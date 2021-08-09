Everything Our Readers Are Shopping For on Amazon

Our ET Style readers are simply obsessed with shopping on Amazon. We don't blame them. The online retailer basically covers all shopping categories from fashion and beauty to home and electronics -- shoppers can grab leggings while an air fryer is already in the cart.

To see what Amazon products are most popular among our readers, we've gathered a long list of items that have been purchased the most by our readers. Although the list varies, you'll find activewear is a hot category with items like leggings, sports bras, jackets and shorts dominating the fashion list. Essentials for living amidst the coronavirus pandemic continue to be important buys from face masks to vaccination card holders. Home accessories, kitchenware and electronics are also popular such as affordable furniture, candles and Apple AirTag holders.

There are a bunch of celebrity-approved items on the list, too, including Selena Gomez's rainbow knives, Lizzo's booty-lifting leggings and Khloé Kardashian's one-gallon water bottle. We gotta say, our readers are some seriously savvy shoppers to find all of these goodies on Amazon.

Below, shop our readers' favorite products on Amazon. And keep checking back for more great Amazon deals.

Fashion

Lifestyle

Home & Electronics

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon’s 4K-ready streaming stick supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+, plus Dolby Atmos audio. The 4.7-star-rated streamer comes with a more robust Alexa voice remote than the Fire TV Stick Lite -- this one will also control your TV and soundbar. $40 (REGULARLY $50) Buy Now

Beauty

RELATED CONTENT:

Back to School: Amazon's Best Deals on Vera Bradley Bags & Backpacks

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Backpacks

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Jackets and Coats

Get Kate Middleton's Go-To Sneakers for $32 on Amazon

These Reebok Classic Sneakers Have Rave Reviews on Amazon

Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Perfect' Work from Home Desk

These $18 Amazon Leggings Are the Lululemon Dupe TikTok Loves

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef' on Amazon

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

Khloé Kardashian's Gym Shoes Have Over 56,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings