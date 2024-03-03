Millie Bobby Brown is spilling the beans on what her upcoming wedding to Jake Bongiovi will look like.

Talking with ET's Rachel Smith from the red carpet premiere of her new film, Damsel, the 20-year-old British actress said that she is finding the planning process to be "fun," even as she is juggling her forthcoming movie and returning to set for the final season of Stranger Things.

"It's been really exciting," Millie said of getting into the weeds of pulling off the big day. "I'm very, very blessed and very lucky."

Part of feeling so lucky, she says, comes with having an incredible support system behind her and her 21-year-old fiancé -- who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi. On Friday, Millie's soon-to-be in laws, Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea Bongiovi, attended the premiere alongside Millie and Jake.

Of the family affair, Millie said, "They're my biggest support system."

Getty Images

As for whether or not her upcoming nuptials will look anything like that of Princess Elodie's -- the character she plays in her new movie -- Millie assured fans that she and her character do not have much in common.

"No," she said definitively with a laugh, "Her wedding in this is not my vibe."

That includes the corset she wears for the wedding in the film, which she said was not "too comfortable." Millie, meanwhile, remained tight-lipped on what exactly she would classify as her style, but agreed that it could be categorized as more modern.

Another thing she kept tight-lipped about? The new and final season of Stranger Things, which just began production in January after months-long delays due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. ET asked the actress about what it's been like to work on the beginning of the end.

"It's really strange because you grow up with these people and you love them so much and then you have to say goodbye," she said. "And it's like, we don't get to do what we love to do anymore with each other, but it's not the end of our friendship. And I'm very, very lucky that I was able to have that opportunity."

Season 4 of the hit Netflix series debuted on the streaming platform in two parts between May and July of 2022. It's currently unclear when season 5 will release.

Despite it being a tough goodbye for the Enola Homes star, Millie says she thinks the show has only helped her to take on bigger and more ambitious roles like Princess Elodie in Damsel, which she agreed Stranger Things prepared her for.

"This is true, this is very true," she said. "Except, Stranger Things has a cast of like 40 people. This is me just on my own."

According to Netflix, the film follows Millie as a young woman tricked into marrying a handsome prince whose family attempts to use her as a sacrifice. She eventually finds herself fighting a fire-breathing dragon in order to survive. It also stars Nick Robinson, Robin Wright and Angela Bassett.

You can watch a trailer for Damsel in the player below:

The young actress says the role intrigued her from the jump and forced her to dig a little deeper as an actor and a human, and even face some fears.

"I think I knew it would be challenging and I knew that it would push me as an actor -- and honestly as a person," she said. "I knew when I read this script that I had to do something like this because it made me excited, and it also made me scared."

Damsel releases on Netflix on March 8.

