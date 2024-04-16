Jon Bon Jovi is gushing over the blossoming relationship between his son, Jake Bongiovi, and his fiancée, Millie Bobby Brown, in part because it reminds him of his once super young relationship with his now-wife of more than three decades.

In an interview with The Times of London, the 62-year-old rock star opened up about soon adding another member to the family when his son ties the knot with the Stranger Things actress. The conversation segued to Brown after the "It's My Life" singer gushed about what made his marriage to Dorothea Hurley so successful amid his rock star era.

"She sat next to me in history class," said Bon Jovi, who met his future wife in 1980 while in high school. "We're from the same place, we're the same age, and she was with me when I had less than zero, so we went on the journey together. I know I get to be the poster boy for happy marriages in music, but Bono's been married to Ali [Hewson] as long, Bruce has been married to Patti [Scialfa] almost as long. I'm not the only one."

And if all goes well, Bon Jovi's son will follow in his footsteps -- the "Livin' on a Prayer" singer feels in his heart that his son partnered up with someone who will be his rock just like Dorothea's been all these years.

"I've gotten to know her in the last year, she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way," said Bon Jovi of his son and Brown. "It is an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago and I think, with the support of family around them, they're gonna be great together."

Bongiovi, 21, and Brown, 20, got engaged in April 2023, although it almost never happened after they nearly lost her engagement ring.

Meanwhile, in March while at the premiere of her new film, Damsel, Brown shared with ET what wedding planning has been like for her.

"It's been really exciting," Brown said of getting into the weeds of pulling off the big day. "I'm very, very blessed and very lucky."

She also shared on Today With Hoda & Jenna that wedding planning was anything but stressful.

"It has not been stressful at all for me," she said. "Jake is very involved. He's very helpful during the whole process. I’ve never felt alone in it, which I think is really nice. I'm always like, 'Is this a good idea? Is this a good idea?' Ultimately, it's just a very intimate day for the both of us, so we're both really excited."

While the wedding planning details are still under wraps, Brown had previously also shared with Today why her soon-to-be famous father-in-law won't be singing at their wedding.

"I feel like that's like asking me to go and do a full-on play. I think the man needs a break," Brown said after being asked if Bon Jovi will crank out one of his famous tunes at the wedding. "He doesn't stop. He's always doing tennis or singing lessons. I think he needs a break. Maybe it's a three-hour break. I don't know how long he can go. I don't know if he'll be able to just do that [be father of the groom]."

RELATED CONTENT: