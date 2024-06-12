Shop
Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills Loungewear Is on Amazon: Shop Our Top Styles

Millie Bobby Brown
Amazon
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 11:09 AM PDT, June 12, 2024

Stranger things have happened: Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills loungewear is available on Amazon.

Millie Bobby Brown is branching out. The Stranger Things actress is freshly married to Jake Bongiovi and is building her fashion empire. Her clean beauty line, Florence by Mills, now encompasses apparel, expanding into a colorful new array of loungewear, intimates and more.

According to the brand, the new line is "designed with a piece of Millie's heart, for you," imparting that Brown has taken special care to create comfortable pieces for all. She employs size-inclusive models and many pieces are made with recycled fibers. The brand supports charities Girls Inc. (girls mentorship), One Tree Planted (restoring forests) and Joey's Friends (an animal rescue).

Shop Florence by Mills Loungewear

“I want everyone who puts on a piece from the line to immediately feel confident and free," Brown says via the brand's site.

Florence by Mills features loungewear and cute casual styles. Shopping the new pieces is simple because much of Brown's new line of loungewear is available on Amazon.

From sweatshirts to pajamas, comfort is key with these Cozy Crush and Do Not Disturb collection styles. Below are some of our favorite Florence by Mills loungewear styles, available on Amazon. 

Cozy Crush Oversized Pullover

Cozy Crush Oversized Pullover
Amazon

Cozy Crush Oversized Pullover

Cozy up in this sweater in an on-trend butter yellow.

Cozy Crush Cropped Sweatshirt

Cozy Crush Cropped Sweatshirt
Amazon

Cozy Crush Cropped Sweatshirt

This cropped sweatshirt even has an invisible interior card pocket. 

Cozy Crush Sweat Short

Cozy Crush Sweat Short
Amazon

Cozy Crush Sweat Short

These ideal bottoms are short without being cheeky.

Cozy Crush Seamless Scoop Bralette

Cozy Crush Seamless Scoop Bralette
Amazon

Cozy Crush Seamless Scoop Bralette

This T-shirt bra is double-lined and offers light support.

Cozy Crush Seamless Triangle Bralette

Cozy Crush Seamless Triangle Bralette
Amazon

Cozy Crush Seamless Triangle Bralette

This bralette has a wide band for a comfortable fit.

Cozy Crush Seamless Tank

Cozy Crush Seamless Tank
Amazon

Cozy Crush Seamless Tank

This seamless tank offers smooth coverage for a flattering fit.

Do Not Disturb Long Sleeve Sleep Shirt

Do Not Disturb Long Sleeve Sleep Shirt
Amazon

Do Not Disturb Long Sleeve Sleep Shirt

There's no need to borrow from the boys when you have this sleep shirt in your wardrobe.

Do Not Disturb Sleep Short

Do Not Disturb Sleep Short
Amazon

Do Not Disturb Sleep Short

These boxers have a foldover logo waistband.

Cozy Crush Easy Tee

Cozy Crush Easy Tee
Amazon

Cozy Crush Easy Tee

This '90s-inspired Pointelle tee has scallop details.

Cozy Crush Sweet Pointelle Pant

Cozy Crush Sweet Pointelle Pant
Amazon

Cozy Crush Sweet Pointelle Pant

These lightweight pants have a mid-rise fit and a barely-there waistband.

