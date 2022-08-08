It's back-to-school season, and for TikTok fans, that means more than just picking out notebooks and college dorm essentials. Sorority rush season, or #RushTok, is back in full swing, and we couldn't be more excited for this year's round of OOTDs (outfit of the day) and bid day reveals.

For the uninitiated, sorority rush season starts in early August for many schools with a large Greek life community, including the University of Mississippi,Georgia Southern University, and most famously, The University of Alabama. Potential new members of Greek life, or PNMs, participate in a week or two-week-long series of events in hopes of joining a sorority.

Last year, PNM's (potential new members) posted their outfits for each rush event—or in this case, "round one,"—which took TikTok by storm—#BamaRush has racked up over one billion views— with #RushTok bringing in over 420 million viewers.

Popular accounts including @DollyPartonWannabe02 and @WhatWouldJimmyBuffetDo, became micro-celebrities overnight as millions of viewers watched for their outfit recommendations via their rush journey.

Since Alabama's sorority rush started this past weekend—season two of #RushTok dropped, and we're loving all the brand-new OOTD videos sprouting up all over our For You Pages. In celebration, we've rounded up some #BamaRush-Approved style essentials to help you channel your inner sorority girl. From the perfect bag to carry all your rush essentials to colorful statement jewelry, here are ten pieces to shop in honor of sorority rush season.

