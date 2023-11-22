The 15 Best Holiday Party Dresses of 2023 for Every Budget

Shop chic holiday dresses priced under $200, $100 and $50 to dazzle this festive season.
As the holiday season draws near, bringing with it joyous festivities, we're more than ready to put on a cute dress, heels and sparkly jewelry. To help you plan your best holiday party outfit yet, ET has scoured the internet for the best dresses for every budget, size and style.
Many of our favorite brands, such as Lulu's, Reformation and Nordstrom, have released their holiday party edits this year, and they certainly didn't disappoint. Sequined and velvet dresses are a go-to for a reason, but we've also found plenty of unexpected options to help you stand out this holiday season. Whether you're attending a casual house party, an office holiday party or a decadent gala, there's something special from our selection of stunning cocktail dresses that is bound to catch your eye.
No matter if you're looking to splurge or save, we've found dresses at every price range: under $50, under $100 and under $200. Ahead, shop our top holiday party dress picks from Nordstrom, Reformation, Lulu's, Abercrombie, Revolve and more.
Under $50
Lulu's Jazzy Belle Dark Green Velvet Dress
Available in slate blue, burnt orange, red and this festive deep green, this velvet cowl-neck dress is an affordable and adorable choice for any occasion.
Day-To-Night Satin One Shoulder Mini Dress
Crafted from luxe satin fabric, this mini dress features a chic one-shoulder design, making it an adorable choice for any occasion.
REORIA Women's Sexy Lounge Tank Long Dress
You'll feel snatched in this mermaid bodycon dress made of an ultra-soft and stretchy modal and spandex fabric.
ASOS Closet London Belted Tie Waist Mini Dress
This sophisticated dress in a rich emerald hue includes a tie-back detail for an added touch of style.
Speechless Glitter Mock Neck Long Sleeve Jacquard Knit Body-Con Minidress
Dazzle this holiday season in this glittery mini dress that embraces every curve.
Under $100
Saga Cut Out Midi Dress
Make a statement in this moody floral midi with a flattering cutout detail.
Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress
A sequin mini dress is the ultimate holiday party frock. Opt for this sparkly rose-gold cocktail dress from Lulus.
Abercrombie & Fitch The A&F Camille Midi Dress
Dance the night away in this satin midi dress adorned with a sweetheart neckline.
SKIMS Long Slip Dress
For those seeking all-night comfort, opt for this ultra-soft, flowy slip dress from the popular shapewear brand SKIMS.
SNDYS x REVOLVE Angel Strapless Midi Dress
Olive green is a must-have shade for enhancing the golden tones in your skin and eyes.
Under $200
Reformation Alden Knit Dress
This sleek mini made of 88% organic cotton with a touch of spandex for a comfortable and flattering fit is perfect for pairing with knee-high boots.
AllSaints Hadley Cowl Neck Midi Slip Dress
Consider your holiday party outfit settled — this elegant cowl neck dress will score you so many compliments this season.
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Frederick Dress
"This dress is gorgeous!" one reviewer raved about this shiny halter gown. "It's super classy, but still sexy with the low back. It doesn't wrinkle which was awesome. I love it!!"
Free People x Intimately FP Worth the Wait Slip
Celebrate the holiday season with the perfect touch of florals in this satin dress from Free People.
Banana Republic Cici Mini Dress
Embrace the metallic trend with this stunning mini dress, featuring a unique design with a cinched waist and plunging neckline.