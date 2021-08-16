Shopping

Hailey Bieber Shares How to Get Her Beach Waves

By Kyley Warren
Hailey Bieber is already a bona fide style icon thanks to her chic red carpet looks and effortless street wear. So, it's no surprise that when the 24-year-old model shares tips on basically anything related to fashion, beauty or even skincare, fans take notice. 

Bieber's YouTube channel is already a hub for inspiration on how to mimic her inimitable taste -- with videos showcasing everything from her nighttime skincare routine to her beauty go-to's for a casual, at-home look. But most recently, Bieber took to YouTube to share a step-by-step hair routine for how she achieves her signature beach waves -- and the process is surprisingly simple.

While everyone's hair texture and styling preferences might differ, one thing remains true: A truly good styling tool can make all the difference. And the proof is in Bieber's own hair routine.

In the recently released video, Bieber starts by explaining her pre-styling process, which involves washing her hair and mixing in some volumizing spray prior to blow-drying -- with OUAI's Volume Spray being her go-to product. She then relies on a Dyson Corrale Straightener -- a tool gifted to her by celebrity hairstylist, Jen Atkin, no less -- to curve her waves to her preference, beginning with the bottom layer and working her way to the top.

After she's curled each piece of hair, Bieber then applies a texturizing spray, along with a dry shampoo directly onto her roots. To finish off the beachy look, she then gently covers her hair in a "light-hold hairspray." Who knew getting glammed for a night out could be so easy?

Mirror Hailey Bieber's beach waves and shop all of her go-to products below. Need more inspiration from the model? Check out her must-have items for fall.

