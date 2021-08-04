Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Backpacks

Many of us are either sending our kids back to school or we're heading back to the office. Either way, it's probably time to retire that well-worn backpack. If you're looking to trade in that tattered knapsack for something stylish and practical, Amazon's Back to School Sale has huge discounts on tons of backpacks for school. Whether you need something to haul your groceries in, or you need a sturdy middle school backpack that can handle a lot of books and school supplies, we've picked out some of our favorite backpack deals from Amazon.

Amazon deals is packed with fantastic markdowns on designer backpacks you don't want to miss. You can find fashionable and functional backpack styles from brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Herschel, Nixon and Vera Bradley at a huge discount. From chic leather options to cool canvas designs, find a stylish backpack to add to your bag collection, but there's a lot more to explore.

As you're shopping, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best deals on backpacks at Amazon's Back to School Sale.

ET Style's Picks for Best Backpack Deals at Amazon:

Yoobi Top Handle Backpack Amazon Yoobi Top Handle Backpack This cute tie-dye backpack is made to last with adjustable shoulder straps and enough room to hold all your school essentials. As a bonus, it comes with an adorable daisy shaker keychain. $25 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack Amazon Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack This ultralight backpack is a simple bag you can use as a travel pack. This packable rucksack has hundreds of 5-star reviews and it's made by Osprey, so you know it's a high-quality daypack. $30 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Nixon Smith Backpack Amazon Nixon Smith Backpack The Nixon Smith Backpack has a side entry laptop compartment, hide-away skateboard straps, a vertical front zip pocket and two side hydration slip pockets. Nixon's bags and backpacks are ready for anything be it school, the back roads or the streets. $75 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack Amazon Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack A teenager looking for a trendy backpack can get onboard with the Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack. With a tech-friendly padded laptop sleeve and plenty of room for a lunch box and any school supply your teen might need. $110 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Herschel Nova Backpack Amazon Herschel Nova Backpack This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps. $56 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Venture Pal Lightweight Packable Daypack Amazon Venture Pal Lightweight Packable Daypack Made with nylon, this lightweight backpack is packable so it can fit in a travel bag, making great for flying and camping or as an everyday backpack. It has a roomy main compartment and features two front zipper pocket for smaller items along with an internal zippered pocket to protect essentials. With almost 8,000 5-star reviews, you can't beat the price. $20 AT AMAZON REGULARLY $45 Buy Now

Osprey Packs Porter 30 Travel Backpack Amazon Osprey Packs Porter 30 Travel Backpack If you're looking for something good for camping or travel, this Osprey backpack holds quite a bit of gear. The main compartment holds 30L of volume and has padded shoulder straps and hip belt for comfortable hauling. $120 AMAZON Buy Now

AmazonBasics Slim Carry On Travel Backpack Amazon AmazonBasics Slim Carry On Travel Backpack The AmazonBasics Slim Carry On Travel Backpack has a dedicated laptop sleeve and fleece-lined inside tablet pocket for transporting electronics safely. The intentionally slim backpack is fully vented and has a well-padded back panel for comfort. $80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95) Buy Now

Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack Amazon Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack The XL Campus Backpack is made from. Vera Bradley colorful quilted cotton. This backpack features two side slip pockets, a front zip pocket with hidden front horizontal pocket, main entry compartment, front compartment, laptop compartment, and a hidden back zip pocket so you can travel easily and in style. $130 AT AMAZON Buy Now

