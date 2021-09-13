Billie Eilish Channels Marilyn Monroe in Glamorous Gown and Blonde Bob

Billie Eilish is a glamorous goddess at the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City Monday night. Making her first-ever Met Gala debut as one of the night's co-chairs, Eilish wowed in a voluminous peach tulle gown from Oscar de la Renta. Sticking to the theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Eilish wowed in an Old Hollywood-inspired look, complete with a soft, blonde bob.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the musician on the Met steps. Eilish said she's channeling Marilyn Monroe "a little bit."



"It's like the most insane honor you would not believe. I feel like I'm a dream. I feel like I'm tripping," Eilish said of co-chairing the evening.

The "Happily Than Ever" singer's brother and collaborator Finneas, who wore an all-red ensemble with a matching face mask, joined the conversation.

"It was fun. Everybody at the hotel was running around all stressed, and I'm like,'This is a party,'" Finneas said.

The theme of this year's Met Gala is said to be an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. According to the press release, the exhibition opens Sept. 18 and will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."

It was announced in May that Eilish would be serving as a co-chair for the 2021 Met Gala alongside actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis pro Naomi Osaka.

"Each of the night’s co-hosts has made their mark on fashion," the Costume Institute said in a press release. "Eilish’s willingness to embrace an aesthetic as innovative as her music has pushed emerging brands into the limelight and challenged old rules about how a pop star should dress."

The 2021 and 2022 Met Galas will both be themed around America. Part Two, taking place on May 2, 2022, is titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

