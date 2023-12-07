Sales & Deals

Reformation's Winter Sale Is Here: Save Up to 40% on Dresses, Jeans, Sweaters and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Reformation Holiday Sale
Reformation
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:55 PM PST, December 7, 2023

Just in time for the holidays, Reformation's winter deals are here to refresh your wardrobe.

Reformation just kicked off its highly anticipated winter sale today, offering rare, major markdowns on editor-approved and celeb-loved wardrobe upgrades. The LA-based label has a long list of famous fans, including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber to name a few. Right now, you can save up to 40% on tons of must-have styles. 

Shop the Reformation Holiday Sale

Whether you’re looking for the perfect holiday party dress or new jeans, sweaters and boots for the chilly season, you don't need to be a celebrity to save on Reformation's best-selling and most-loved pieces. The deals are even better than the brand’s Black Friday sale, meaning now's the time to score new fits for the holidays.

Reformation's extensive selection of discounts isn’t limited to winter staples. Not only are there year-round basics, but you'll also find a wide range of warm-weather styles like linen pants, mini dresses, skirts and more. We've even spotted Veja sneakers and cute handbags to complete your look.

Ahead, shop the best deals from Reformation's sale before your favorite styles sell out.

Ballari Dress

Ballari Dress
Reformation

Ballari Dress

From the lightweight drapey fabric to the off the shoulder neckline, this black dress with sleeves is a show-stopper.

$248 $174

Shop Now

Sam Cotton Cashmere Oversized Crew Sweater

Sam Cotton Cashmere Oversized Crew Sweater
Reformation

Sam Cotton Cashmere Oversized Crew Sweater

Save $74 on a soft, chunky sweater that every winter wardrobe needs.

$248 $174

Shop Now

Veja Venturi Sneaker

Veja Venturi Sneaker
Reformation

Veja Venturi Sneaker

With a throwback-inspired silhouette, this minimal sneaker features an innovative and comfortable design made of suede, natural and recycled materials.

$215 $129

Shop Now

Bryn Silk Dress

Bryn Silk Dress
Reformation

Bryn Silk Dress

Delicate and breathable, this stylish silk dress feels like you're wearing nothing.

$328 $197

Shop Now

Alden Knit Dress

Alden Knit Dress
Reformation

Alden Knit Dress

Style this mock neck dress with a pair of knee-high boots for the ultimate holiday party look.

$178 $107

Shop Now

Will Oversized Twill Shirt

Will Oversized Twill Shirt
Reformation

Will Oversized Twill Shirt

Designed to be oversized and relaxed throughout, this ready-for-fall shirt can provide a tailored look to your outfit.

$128 $77

Shop Now

Lake Knit Two Piece

Lake Knit Two Piece
Reformation

Lake Knit Two Piece

At just $50, this matching mini skirt and open-back mockneck top set is a steal — also available in red.

$168 $101

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

lululemon Has So Many Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List

lululemon Has So Many Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List

Save Up to 40% on UGG Boots and Slippers at Amazon

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on UGG Boots and Slippers at Amazon

The 15 Best Holiday Party Dresses of 2023 for Every Budget

Style

The 15 Best Holiday Party Dresses of 2023 for Every Budget

The Best Sweater Dresses for Looking Cute and Comfy All Season Long

Style

The Best Sweater Dresses for Looking Cute and Comfy All Season Long

14 Puffer Jackets for Women on Sale Now to Keep You Warm and Stylish

Sales & Deals

14 Puffer Jackets for Women on Sale Now to Keep You Warm and Stylish

The 15 Best Fall Jackets and Coats for Women to Wear Right Now

Style

The 15 Best Fall Jackets and Coats for Women to Wear Right Now

Tags: