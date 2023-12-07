'Tis the season for savings. Until December 15, the Nordstrom Holiday Sale is decking the halls by slashing prices on best-selling holiday gifts, designer clothing, accessories, home decor and more. Amongst the thousands of markdowns are discounts on Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, which has been a mainstay in our wardrobes.

Shop the SKIMS Deals

From shapewear and loungewear to slip dresses and bodysuits, you can save up to 50% on SKIMS favorites. Available in an inclusive size range, all SKIMS styles are made from well-fitting materials that create a flattering silhouette. If you're looking to round out your holiday shopping with a soft new slip dress or t-shirts to take on your winter getaway, this is the time to act.

SKIMS rarely offers markdowns beyond its Bi-Annual and Black Friday sales, so we recommend taking advantage of these savings while you can. Just be sure to gift yourself something comfortable and supportive before the best styles sell out.

Ahead, we've rounded up the best SKIMS deals to shop from Nordstrom's Holiday Sale.

