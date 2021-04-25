Celebrity Face Masks From the 2021 Oscars and Other Major Moments to Shop Right Now
While more and more vaccines continue to roll out, safety protocols like social distancing and face masks are still in full effect. Luckily, they've become as ubiquitous to fashion as a classic pair of jeans. And while no one has questioned whether or not the face mask is the accessory of the moment, celebrities have undoubtedly taken them to an entirely new level.
This year, we've seen face masks nearly everywhere during this awards season. And judging by the looks of Zendaya and Olivia Colman, the 2021 Oscars were no exception. Coordinating their masks to their looks to celebrate Hollywood's biggest night of the season, it's clear that face masks aren't going anywhere anytime soon -- even on the red carpet -- which gives everyone all the more reason to make the most out of them, sartorially speaking.
Zendaya
Zendaya dazzled in a shocking yellow gown (which glows in the dark!) by Valentino with an eye-catching cutout at the 2021 Academy Awards on April 25. The Malcom & Marie star accessorized with a face mask in the same matching hue.
Olivia Colman
From across the pond at the London viewing of the 2021 Academy Awards, Olivia Colman donned a pink floral print ruffle-trim face mask to accompany her red long-sleeve dress, which she paired with red heels.
Of course, the 93rd Annual Academy Awards weren't the only place stars have sported face coverings. Whether they're running a quick errand or going for a relaxing bike ride, Hollywood's celebs and royals are sporting face coverings for nearly every occasion -- and they're doing it in style. Judging by these looks, adhering to a mask mandate has never looked better.
If you're inspired to up your face mask game and add new styles to your everyday rotation, we pulled together the coolest looks featuring celebrity-approved masks -- inspired by Hollywood's stars and their ensembles -- that you'll want to cop for your next outing.
Scroll down to see ET Style's favorite celebrity face masks below and then shop each look for yourself.
Royals in Face Masks
Meghan Markle
Last year, Meghan Marklevolunteered with Baby2Baby in Los Angeles with her husband, Prince Harry, wearing a blue striped seersucker face mask. The Duchess of Sussex sported the mask, a styled from Black-owned label Royal Jelly Harlem, as she helped distribute essential supplies and backpacks to local families.
Kate Middleton
This season, Kate Middleton has been taking on classic spring florals in the form of her face masks. The royal sported two masks featuring ditsy florals while making appearances earlier in March.
Celebrity Face Masks at the GRAMMYs
Taylor Swift
Perhaps the most notable face mask at the GRAMMYs was Taylor Swift's floral face covering, which featured embroidered flowers to match her romantic ensemble for the occasion.
Harry Styles
With an evening that featured not one, not two, but three different feathered boas, Harry Styles completed his Gucci ensembles with a yellow plaid mask at the 2021 GRAMMYs.
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion stunned in a vibrant citrus orange gown from Dolce & Gabbana. She wore a face mask in the same eye-catching shade of orange while she sat at her table for the night.
Billie Eilish
Wearing a head-to-toe look from Gucci, Billie Eilish donned a vintage-inspired floral mask that matched the rest of her ensemble.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's custom Versace dress was all about the glitz and glamour. And naturally, her shining metallic silver mask was just the same.
Beyonce
To keep her look sleek and simple, Beyonce finished off her custom black leather Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress with a black disposable face mask.
Chika
Chika completed her pastel Nike ensemble with a ruffled mask in coordinating colors.
Bruno Mars
Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars accessorized his suave GRAMMYs outfit with a leopard print mask.
HAIM
The musical trio, who wore coordinated outfits from Prada, finished off their GRAMMY looks with fabric masks in the same shade of periwinkle.
Noah Cyrus
21-year-old Noah Cyrus paired her statement-making Schiaparelli Couture dress with a simple white mask to celebrate the 2021 GRAMMYs.
Celebrity Face Masks Everywhere Else
Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris was spotted wearing the sleek black Care Face Mask from Wolford multiple times, including when she was campaigning for her role. Thanks to its classic qualities, it went perfectly with her ensemble each day she wore it.
Jill Biden
Embracing the classic look of pearls, the First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wore a Lele Sadoughi face mask, which features pearl beads on the adjustable ear loops, for a visit to a classroom at the Christa McAuliffe School.
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts has been spotted out and about wearing stylish masks from Ahida Correale, which feature fun and playful embroidery details.
Jennifer Lopez
No matter where she goes or what she does, you can always count on Jennifer Lopez to bring a touch of sparkle with her -- even with her face masks. Back in August, the artist donned a pink sequin mask for a bike ride with her family.
Cara Delevingne
If you want to invest in disposable masks, for double masking or otherwise, take a cue from Cara Delevingne and wear a simple white option for your casual occasions.
Sarah Jessica Parker
If you want a cool way to add visual texture to your ensemble like Sarah Jessica Parker, sport a versatile, plaid mask.
