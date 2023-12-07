Reformation just kicked off its highly anticipated winter sale today, offering rare, major markdowns on editor-approved and celeb-loved wardrobe upgrades. The LA-based label has a long list of famous fans, including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber to name a few. Right now, you can save up to 40% on tons of must-have styles.

Shop the Reformation Holiday Sale

Whether you’re looking for the perfect holiday party dress or new jeans, sweaters and boots for the chilly season, you don't need to be a celebrity to save on Reformation's best-selling and most-loved pieces. The deals are even better than the brand’s Black Friday sale, meaning now's the time to score new fits for the holidays.

Reformation's extensive selection of discounts isn’t limited to winter staples. Not only are there year-round basics, but you'll also find a wide range of warm-weather styles like linen pants, mini dresses, skirts and more. We've even spotted Veja sneakers and cute handbags to complete your look.

Ahead, shop the best deals from Reformation's sale before your favorite styles sell out.

Ballari Dress Reformation Ballari Dress From the lightweight drapey fabric to the off the shoulder neckline, this black dress with sleeves is a show-stopper. $248 $174 Shop Now

Veja Venturi Sneaker Reformation Veja Venturi Sneaker With a throwback-inspired silhouette, this minimal sneaker features an innovative and comfortable design made of suede, natural and recycled materials. $215 $129 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: