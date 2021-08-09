Shopping

Everything Our Readers Are Shopping For on Amazon

By ETonline Staff
Our ET Style readers are simply obsessed with shopping on Amazon. We don't blame them. The online retailer basically covers all shopping categories from fashion and beauty to home and electronics -- shoppers can grab leggings while an air fryer is already in the cart. 

To see what Amazon products are most popular among our readers, we've gathered a long list of items that have been purchased the most by our readers. Although the list varies, you'll find activewear is a hot category with items like leggings, sports bras, jackets and shorts dominating the fashion list. Essentials for living amidst the coronavirus pandemic continue to be important buys from face masks to vaccination card holders. Home accessories, kitchenware and electronics are also popular such as affordable furniture, candles and Apple AirTag holders.

There are a bunch of celebrity-approved items on the list, too, including Selena Gomez's rainbow knives, Lizzo's booty-lifting leggings and Khloé Kardashian's one-gallon water bottle. We gotta say, our readers are some seriously savvy shoppers to find all of these goodies on Amazon. 

Below, shop our readers' favorite products on Amazon. And keep checking back for more great Amazon deals.

Fashion

SEASUM High Waist Yoga Pants
SEASUM High Waist Yoga Pants
Amazon
SEASUM High Waist Yoga Pants
We're not surprised that the viral booty-boosting leggings are on the list. Hey, even Lizzo approves!
$12 AND UP
Aoxjox High Waist Vital Seamless Leggings
Aoxjox High Waist Vital Seamless Leggings
Amazon
Aoxjox High Waist Vital Seamless Leggings
This seamless legging with contouring patterns is an awesome dupe for Gymshark. 
$15 AND UP
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala leggings are a popular Amazon buy. It's made from buttery soft, opaque and moisture-wicking fabric -- making it a great dupe for Lululemon leggings. 
$18 AND UP
Queenieke Slim Fit Running Jacket
Queenieke Slim Fit Running Jacket
Amazon
Queenieke Slim Fit Running Jacket
A slim-fitted sports jacket with zip pockets, high-neck collar and thumbholes. Another great Lululemon dupe. 
$28 AND UP
CRZ YOGA Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts
CRZ YOGA Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts
Amazon
CRZ YOGA Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts
This CRZ YOGA running short has a convenient zip pocket in the back. 
$28
Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts
Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts
Amazon
Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts
These running shorts are quick-drying and don't ride up. 
$23 AND UP
Heathyoga Biker Shorts
Heathyoga Biker Shorts
Amazon
Heathyoga Biker Shorts
Bike shorts are a hot ticket item on Amazon. 
$14 AND UP
Lavento Strappy Sports Bra
Lavento Strappy Sports Bra
Amazon
Lavento Strappy Sports Bra
This longline sports bra with strappy back has medium support. 
$20 AND UP
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
Amazon
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
Wear this longline top as a sports bra with leggings or as a top with jeans! 
$22
Icyzone Workout Tank Tops (Pack of 3)
Icyzone Workout Tank Tops
Amazon
Icyzone Workout Tank Tops (Pack of 3)
This set comes with three racerback workout tanks. 
$17 AND UP
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Step into these shoes with super soft Cloudfoam cushioning for crisp, clean style and comfort.
$40 AND UP (REGULARLY $70)
Making the Cut Season 2 Episode 2 Winning Look Joshua's Wide Leg Pant
Making the Cut Season 2 Episode 2 Winning Look Joshua's Wide Leg Pant
Amazon
Making the Cut Season 2 Episode 2 Winning Look Joshua's Wide Leg Pant
Shop the winning looks from Heidi Klum's design competition series 'Making the Cut,' like this high-waist yellow trouser that has great reviews. 
$65
Ross-Simons Italian 14kt Yellow Gold Paper Clip Link Necklace
Ross-Simons Italian 14kt Yellow Gold Paper Clip Link Necklace
Amazon
Ross-Simons Italian 14kt Yellow Gold Paper Clip Link Necklace
Amazon has awesome options for fine jewelry, like this 14-karat gold link chain necklace. 
$746
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Eternity Band in 14kt White Gold
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Eternity Band in 14kt White Gold
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Eternity Band in 14kt White Gold
This diamond eternity band ring would make a great gift for a loved one (or for yourself)! 
$895
Houston Diamond District 1-Carat White Gold Diamond Hoop Huggie Earrings
Houston Diamond District 1-Carat White Gold Diamond Hoop Huggie Earrings
Amazon
Houston Diamond District 1-Carat White Gold Diamond Hoop Huggie Earrings
Classic diamond huggie earrings you'll want to wear everyday. 
$684

