Millie Bobby Brown is a proud wife!

The Stranger Things star, 20, was spotted wearing "wifey" gear at Universal Orlando, just days after Jon Bon Jovi confirmed her secret marriage to Jake Bongiovi, 22. Brown posted pictures of herself with "wifey" spelled across the back of her shorts on Instagram on Monday. She also wore a cap that said "wife of the party."

"who wants to go to @universalorlando ????" Brown captioned the joint post with her hubby. "ussssssssss 🤍🤍🤍."

In the Instagram carousel, there are five photos of Brown and Bongiovi having what seems like a great honeymoon, including playing carnival games, winning a giant giraffe stuffed animal and adventuring in water tubes at Universal's Volcano Bay.

Bongiovi is wearing a white cap similar to Brown's and while the front isn't visible in the pictures, based on him happily hugging and holding hands with his wife in the photos, we can guess he's the "husband of the party."

"she said ✨wife✨" Brown's beauty company, Florence by Mills, commented.

Last week, Brown offered fans a glimpse of her beautiful new wedding band in a "Get un-ready with me" video.

We can't wait to see how the newlyweds continue to enjoy married life.

