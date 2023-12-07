Nordstrom is serving up the savings on Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMs during their holiday sale.
'Tis the season for savings. Until December 15, the Nordstrom Holiday Sale is decking the halls by slashing prices on best-selling holiday gifts, designer clothing, accessories, home decor and more. Amongst the thousands of markdowns are discounts on Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, which has been a mainstay in our wardrobes.
From shapewear and loungewear to slip dresses and bodysuits, you can save up to 50% on SKIMS favorites. Available in an inclusive size range, all SKIMS styles are made from well-fitting materials that create a flattering silhouette. If you're looking to round out your holiday shopping with a soft new slip dress or t-shirts to take on your winter getaway, this is the time to act.
SKIMS rarely offers markdowns beyond its Bi-Annual and Black Friday sales, so we recommend taking advantage of these savings while you can. Just be sure to gift yourself something comfortable and supportive before the best styles sell out.
Ahead, we've rounded up the best SKIMS deals to shop from Nordstrom's Holiday Sale.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slipdress
This body-shaping slip dress from SKIMS is the perfect dress for lounging.
SKIMS Disco Pants
Stretchy and shimmery, these high-waisted black pants will become your go-to for holiday parties.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit
Select colors of the sleeveless and shaping bodysuit are currently discounted.
SKIMS Cotton Poplin Button-Up Dress
Comfortable, while still totally stylish, these button-up dress pajamas are made from 100% cotton.
SKIMS Everyday Sculpt High-Waisted Briefs
These high-waisted briefs come with mid-compression and tummy control. They also have silicone grips so the top won't roll down.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Crop T-Shirt
As cozy as your favorite tee, this cropped shirt is made from breathable, quick-dry fabric.
SKIMS Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit
Highlight your natural body shape with this vibrant high-neck bodysuit that cinches and lifts.
SKIMS Utility Sport Loose Shorts
Lounge around in these breezy shorts or take them out on the town (weather permitting).
SKIMS Fits Everybody Assorted 2-Pack Triangle Bralettes
These comfy bras are breathable and quick drying.
SKIMS New Vintage Crop Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Ideal for casual outfits, this vintage-washed long-sleeved tee hugs the body to show off curves.
SKIMS Cutout Collection One-Shoulder Dress
This is one of the few dresses you won't want to immediately change out of after a night out.