Lifestyle

Giotto Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle
Giotto Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle
Amazon
Giotto Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle
This one-gallon water bottle with motivational time markers is a favorite of Khloé Kardashian for staying hydrated. 
$21
Lijinlan 6-Pack Portable Protector Case Compatible with Apple AirTags
Lijinlan 6-Pack Portable Protector Case Compatible with Apple AirTags
Amazon
Lijinlan 6-Pack Portable Protector Case Compatible with Apple AirTags
Get six different colors of silicone AirTag holders. 
$11
Xmada Assorted Pack of 4 Silicone Protective AirTag Case
Xmada Assorted Pack of 4 Silicone Protective AirTag Case
Amazon
Xmada Assorted Pack of 4 Silicone Protective AirTag Case
Get four different types of AirTag cases in this set. 
$11 (REGULARLY $17)
Caseology Vault Compatible with Apple AirTag
Caseology Vault Compatible with Apple AirTag
Amazon
Caseology Vault Compatible with Apple AirTag
When you want an extra durable holder for your AirTag, choose this Caseology waterproof case and keyring. 
$14
NxTSTOP Adjustable, Reusable, Washable Face Mask
NxTSTOP Adjustable, Reusable, Washable Face Mask
Amazon
NxTSTOP Adjustable, Reusable, Washable Face Mask
Need a new face mask? This jersey cotton design made with anti-wrinkle, breathable and odor-resistant fabric is a hit with our readers. 
$8 (REGULARLY $10)
Sokurdeg Covid Vaccination Card Protector 4 X 3 Inches with Lanyard
Sokurdeg Covid Vaccination Card Protector 4 X 3 Inches with Lanyard
Amazon
Sokurdeg Covid Vaccination Card Protector 4 X 3 Inches with Lanyard
Keep your vaccination card protected with this card holder that comes with a lanyard. 
$7
Park & Sun Sports Spectrum Classic Portable Professional Outdoor Volleyball Net System
Park & Sun Sports Spectrum Classic Portable Professional Outdoor Volleyball Net System
Amazon
Park & Sun Sports Spectrum Classic Portable Professional Outdoor Volleyball Net System
This beach volleyball set is perfect for summer. It comes with a professional sleeve net, telescoping push-button aluminum poles, steel stakes, pre-measured boundary anchors and an equipment bag. 
$300
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Teal, 3-Piece Set
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Teal, 3-Piece Set
Amazon
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Teal, 3-Piece Set
Take 25% off this set of three hardside Samsonite suitcases.
$399 (REGULARLY $530)
KT Aerial Yoga Stand Frame
KT Aerial Yoga Stand Frame
Amazon
KT Aerial Yoga Stand Frame
This aerial yoga stand is multi-purpose and can be stored away. 
$300
EEZTire-TPMS6 Real Time/24x7 Tire Pressure Monitoring System
EEZTire-TPMS6 Real Time/24x7 Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Amazon
EEZTire-TPMS6 Real Time/24x7 Tire Pressure Monitoring System
This tire pressure monitoring system is a must-have for a road trip. It gives visual and audio warnings when tire pressure or temperature falls. 
$369 (REGULARLY $400)
SportPet Designs Plastic Kennels Rolling Plastic Wire Door Travel Dog Crate
SportPet Designs Plastic Kennels Rolling Plastic Wire Door Travel Dog Crate
Amazon
SportPet Designs Plastic Kennels Rolling Plastic Wire Door Travel Dog Crate
If you're welcoming a pup into your home soon, be sure to get all the pet parent essentials you need. Amazon has a ton of options, like this essential dog crate. 
$45

