If there's one person we trust to spread messages about positivity and self-love, it's Lizzo — so we were thrilled to hear that her underwear, activewear and lounge brand YITTY launched a campaign for Pride Month 2023 in partnership with the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Inspired by Lizzo's hit song “EVERY BODY’S GAY," the campaign puts a spotlight on LGBTQ+ activists and entertainers, amplifying queer voices in the face of anti-trans and anti-drag legislation.

“Pride, to me, means liberation, celebration, love, laugh, happiness and joy," said Blackberri, a Texas-based drag queen, in a campaign press release. "I think the best way to be an ally to the LGBTQIA+ community is to support your trans people, support your drag entertainers and vote, vote, vote!”

Not only does YITTY's campaign provide a platform for marginalized identities and give financial contributions to 2023 Trans Pride LA, but the brand also dropped an adorable collection of pride merch to wear this month and every month. From supportive, shaping workout sets to comfy cropped tees, check out YITTY's colorful new collection for Pride 2023.

Headliner Shaping Midi Bralette YITTY Headliner Shaping Midi Bralette Shaping and supportive, this bralette is made with a liquid shine fabric that gently compresses — double lined for bust enhancing and back smoothing. $70 2 FOR $24 WITH NEW YITTY MEMBERSHIP Shop Now

Headliner Shaping High Waist Legging YITTY Headliner Shaping High Waist Legging Whether you pair it with the matching bralette or your favorite Pride tee, these leggings have your back(side) covered with compression in all the right places. $85 2 FOR $24 WITH NEW YITTY MEMBERSHIP Shop Now

Pride Enamel Pin YITTY Pride Enamel Pin Adorn your new YITTY pride clothes (or any of your favorite pieces) with this enamel flag pin. $13 $5 WITH NEW YITTY MEMBERSHIP Shop Now

Pride Cropped Tee YITTY Pride Cropped Tee Wear your pride on your sleeve (or chest, that is) with an adorable cropped graphic tee. $50 $18 WITH NEW YITTY MEMBERSHIP Shop Now

Pride Tee YITTY Pride Tee Not a fan of crop tops? Opt for this full-length, oversized cotton tee instead. $50 2 FOR $15 WITH NEW YITTY MEMBERSHIP Shop Now

Cropped Tee YITTY Cropped Tee Show your true colors in a rainbow crop top, featuring the YITTY logo. $45 $16 WITH NEW YITTY MEMBERSHIP Shop Now

Pride Shaping High Waist Legging YITTY Pride Shaping High Waist Legging "I've never gotten more compliments on my leggings than when I wore these," raved one reviewer of these shaping leggings. "These are not only adorable, but they fit SO well and are beyond comfortable." $85 2 FOR $24 WITH NEW YITTY MEMBERSHIP Shop Now

