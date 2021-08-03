Shopping

Where to Buy COVID-19 Vaccine Card Holders and Protectors

By ETonline Staff
Vaccine Card Holders
Coach, Amazon, Etsy, Tory Burch

The New York Times reported earlier today that New York City will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for people taking part in indoor dining, fitness, entertainment and performances. Enforcement of what is being called the "Key to NYC Pass" is set to begin September 13.

If you've already gotten your first or second COVID-19 vaccine, it's likely you're left wondering, "How do I carry my vaccine card everywhere I go?" Well, the answer is simple: a vaccine card holder.

Whether you're planning on taking a much-overdue vacation with the flight credits you racked up over the past year or attending a concert with your friends, there's no doubt that once you've gotten your first dose of the vaccine or when you become fully immunized, you'll want to keep your COVID-19 vaccination card (or a copy of it) on you -- especially if vaccine passports emerge, which would require you to show proof of your immunity status to travel.

There are plenty of ways to keep your card safe, from a simple plastic protective cover with a lanyard to a stylish cardholder that'll go nicely in your bag or back pocket. So if you're looking for something to keep your vaccine card from fraying at the edges -- or worse, ripping -- there's sure to be something on the market that'll suit your needs (and fit your sense of style).

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite vaccine card holders below. Then, check out the masks and chains to keep on top of your style game in a post-pandemic world.

Vaccine Card Holders

Ciana Leather Passport and Vaccine Card Holder
Ciana PU Leather Passport and Vaccine Card Holder
Amazon
Ciana Leather Passport and Vaccine Card Holder
The perfect 2-in-1 travel document organizer. It's practical design allows you to quickly access both your vaccination card and passport. 
$10 AT AMAZON
2-Sided Leather Vaccination Card Holder
2-Sided Leather Vaccination Card Holder
Amazon
2-Sided Leather Vaccination Card Holder
Unfold the slim cover to show your vaccine card for quick entry to indoor spaces and fold the cover to protect your privacy.
$8 AT AMAZON
Specialist ID Store Clear 4x3 Plastic Immunization Card Holder
Specialist ID Store Clear 4x3 Plastic Immunization Card Holder
Amazon
Specialist ID Store Clear 4x3 Plastic Immunization Card Holder
Those of you who prefer a no frills approach for this type of thing, go with a plastic cover to keep the important document -- which will be filled with your vaccine information -- with you.
$5 AT AMAZON
Mljsh CDC Vaccination Card Protector
Mljsh CDC Vaccination Card Protector 2-Pack
Amazon
Mljsh CDC Vaccination Card Protector
A slightly larger plastic sleeve to fit laminated 4X3 cards.
$6 FOR 2 AT AMAZON
Kate Spade Staci Card Case Lanyard
Kate Spade Staci Card Case Lanyard
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Staci Card Case Lanyard
This card holder from Kate Spade has a window for your vaccination card plus two slots for other IDs or credit cards and comes in luxurious crossgrain leather.
$35 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $99)
Kate Spade Hot Air Balloon Passport Holder
hot air balloon passport holder
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Hot Air Balloon Passport Holder
Kate Spade's Hot Air Balloon Passport Holder is just the right size for holding your vaccine card and all your other cards. 
$55 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $99)
Fintie Card Case Cover
Fintie RFID Blocking PU Leather Card Case Cover
Amazon
Fintie Card Case Cover
This pretty card holder is roomy enough that you won't tear your card if you need to pull it out. 
$10 AT AMAZON
Sokurdeg CDC Vaccination Card Protector
Sokurdeg CDC Vaccination Card Protector
Amazon
Sokurdeg CDC Vaccination Card Protector
This vaccine card protector will keep your card readily available and on display. Plus, it's perfect for anyone who wants something on the sturdier side.
$5 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $10)
April and Kiwi Vaccine Card Holder
April and Kiwi Vaccine Card Holder
Etsy
April and Kiwi Vaccine Card Holder
We won't deny ourselves the opportunity to have a vaccine card holder with a bit of personality like this one.
$17 AND UP AT ETSY
Neon Sol Silver Holographic Vinyl Vaccine Card Sleeve
Neon Sol Silver Holographic Vinyl Vaccine Card Sleeve
Etsy
Neon Sol Silver Holographic Vinyl Vaccine Card Sleeve
Let's be honest: There's something about holographic things that's just, to put it simply, fun. So why not liven up your newly vaccinated self with something that'll bring a smile to your face? And you can't beat the price of this vaccine card protector.
$7 AT ETSY
Coach ID Lanyard In Signature Canvas
Coach ID Lanyard In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Coach ID Lanyard In Signature Canvas
The last thing you need when you're showing proof of vaccination is to rummage through your entire bag to find your card at the bottom of it. Luckily, having a leather lanyard and a cardholder will make it a little easier for you.
$27 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $68)

Masks & Chains

Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask
Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask
Revolve
Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask
We love any piece a celebrity wears, including face masks. So when J.Lo shared a photo of herself wearing the mask on her Instagram, we instantly added this to our carts.
$26 AT REVOLVE
NIGHT Satin Face Mask
Night Satin Face Mask
Night
NIGHT Satin Face Mask
This breathable satin mask is perfect for when you want to have a dressier look for the day.
$20 AT NIGHT
Urban Outfitters Glass Bead Mask Chain
Urban Outfitters Glass Bead Mask Chain
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Glass Bead Mask Chain
If this chain doesn't make your post-pandemic plans more summer-ready, we don't know what will.
$10 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS (REGULARLY $24)
Shashi Empress Pearl Mask Chain
Shashi Empress Pearl Mask Chain
Shopbop
Shashi Empress Pearl Mask Chain
Without a doubt, this mask chain is sure to grab some attention.
$48 AT SHOPBOP
Gap Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket (3-Pack)
Gap Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket (3-Pack)
Gap
Gap Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket (3-Pack)
Be sure to stock up on Gap's mask sets.
$2 AND UP AT GAP (REGULARLY $18)
BaubleBar Mask Chain
BaubleBar Mask Chain
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Mask Chain
Sometimes, a sweet and simple gold-toned mask chain is all you need to give your face masks an added oomph.
$12 AT BAUBLEBAR (REGULARLY $24)