Home & Electronics

Marco Almond Rainbow Titanium Knife Block Set
Marco Almond Rainbow Titanium Knife Block Set
Amazon
Marco Almond Rainbow Titanium Knife Block Set
Score the Marco Almond rainbow knives Selena Gomez uses in her cooking show, 'Selena + Chef,' for an additional 40% off with the coupon. 
$44 (REGULARLY $90)
Stonebriar SB-SP-3548A Tall 3 x 6 Inch Unscented Ivory Pillar Candle Set, Set of 6
Stonebriar SB-SP-3548A Tall 3 x 6 Inch Unscented Ivory Pillar Candle Set, Set of 6
Amazon
Stonebriar SB-SP-3548A Tall 3 x 6 Inch Unscented Ivory Pillar Candle Set, Set of 6
Add ambiance to your home with these elegant pillar candles. 
$19
Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill Evaporative Ultra Portable Personal Air Cooler with 4-Speed Air Vent
Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill Evaporative Ultra Portable Personal Air Cooler with 4-Speed Air Vent
Amazon
Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill Evaporative Ultra Portable Personal Air Cooler with 4-Speed Air Vent
A mini air conditioner to use in any small space that needs cool air. 
$40
NordicTrack T Series 6.5 Si Treadmill
NordicTrack T Series 6.5 Si Treadmill
Amazon
NordicTrack T Series 6.5 Si Treadmill
This NordicTrack treadmill is a must-have for any home gym. 
$582 (REGULARLY $649)
Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless 4K Vlogging Camera Bundle Kit with EF-M15-45mm + EF-M 55-200mm Lenses
Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless 4K Vlogging Camera Bundle Kit with EF-M15-45mm + EF-M 55-200mm Lenses
Amazon
Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless 4K Vlogging Camera Bundle Kit with EF-M15-45mm + EF-M 55-200mm Lenses
Whether you're a vlogger or photographer, this Canon camera kit has everything you need -- the camera, two lenses, battery pack and removable strap. 
$880
All-Clad 600822 SS Copper Core 5-Ply Bonded Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set, 10-Piece
All-Clad 600822 SS Copper Core 5-Ply Bonded Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set, 10-Piece
Amazon
All-Clad 600822 SS Copper Core 5-Ply Bonded Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set, 10-Piece
Invest in this 10-piece All-Clad cookware set. According to Amazon, it's made from "five-ply bonded construction with stainless steel, aluminum and a thick copper core for even heating, warp-free strength, and reliable responsiveness."
$1,500
Sunset Trading Cloud Puff 5 Piece Modular Performance Gray Sectional Slipcovered Sofa
Sunset Trading Cloud Puff 5 Piece Modular Performance Gray Sectional Slipcovered Sofa
Amazon
Sunset Trading Cloud Puff 5 Piece Modular Performance Gray Sectional Slipcovered Sofa
This modular sectional reminds us of the coveted Restoration Hardware cloud couch. 
$5,979
Sunset Trading Cloud Puff Slipcovered Square Modular Performance Gray Sofa Sectional Ottoman
Sunset Trading Cloud Puff Slipcovered Square Modular Performance Gray Sofa Sectional Ottoman
Amazon
Sunset Trading Cloud Puff Slipcovered Square Modular Performance Gray Sofa Sectional Ottoman
Get the ottoman version! 
$984 (REGULARLY $1,510)
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon’s 4K-ready streaming stick supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+, plus Dolby Atmos audio. The 4.7-star-rated streamer comes with a more robust Alexa voice remote than the Fire TV Stick Lite -- this one will also control your TV and soundbar.
$40 (REGULARLY $50)

Beauty

Yeamon 2-in-1 Face Massager Roller
Yeamon 2 in 1 Face Massager Roller
Amazon
Yeamon 2-in-1 Face Massager Roller
A $19 dupe for Jennifer Aniston's $195 Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar vibrating facial massage device. 
$19
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
These facial treatment and cleansing pads have 2% salicylic acid and 10% glycolic acid complex to help clear up breakouts and congestion, while reducing the look of pores, fine lines and uneven skin tone, stated on the website. 
$46
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Herbs/Rosewater and Cucumber/Green Tea (Pack of 2)
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Herbs/Rosewater and Cucumber/Green Tea (Pack of 2)
Amazon
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Herbs/Rosewater and Cucumber/Green Tea (Pack of 2)
This set comes with two of Mario Badescu's popular Facial Sprays. 
$14
NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device
NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device
Amazon
NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device
A NuFACE device for the body! This handheld skincare tool helps tone and firm the skin with microcurrent technology, according to the brand. 
$399
L'Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift Bright Reveal Anti-Aging Day Cream SPF 30
L'Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift Bright Reveal Anti-Aging Day Cream SPF 30
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift Bright Reveal Anti-Aging Day Cream SPF 30
An anti-aging daytime face cream with SPF 30 sun protection. 
$14 (REGULARLY $18)
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel
The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel moisturizer aims to boost hydration without clogging the pores. 
$14 (REGULARLY $18)

