Millie Bobby Brown is branching out. The Stranger Things actress is freshly married to Jake Bongiovi and is building her fashion empire. Her clean beauty line, Florence by Mills, now encompasses apparel, expanding into a colorful new array of loungewear, intimates and more.

According to the brand, the new line is "designed with a piece of Millie's heart, for you," imparting that Brown has taken special care to create comfortable pieces for all. She employs size-inclusive models and many pieces are made with recycled fibers. The brand supports charities Girls Inc. (girls mentorship), One Tree Planted (restoring forests) and Joey's Friends (an animal rescue).

Shop Florence by Mills Loungewear

“I want everyone who puts on a piece from the line to immediately feel confident and free," Brown says via the brand's site.

Florence by Mills features loungewear and cute casual styles. Shopping the new pieces is simple because much of Brown's new line of loungewear is available on Amazon.

From sweatshirts to pajamas, comfort is key with these Cozy Crush and Do Not Disturb collection styles. Below are some of our favorite Florence by Mills loungewear styles, available on Amazon.