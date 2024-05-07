Millie Bobby Brown wished Jake Bongiovi a heartfelt happy birthday.

The actress, 20, celebrated her "favorite day" by posting a sweet tribute to her fiancé, 22, on Instagram on Tuesday.

"the day u were born is my favorite day," she wrote. "i love you ❤️."

Brown shared two pictures of her and Bongiovi. The lovebirds can be seen taking a walk together in the first photo and holding hands in a convertible in the second. In the latter, Brown's huge engagement ring shone in the sun.

The soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. Bongiovi announced their engagement in April 2023 after an underwater proposal.

This isn't the first time the Stranger Things star has shared her love for Jon Bon Jovi's son on Instagram. Brown regularly pens her appreciation for Bongiovi on social media.

"my forever prince," she captioned a March post of the two.

"it’s Friday, I'm in love," she wrote alongside three selfies of the couple in November.

"him," is the only word Brown needed to show her love in September.

It’s clear the Damsel actress is excited about her future with Bongiovi. She has talked future kids and wedding planning.

The future bride told ET in March that preparing for the big day has been "fun."

"It's been really exciting," she said. "I'm very, very blessed and very lucky."

RELATED CONTENT: