular accounts including @DollyPartonWannabe02 and @WhatWouldJimmyBuffetDo, became micro-celebrities overnight as millions of viewers watched for their outfit recommendations via their rush journey.
Since Alabama's sorority rush started this past weekend—season two of #RushTok dropped, and we're loving all the brand-new OOTD videos sprouting up all over our For You Pages. In celebration, we've rounded up some #BamaRush-Approved style essentials to help you channel your inner sorority girl. From the perfect bag to carry all your rush essentials to colorful statement jewelry, here are ten pieces to shop in honor of sorority rush season.
To carry all of the essentials for long days of rush events, many sorority hopefuls have opted for Longchamp's classic tote bag.
A popular choice for pairing with tee shirts, colorful ruffled skirts are a must-have for rush season.
Kendra Scott jewelry is especially popular down South, and this butterfly necklace makes for a great conversation piece.
We can totally see a PNM wearing this dress to one of the fancier rounds towards the end of rush.
Another smart choice for staying comfortable in the Southern summer heat, PNMs love this Lululemon athletic skirt with built-in shorts.
Made from premium Italian leather, these pre-distressed low top sneakers with terry lining are comfortable enough to wear barefoot.
A breezy sundress in a bold color seems to be the go-to look for rush events such as sisterhood.
Butterfly clips are easy way to add an extra pop of color to a variety of hairstyles.
Bows, color, and voluminous silhouettes are Southern style essentials.
Colorful statement earrings are another way PNMs like to add personality to their outfits.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Activewear Deals to Shop from the Outdoor Voices Summer Sale
Our 25 Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon For Summer 2022
The TikTok-Favorite Aerie Crossover Leggings Are 30% Off Right Now
TikTok's Favorite Abercrombie Jeans Are On Sale for 30% Off
TikTok Is Having a Meredith Blake Summer: Here’s How to Get the Look
The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok
24 TikTok Summer Fashion Trends Available on Amazon for Under $50