After five years of silence on the subject, Drake is finally responding to the backlash he incurred over his friendship with Millie Bobby Brown. The rapper addresses the 2018 controversy in one of the songs off his new album, For All the Dogs, which was released on Oct. 6.

"My bank account is magnolia, Millie rockin', ayy / Weirdos in my comments talkin' 'bout some Millie Bobby, look," he raps in the track titled, "Another Late Night," featuring Lil Yatchy. "Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin' / Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes / Open up that s**t, it's jaw droppin', really shockin' / I ain't pretty flacko, b**ch, this sh*t get really rocky, ayy."

Said controversy arose when the Stranger Things star revealed that the then-31-year-old rapper had invited her to his concert in Australia.

"He was such a fanboy and I was such a fan girl! Honestly, we text all the time now," Brown, who was 14 years old at the time, shared in a July 2018 interview with W Magazine. "He helps me with everything, just like life lessons. He's amazing. He's a great human being and we went to dinner afterwards and we had dinner the next day and we met in Sydney."

Two months later, Brown described Drake as "a great friend" and "great role model" with whom she regularly texts. "[He gives me advice] about boys," she told Access Hollywood in September 2018. "He helps me. He's great, he's wonderful. I love him."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

She even celebrated a happy health update -- after splitting her kneecap in June -- by dancing to Drake's "In My Feelings."

The revelation of their friendship made headlines, with Drake being questioned for befriending an actress 17 years his junior. While Drake remained silent, Brown stepped up to defend the duo's friendship, taking to her Instagram Story in September of that year after some social media users criticized their bond.

"Why you gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird...for real," Brown wrote. "I'm lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I'm very blessed to have amazing people in my life."

The then-14-year-old actress continued, "U don't get to choose that for me. It's nice to have people understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships... jeez."

Brown recognized that not everyone was against her friendship with Drake, opting to send a message to her fans next.

"To all the supporters: I love you guys," she wrote. "Thank you for supporting me. Many thanks to u guys. Sending my love to wherever you are in the world."

Brown isn't the only celebrity that Drake references on his new album.

The song "Fear of Heights" has fans speculating that Drake is throwing shade at Rihanna, whom he dated on and off between 2009 and 2018, and her new beau, A$AP Rocky.

In the intro to "Fear of Heights," Drake repeatedly says the word "anti," which just so happens to be the title of Rihanna's 2016 album. Later on the track, Drake raps, "Why they make it sound like I'm still hung up on you? / That could never be Gyal can't ruin me / Better him than me / Better it's not me I'm anti, I'm anti / Yeah, and the sex was average with you / Yeah, I'm anti 'cause I had it with you."

He also seems to reference Rihanna and Rocky later on in the song, rapping, "I had way badder b**ches than you, TBH / Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can't leave you / Y'all go on vacation, I bet it's Antilles." Barbados, Rihanna's place of birth and where she frequently vacations, is located in Lesser Antilles.

"Fear of Heights" isn't the only song on Drake's album with apparent allusions to his ex. On the track "Virginia Beach," he references "a Parsons degree." Rihanna holds an honorary degree from the Parsons School of Design.

Additionally, on "Another Late Night," Drake references Rocky's nickname, Pretty Flacko, rapping, "B**ch, this sh*t get really Rocky."

Rihanna last addressed her relationship with Drake in a 2018 Vogue interview, telling the outlet, "We don't have a friendship now, but we're not enemies, either. It is what it is."

Flash forward to today, and Rihanna has been with Rocky for three years, and they share two sons, RZA, 1, and Riot Rose, whom they welcomed in August.

RELATED CONTENT: