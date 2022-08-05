BaubleBar, the affordable jewelry brand worn by Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, and Julia Roberts, is having a major sale right now. The jewelry brand is now even more affordable during BaubleBar's Summer Friends & Family Event.

Through Aug. 7, BaubleBar is offering 25% off on everything on its website, including rings, necklaces, and earrings. All you need to do is use the promo code FF25 at checkout. The code also works for jewelry that's already marked down for an even bigger discount.

Get 25% Off BaubleBar

Shoppers can also score on bracelets through the sale — including the best-selling Pisa Bracelet style, which is loved by celebs and fashion aficionados alike.

Jewelry always makes great gifts for your loved ones and BaubleBar is a favorite for its trendy designs and affordable prices. Whether you're on the hunt for thoughtful birthday gifts, are shopping out sweet pieces for your significant other, or simply want to treat your accessory stock to a fun update for summer, BaubleBar has no shortage of must-have jewelry pieces — including everything from statement-making earrings to versatile necklaces and more.

The summer deals apply to the brand's bestsellers, including the Bennett Tennis Necklace, Mini Alidia Ring and Adrianna Gold Earrings. Shop ET's favorite BaubleBar picks, below.

Best Earring Deals

Best Ring Deals

Mini Alidia Ring BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring BaubleBar's #1 ring is their bestseller because of its versatility-- it comes in a variety of colors and they're so fun to stack and mix and match. $44 $12 Buy Now

Alanna Ring BaubleBar Alanna Ring The mixed stones on the Alanna ring are fab on their own and pair well with other rings too. $44 $8 Buy Now

Best Necklace Deals

Jamie Necklace BaubleBar Jamie Necklace The colorful beaded necklace with touches of freshwater pearls are ready for your beach day outfits. $58 $20 Buy Now

Best Bracelet Deals

