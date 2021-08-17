Shopping

Reformation Sale: Up to 50% Off Dress Styles, Jeans and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Reformation Colleen Dress
Reformation

Reformation's website is having a pretty unmissable, end of summer sale! The fashion brand is offering discounts of up to 50% on top styles. Enjoy the deal on Reformation dress styles, denim, blouses and more. Plus, standard shipping is free.

Reformation is a favorite among celebs and influencers alike. Stars like Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner are fans of the brand's clothes from puff sleeve frocks to high-waist jeans.

It's like the Black Friday sale all over again! Now's the perfect time to score new pieces for fall. Reformation's style is inspired by vintage garments and the brand is dedicated to using sustainable fabrics.

Ahead, shop the best Reformation sale items to add to your closet now.

Colleen Dress
Colleen Dress
Reformation
Colleen Dress
This sleek, almond dress features a sophisticated fitted bodice.
$195 AT REFORMATION (REGULARLY $278)
Brooks Classic Sweat Short
Brooks Classic Sweat Short
Reformation
Brooks Classic Sweat Short
It doesn't get much cozier than this "throw on and go" sweat short set.
$35 AT REFORMATION (REGULARLY $58)
Simonetta Square Toe Kitten Heel Thong Sandal
Simonetta Square Toe Kitten Heel Thong Sandal
Reformation
Simonetta Square Toe Kitten Heel Thong Sandal
Keep it strappy with this '90s-inspired thong sandal.
$89 AT REFORMATION (REGULARLY $178)
Harper Relaxed Flannel
Harper Relaxed Flannel
Reformation
Harper Relaxed Flannel
Fall into autumn attire with this functional button-up top.
$49 AT REFORMATION (REGULARLY $98)
Harlowe Button Front Denim Dress
Harlowe Button Front Denim Dress
Reformation
Harlowe Button Front Denim Dress
Slim fitting and totally sustainable.
$89 AT REFORMATION (REGULARLY $178)
Lemartine Cable Knit Cardigan
Lemartine Cable Knit Cardigan
Reformation
Lemartine Cable Knit Cardigan
Oversized with a cable knit stitch -- it can't get more chic than that.
$174 AT REFORMATION (REGULARLY $268)
Luce Dress
Luce Dress
Reformation
Luce Dress
Cottage core styles take on a whole new level with this puff sleeve frock.
$149 AT REFORMATION (REGULARLY $248)
Sabrina Ankle Wrap Kitten Heel Mule
Sabrina Ankle Wrap Kitten Heel Mule
Reformation
Sabrina Ankle Wrap Kitten Heel Mule
Pump up your heel game with these strawberry mules
$124 AT REFORMATION (REGULARLY $248)
Amie Seamed High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Amie Seamed High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Reformation
Amie Seamed High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
It's all in the details with this high rise, straight leg denim.
$104 AT REFORMATION (REGULARLY $148)
Leyla Two Piece
Leyla Two Piece
Reformation
Leyla Two Piece
Try this form-fitting, two piece in the color chestnut for a fall refresh.
$90 AT REFORMATION (REGULARLY $128)
Cynthia Tonal Reworked High Rise Straight Jeans
Cynthia Tonal Reworked High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia Tonal Reworked High Rise Straight Jeans
Two-tone jeans are all the rage right now.
$109 AT REFORMATION (REGULARLY $218)
Aquarius Bodysuit
Aquarius Bodysuit
Reformation
Aquarius Bodysuit
This minimalistic body suit boasts a lettuce edge detail at the hem that adds a more sophisticated and feminine look.
$62 AT REFORMATION (REGULARLY $88)

 RELATED CONTENT: 

Hailey Bieber Shares How to Get Her Beach Waves

Hailey Bieber Is the New Superga Global Ambassador

Amazon Deal: Khloé Kardashian's Trick to Staying Hydrated is $21

Kate Spade Just Put So Many Cute Bags on Sale

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Jackets and Coats

 