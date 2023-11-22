Style

The 15 Best Holiday Party Dresses of 2023: Reformation, Abercrombie, Lulu's and More

The 15 Best Holiday Party Dresses of 2023 for Every Budget
By Lauren Gruber and Sydney Sweetwood
Published: 2:16 PM PST, November 22, 2023

Shop chic holiday dresses priced under $200, $100 and $50 to dazzle this festive season.

As the holiday season draws near, bringing with it joyous festivities, we're more than ready to put on a cute dress, heels and sparkly jewelry. To help you plan your best holiday party outfit yet, ET has scoured the internet for the best dresses for every budget, size and style.

Many of our favorite brands, such as Lulu's, Reformation and Nordstrom, have released their holiday party edits this year, and they certainly didn't disappoint. Sequined and velvet dresses are a go-to for a reason, but we've also found plenty of unexpected options to help you stand out this holiday season. Whether you're attending a casual house party, an office holiday party or a decadent gala, there's something special from our selection of stunning cocktail dresses that is bound to catch your eye.

No matter if you're looking to splurge or save, we've found dresses at every price range: under $50, under $100 and under $200. Ahead, shop our top holiday party dress picks from Nordstrom, Reformation, Lulu's, Abercrombie, Revolve and more. 

Under $50

Lulu's Jazzy Belle Dark Green Velvet Dress

Lulu's
Lulu's

Lulu's Jazzy Belle Dark Green Velvet Dress

Available in slate blue, burnt orange, red and this festive deep green, this velvet cowl-neck dress is an affordable and adorable choice for any occasion.

Day-To-Night Satin One Shoulder Mini Dress

Windsor
Windsor

Day-To-Night Satin One Shoulder Mini Dress

Crafted from luxe satin fabric, this mini dress features a chic one-shoulder design, making it an adorable choice for any occasion.

REORIA Women's Sexy Lounge Tank Long Dress

Amazon
Amazon

REORIA Women's Sexy Lounge Tank Long Dress

You'll feel snatched in this mermaid bodycon dress made of an ultra-soft and stretchy modal and spandex fabric.

ASOS Closet London Belted Tie Waist Mini Dress

ASOS
ASOS

ASOS Closet London Belted Tie Waist Mini Dress

This sophisticated dress in a rich emerald hue includes a tie-back detail for an added touch of style.

Speechless Glitter Mock Neck Long Sleeve Jacquard Knit Body-Con Minidress

Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Speechless Glitter Mock Neck Long Sleeve Jacquard Knit Body-Con Minidress

Dazzle this holiday season in this glittery mini dress that embraces every curve.

$79 $47

Shop Now

Under $100

Saga Cut Out Midi Dress

Petal and Pup
Petal and Pup

Saga Cut Out Midi Dress

Make a statement in this moody floral midi with a flattering cutout detail. 

$79 $55

With Code BLACKFRIDAY30

Shop Now

Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress

Lulu's
Lulu's

Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress

A sequin mini dress is the ultimate holiday party frock. Opt for this sparkly rose-gold cocktail dress from Lulus.

Abercrombie & Fitch The A&F Camille Midi Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch The A&F Camille Midi Dress

Dance the night away in this satin midi dress adorned with a sweetheart neckline.

$130 $98

Shop Now

SKIMS Long Slip Dress

SKIMS
SKIMS

SKIMS Long Slip Dress

For those seeking all-night comfort, opt for this ultra-soft, flowy slip dress from the popular shapewear brand SKIMS.

SNDYS x REVOLVE Angel Strapless Midi Dress

Revolve
Revolve

SNDYS x REVOLVE Angel Strapless Midi Dress

Olive green is a must-have shade for enhancing the golden tones in your skin and eyes.

Under $200

Reformation Alden Knit Dress

Reformation
Reformation

Reformation Alden Knit Dress

This sleek mini made of 88% organic cotton with a touch of spandex for a comfortable and flattering fit is perfect for pairing with knee-high boots.

$178 $134

Shop Now

AllSaints Hadley Cowl Neck Midi Slip Dress

AllSaints
AllSaints

AllSaints Hadley Cowl Neck Midi Slip Dress

Consider your holiday party outfit settled — this elegant cowl neck dress will score you so many compliments this season.

$199 $139

Shop Now

House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Frederick Dress

Revolve
Revolve

House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Frederick Dress

"This dress is gorgeous!" one reviewer raved about this shiny halter gown. "It's super classy, but still sexy with the low back. It doesn't wrinkle which was awesome. I love it!!"

Free People x Intimately FP Worth the Wait Slip

Revolve
Revolve

Free People x Intimately FP Worth the Wait Slip

Celebrate the holiday season with the perfect touch of florals in this satin dress from Free People.

Banana Republic Cici Mini Dress

Banana Republic
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Cici Mini Dress

Embrace the metallic trend with this stunning mini dress, featuring a unique design with a cinched waist and plunging neckline.

