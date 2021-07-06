Shopping

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Sunglasses for Summer

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Memorial Day 2021 Sunglasses Sale
Getty Images

The 4th of July is over, but summer has just begun! If you haven't gotten a go-to pair of sunglasses for summer 2021 yet, Amazon has tons of designer sunglasses at deep discounts to make you look good while protecting your eyes.

If, like us, you've lost one too many pairs of sunglasses over past summers, there's a great range of discounted pairs up for grabs at Amazon. While you don't want cheap sunglasses, you can find inexpensive and stylish tinted glasses for as low as $14 for these pink and gold, round, metal framed SOJOS sunnies. You can also find popular brands like Ray-Ban's classic aviator shades at slashed prices on Amazon.

Whether you're looking for serious eye protection from UV rays for everyday wear this summer, or you just want a new summer fashion accessory for the beach, you can find tons of major markdowns on men and women's sunglasses at Amazon. 

Shop ET Style's picks from designer sunglasses at Amazon below.

ET Style's Favorite Amazon's Post-Prime Day Deals on Designer Sunglasses:

COACH Aviator Metal Sunglasses
COACH HC7111 57 mm Aviator Metal Sunglasses
Amazon
COACH Aviator Metal Sunglasses
This iconic pilot shape is an easy-to-wear design and features adjustable nose pads for a personalized fit. These women's sunglasses from Coach also offer 100% UV protection. 
$96 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $154)
Tory Burch 0TY7106 Sunglasses
Tory Burch Womens 0TY7106 57mm
Amazon
Tory Burch 0TY7106 Sunglasses
Get full coverage at half the price in these Tory Burch shades. 
$126 (REGULARLY $234)
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic polarized sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. 
$105 (REGULARLY $165)
Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses
Michael Kors MK2098U 378113 Brown Tortoise Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses
Get full coverage from these square sunglasses from Michael Kors. Get them now for more than 43% off the regular price while supplies last. 
$59 (REGULARLY $99)
Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses
Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses
If you haven't tried designer eyewear with polarized lenses, this is a great opportunity. Get these Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses now for more than 50% off. These trendy sunglasses are shown in tortoise shell frames, but they come in 18 different colors and styles.
$64 (REGULARLY $149)
Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Sunglasses
Amazon/Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses
Get full coverage with these Ray-Ban sunglasses, available in 30 different colors.
$153 (REGULARLY $175)
Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
If you're picky about sunglasses, these cat eye shades are an elegant accessory from Kate Spade. Perfect for just about any face shape, these sunnies are a classy touch to any outfit. 
$64 (REGULARLY $180)
Dolce & Gabbana 0DG4270
Dolce & Gabbana 0DG4270
Amazon
Dolce & Gabbana 0DG4270
These Dolce & Gabbana 0DG4270 are made in a classic shape with a classic shade: Havana/brown gradient.
$189 (REGULARLY $240)
Versace VE4361 Sunglasses
Versace VE4361 Sunglasses
Amazon
Versace VE4361 Sunglasses
Wear these Versace women's sunglasses for a bold and confident look. At 48% off, there is no way you can pass up on these Versace Sunglasses.
$136 (REGULARLY $295)
Persol Po3108s Panto Sunglasses
Persol Po3108s Panto Sunglasses
Amazon
Persol Po3108s Panto Sunglasses
These Persol sunglasses with a round frame are classy, retro and on mega-sale. Also available in Red, Black, Blue, and Violet Brown, save over 50% off these Persol Sunglasses.
$174 (REGULARLY $370)
Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black
Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black
Amazon
Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black
 Look and feel stylish in these Prada Sunglasses. They feature lightweight designer plastic frames to compliment a small face shape. 
$133 (REGULARLY $225)
Tory Burch Black Sunglasses
tory_burch_black_sunglasses
Amazon
Tory Burch Black Sunglasses
These black trendy Tory Burch sunglasses are a whopping 45% off the retail price, while supplies last.
$81 (REGULARLY $157)
Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses
Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses
These Ralph Lauren Cat Eye Sunglasses are not too big and not too dark and still protect your eyes in style. 
$70 (REGULARLY $152)
Quay Australia Stop and Stare Twist
QUAY AUSTRALIA Stop and Stare Twist
Amazon
Quay Australia Stop and Stare Twist
Expect a few more glances in these sparkly Stop and Stare shades from Quay Australia. 
$47 (REGULARLY $65)
Dolce & Gabbana Square Sunglasses
Dolce and Gabbana Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Dolce & Gabbana Square Sunglasses
Sunnies are going square this spring and these shades from Dolce & Gabbana are a great transition into the trend.
$149 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295)
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
These Hexagonal Flat Lenses are perfect for your spring look. 
$176 (REGULARLY $211)
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Rock these Ray-Ban Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses this spring and summer! 
$130 (REGULARLY $215)
Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Oakley Oo9102 Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Versatile, timeless Oakley sunglasses that protect eyes from UVA, UVB and UVC. 
$100 (REGULARLY $126)
SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame
SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame for Women Men SJ1014
Amazon/SOJOS
SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame
SOJOS Small Round Polarized Sunglasses for both Women and Men feature a classic vintage retro frame and polarized lenses as well as, UV Protection.
$14 (REGULARLY $20)
Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses
Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses for Women Fashion Trendy Style MS51801
Amazon/Mosanana
Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses
These Square Cateye Sunglasses are only $10. Get the luxury look without the high ticket price.
$10 (REGULARLY $18)
Gucci Square Sunglasses
gucci_square_sunglasses
Amazon
Gucci Square Sunglasses
These Gucci sunglasses for women feature large square frames. The temples are embellished with the interlocking GG Gucci logo. 
$230 (REGULARLY $375)
Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
Tory_Burch_Sunglasses
Amazon
Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
These oversized sunglasses from designer brand Tory Burch are a stunning square shape that break convention. Made from acetate, these shades are single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. They also block UV light for maximum protection.
$80 (REGULARLY $149)
Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses
Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses
Amazon
Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses
These Burberry frames are crafted with plastic frames with a UV coating and subtly feature Burberry's signature plaid. 
$117 (REGULARLY $260)
Michael Kors MK2024 Sunglasses
Micheal Kors MK2024 Sunglasses
Amazon
Michael Kors MK2024 Sunglasses
These Michael Kors MK2024 Sunglasses are made with a plastic frame and has gray gradient. These Michael Kors Sunglasses are currently 46% off at the Amazon Sale.
$61 (REGULARLY $99)

