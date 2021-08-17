Reformation Sale: Up to 50% Off Dress Styles, Jeans and More

Reformation's website is having a pretty unmissable, end of summer sale! The fashion brand is offering discounts of up to 50% on top styles. Enjoy the deal on Reformation dress styles, denim, blouses and more. Plus, standard shipping is free.

Reformation is a favorite among celebs and influencers alike. Stars like Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner are fans of the brand's clothes from puff sleeve frocks to high-waist jeans.

It's like the Black Friday sale all over again! Now's the perfect time to score new pieces for fall. Reformation's style is inspired by vintage garments and the brand is dedicated to using sustainable fabrics.

Ahead, shop the best Reformation sale items to add to your closet now.

Luce Dress Reformation Luce Dress Cottage core styles take on a whole new level with this puff sleeve frock. $149 AT REFORMATION (REGULARLY $248) Buy Now

Aquarius Bodysuit Reformation Aquarius Bodysuit This minimalistic body suit boasts a lettuce edge detail at the hem that adds a more sophisticated and feminine look. $62 AT REFORMATION (REGULARLY $88) Buy Now

