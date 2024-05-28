It's official! Jon Bon Jovi has confirmed his son Jake Bongiovi's marriage to Millie Bobby Brown.

It was suspected that the Stranger Things star and the rocker's son secretly tied the knot last week. Bon Jovi confirmed that reports of the happy news were "true" on BBC's The One Show on Tuesday.

"They're great, they're absolutely fantastic, it was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be," Bon Jovi told hosts Lauren Laverne and Roman Kemp.

The nuptials took place just over a year after Brown, 21, broke the news to fans in April 2023 that Bongiovi, 22, had proposed. "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍," she captioned a photo of them together at the time with a ring on that finger.

Bon Jovi previously gushed over his new daughter-in-law in April to The Times of London.

"I've gotten to know her in the last year, she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way," said Bon Jovi of his son and Brown. "It is an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago and I think, with the support of family around them, they're gonna be great together."

It doesn't bother Bon Jovi that his son married young because so did he. The singer eloped with his high school sweetheart, Dorothea, in Las Vegas in 1989 and have since welcomed four children together.

"I don't know if age matters," he told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, last May. "If you find the right partner and you grow together -- I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise."

He added, "Millie's wonderful. Her whole family are great. Jake is very, very happy."

