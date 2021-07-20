Shop Amazon's Best Deals for Summer

Prime Day and the 4th of July are behind us but summer isn't even half over yet and there are plenty of sunny days and summer sales at Amazon ahead.

Amazon has all the necessary and quintessential items for a fun summer in the sun, including pools and pool supplies, backyard BBQ grills and grill sets, outdoor toys and games, camping gear and more. Amazon shoppers will also find travel gear for your summer 2021 vacation, swimwear and beach gear, as well as summer fashion items like shorts, T-shirts, sandals, sneakers, sunglasses and other summer accessories at a discount..

It's more convenient than ever to shop Amazon products, as the online retailer offers a massive amount of products if you're looking for a deal from various brands like Ray-Ban, Levi's, Kate Spade, Good American and more at awesome markdowns.

If you don't have an Amazon Prime account yet, you can sign up for a free month trial so you can get in on all the best Amazon deals -- and don't forget to download the Amazon app to make shopping easier.

Best Deals on Summer Essentials

Best Tech Deals

Best Deals on Amazon Devices and Amazon-Compatible Devices

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Take thousands of stories with you anywhere you go. $85 (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Best Tech Deals for Smart Home

Audible Premium Plus Membership Amazon Audible Premium Plus Membership Get Audible Premium Plus for just $6.95 a month for your first 4 months, and get 1 audiobook of your choice each month - including best sellers and new releases. $7/MONTH (REGULARLY $15/MONTH) Buy Now

Best Deals on Kitchen Appliances

Best Fashion Deals

Best Deals on Shoes

Best Deals on Handbags and Wallets

Best Beauty Deals

Best Deals on Luggage, Backpacks and Travel Gear

Best Deals on Jewelry

Sunglasses

And the deals don't stop there. Check out deals in even more categories below:

Watches, Smart Watches and Fitness Trackers

Face Masks

Health

Headphones, Speakers, Cameras and Printers

Computers, Tablets and Phones

Gaming

Kids



RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Early Access Is Open for Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Beauty Deals

Jennifer Lopez's Adidas Sneakers Are Available on Amazon

Drew Barrymore New Kitchenware Line Is Back in Stock at Walmart

The Best Online Sales to Shop This Weekend

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals Under $25

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 -- Amazon, Walmart & More

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals Under $50

Best Deals on Celeb-Loved Products at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

The Aerie Crossover Legging Dupe Loved On TikTok Is 50% Off On Amazon

The Best Home Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Shop Now To Get the TikTok-Famous Portable Air Conditioner on Sale

The 14 Best Shoe Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2021

The Booty-Lifting Leggings Kourtney Kardashian Raves About Are On Sale