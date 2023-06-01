Shopping

Lizzo's Athleisure Brand YITTY Gives Back for Pride 2023 With New “EVERY BODY’S GAY” Collection

By Lauren Gruber
Lizzo
YITTY

If there's one person we trust to spread messages about positivity and self-love, it's Lizzo — so we were thrilled to hear that her underwear, activewear and lounge brand YITTY launched a campaign for Pride Month 2023 in partnership with the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Shop YITTY Pride Collection

Inspired by Lizzo's hit song “EVERY BODY’S GAY," the campaign puts a spotlight on LGBTQ+ activists and entertainers, amplifying queer voices in the face of anti-trans and anti-drag legislation.

“Pride, to me, means liberation, celebration, love, laugh, happiness and joy," said Blackberri, a Texas-based drag queen, in a campaign press release. "I think the best way to be an ally to the LGBTQIA+ community is to support your trans people, support your drag entertainers and vote, vote, vote!” 

Not only does YITTY's campaign provide a platform for marginalized identities and give financial contributions to 2023 Trans Pride LA, but the brand also dropped an adorable collection of pride merch to wear this month and every month. From supportive, shaping workout sets to comfy cropped tees, check out YITTY's colorful new collection for Pride 2023.

Headliner Shaping Midi Bralette
Headliner Shaping Midi Bralette
YITTY
Headliner Shaping Midi Bralette

Shaping and supportive, this bralette is made with a liquid shine fabric that gently compresses — double lined for bust enhancing and back smoothing.

$702 FOR $24
WITH NEW YITTY MEMBERSHIP
Headliner Shaping High Waist Legging
Headliner Shaping High Waist Legging
YITTY
Headliner Shaping High Waist Legging

Whether you pair it with the matching bralette or your favorite Pride tee, these leggings have your back(side) covered with compression in all the right places.

$852 FOR $24
WITH NEW YITTY MEMBERSHIP
Pride Enamel Pin
Pride Enamel Pin
YITTY
Pride Enamel Pin

Adorn your new YITTY pride clothes (or any of your favorite pieces) with this enamel flag pin.

$13$5
WITH NEW YITTY MEMBERSHIP
Pride Cropped Tee
Pride Cropped Tee
YITTY
Pride Cropped Tee

Wear your pride on your sleeve (or chest, that is) with an adorable cropped graphic tee.

$50$18
WITH NEW YITTY MEMBERSHIP
Pride Tee
Pride Tee
YITTY
Pride Tee

Not a fan of crop tops? Opt for this full-length, oversized cotton tee instead.

$502 FOR $15
WITH NEW YITTY MEMBERSHIP
Denim Is Served Peek-A-Boo Short
Denim Is Served Peek-A-Boo Short
YITTY
Denim Is Served Peek-A-Boo Short

Serve "party in the back" energy with these colorful cutout denim shorts.

$652 FOR $24
WITH NEW YITTY MEMBERSHIP
Cropped Tee
Cropped Tee
YITTY
Cropped Tee

Show your true colors in a rainbow crop top, featuring the YITTY logo.

$45$16
WITH NEW YITTY MEMBERSHIP
Pride Shaping Midi Bralette
Pride Shaping Midi Bralette
YITTY
Pride Shaping Midi Bralette

Go from parades to pilates in a rainbow-printed shaping bralette.

$702 FOR $24
WITH NEW YITTY MEMBERSHIP
Pride Shaping High Waist Legging
Pride Shaping High Waist Legging
YITTY
Pride Shaping High Waist Legging

"I've never gotten more compliments on my leggings than when I wore these," raved one reviewer of these shaping leggings. "These are not only adorable, but they fit SO well and are beyond comfortable."

$852 FOR $24
WITH NEW YITTY MEMBERSHIP
Eat My Peach Enamel Pin
Eat My Peach Enamel Pin
YITTY
Eat My Peach Enamel Pin

This cheeky pin is the perfect addition to any pride ensemble.

$13$5
WITH NEW YITTY MEMBERSHIP

