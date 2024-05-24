Millie Bobby Brown Marries Jake Bongiovi

Cue Bon Jovi's "Thank You for Loving Me" because Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown are officially married!

The Stranger Things star, 20, secretly tied the knot with Jon Bon Jovi's 22-year-old son last week, according to multiple reports.

The nuptials come just over a year after Millie broke the news to fans in April 2023 that Jake had proposed. "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍," she captioned a photo of them together at the time with a ring on that finger.

Jake's rock star dad later addressed his son's milestone at his young age. "I don't know if age matters. If you find the right partner and you grow together -- I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise," he told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy. As fans may recall, the singer eloped with his high school sweetheart, Dorothea, in Las Vegas in 1989 and have since welcomed four children together.

"Millie's wonderful. Her whole family are great," the world-famous singer added. "Jake is very, very happy."

The bride recently praised her now-hubby, telling Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Today that he has been "very involved" and "very helpful" in planning their wedding.

"I've never felt alone in it, which I think is really nice," the actress said. "Ultimately it's just a very intimate day for the both of us and we're really both very excited."

