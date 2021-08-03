Where to Buy COVID-19 Vaccine Card Holders and Protectors

The New York Times reported earlier today that New York City will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for people taking part in indoor dining, fitness, entertainment and performances. Enforcement of what is being called the "Key to NYC Pass" is set to begin September 13.

If you've already gotten your first or second COVID-19 vaccine, it's likely you're left wondering, "How do I carry my vaccine card everywhere I go?" Well, the answer is simple: a vaccine card holder.

Whether you're planning on taking a much-overdue vacation with the flight credits you racked up over the past year or attending a concert with your friends, there's no doubt that once you've gotten your first dose of the vaccine or when you become fully immunized, you'll want to keep your COVID-19 vaccination card (or a copy of it) on you -- especially if vaccine passports emerge, which would require you to show proof of your immunity status to travel.

There are plenty of ways to keep your card safe, from a simple plastic protective cover with a lanyard to a stylish cardholder that'll go nicely in your bag or back pocket. So if you're looking for something to keep your vaccine card from fraying at the edges -- or worse, ripping -- there's sure to be something on the market that'll suit your needs (and fit your sense of style).

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite vaccine card holders below. Then, check out the masks and chains to keep on top of your style game in a post-pandemic world.

Vaccine Card Holders

Coach ID Lanyard In Signature Canvas Coach Outlet Coach ID Lanyard In Signature Canvas The last thing you need when you're showing proof of vaccination is to rummage through your entire bag to find your card at the bottom of it. Luckily, having a leather lanyard and a cardholder will make it a little easier for you. $27 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $68) Buy Now

Masks & Chains

BaubleBar Mask Chain BaubleBar BaubleBar Mask Chain Sometimes, a sweet and simple gold-toned mask chain is all you need to give your face masks an added oomph. $12 AT BAUBLEBAR (REGULARLY $24) Buy Now

