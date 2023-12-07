Sales & Deals

The Best SKIMS Deals to Shop During Nordstrom's Holiday Sale, From Viral Dresses to Shapewear

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 2:38 PM PST, December 7, 2023

Nordstrom is serving up the savings on Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMs during their holiday sale.

'Tis the season for savings. Until December 15, the Nordstrom Holiday Sale is decking the halls by slashing prices on best-selling holiday gifts, designer clothing, accessories, home decor and more. Amongst the thousands of markdowns are discounts on Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, which has been a mainstay in our wardrobes.

Shop the SKIMS Deals

From shapewear and loungewear to slip dresses and bodysuits, you can save up to 50% on SKIMS favorites. Available in an inclusive size range, all SKIMS styles are made from well-fitting materials that create a flattering silhouette. If you're looking to round out your holiday shopping with a soft new slip dress or t-shirts to take on your winter getaway, this is the time to act.

SKIMS rarely offers markdowns beyond its Bi-Annual and Black Friday sales, so we recommend taking advantage of these savings while you can. Just be sure to gift yourself something comfortable and supportive before the best styles sell out. 

Ahead, we've rounded up the best SKIMS deals to shop from Nordstrom's Holiday Sale.

SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slipdress

SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slipdress
Nordstrom

SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slipdress

This body-shaping slip dress from SKIMS is the perfect dress for lounging.

$78 $39

Shop Now

SKIMS Disco Pants

SKIMS Disco Pants
Nordstrom

SKIMS Disco Pants

Stretchy and shimmery, these high-waisted black pants will become your go-to for holiday parties. 

$98 $49

Shop Now

SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit

SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit
Nordstrom

SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit

Select colors of the sleeveless and shaping bodysuit are currently discounted.

$58 $29

Shop Now

SKIMS Cotton Poplin Button-Up Dress

SKIMS Cotton Poplin Button-Up Dress
Nordstrom

SKIMS Cotton Poplin Button-Up Dress

Comfortable, while still totally stylish, these button-up dress pajamas are made from 100% cotton.

$58 $29

Shop Now

SKIMS Everyday Sculpt High-Waisted Briefs

SKIMS Everyday Sculpt High-Waisted Briefs
Nordstrom

SKIMS Everyday Sculpt High-Waisted Briefs

These high-waisted briefs come with mid-compression and tummy control. They also have silicone grips so the top won't roll down. 

$36 $18

Shop Now

SKIMS Fits Everybody Crop T-Shirt

SKIMS Fits Everybody Crop T-Shirt
Nordstrom

SKIMS Fits Everybody Crop T-Shirt

As cozy as your favorite tee, this cropped shirt is made from breathable, quick-dry fabric. 

$42 $21

Shop Now

SKIMS Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit

SKIMS Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit
Nordstrom

SKIMS Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit

Highlight your natural body shape with this vibrant high-neck bodysuit that cinches and lifts.

$58 $29

Shop Now

SKIMS Utility Sport Loose Shorts

SKIMS Utility Sport Loose Shorts
Nordstrom

SKIMS Utility Sport Loose Shorts

Lounge around in these breezy shorts or take them out on the town (weather permitting).

$58 $29

Shop Now

SKIMS Fits Everybody Assorted 2-Pack Triangle Bralettes

SKIMS Fits Everybody Assorted 2-Pack Triangle Bralettes
Nordstrom

SKIMS Fits Everybody Assorted 2-Pack Triangle Bralettes

These comfy bras are breathable and quick drying.

$60 $30

Shop Now

SKIMS New Vintage Crop Long Sleeve T-Shirt

SKIMS New Vintage Crop Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Nordstrom

SKIMS New Vintage Crop Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Ideal for casual outfits, this vintage-washed long-sleeved tee hugs the body to show off curves.

$54 $28

Shop Now

SKIMS Cutout Collection One-Shoulder Dress

SKIMS Cutout Collection One-Shoulder Dress
Nordstrom

SKIMS Cutout Collection One-Shoulder Dress

This is one of the few dresses you won't want to immediately change out of after a night out.

$78 $39

Shop Now

