Met Gala 2021 and 2022 Plans Revealed

The Met Gala's next two dates have been announced! On Monday, The Metropolitan Museum of Art revealed that the 2021 and 2022 Met Galas will be themed around America, with the former event being held on Sept. 13, 2021, and the latter on May 2, 2022.

The upcoming galas are centered around a two-part exhibit through The Costume Institute, of which Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is a trustee. Part One is titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, while Part Two is titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

The 2021 gala will be "more intimate" than usual, and is considered "pending" in wait of any COVID-19 government guidelines. The 2020 Met Gala was first postponed and later canceled due the pandemic.

"Fashion is both a harbinger of cultural shifts and a record of the forces, beliefs, and events that shape our lives," Max Hollein, the Marina Kellen French Director of The Met, said. "This two-part exhibition will consider how fashion reflects evolving notions of identity in America and will explore a multitude of perspectives through presentations that speak to some of the complexities of history with powerful immediacy. In looking at the past through this lens, we can consider the aesthetic and cultural impact of fashion on historical aspects of American life."

"Over the past year, because of the pandemic, the connections to our homes have become more emotional, as have those to our clothes," Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute, said. "For American fashion, this has meant an increased emphasis on sentiment over practicality."

"Responding to this shift, Part One of the exhibition will establish a modern vocabulary of American fashion based on the expressive qualities of clothing as well as deeper associations with issues of equity, diversity, and inclusion," he continued. "Part Two will further investigate the evolving language of American fashion through a series of collaborations with American film directors who will visualize the unfinished stories inherent in The Met’s period rooms.”

The first part of the exhibit, which will open in the museum's Anna Wintour Costume Center, will feature American fashions of the 20th and 21st centuries, from sportswear to contemporary designs. The exhibit, which will explore the shifting emphasis of American fashion based on feelings of fear, delight, comfort and more, will also include an evolving, open-ended film by Melina Matsoukas.

The second part of the exhibit, which will open in the museum's American Wing period rooms, will showcase women's and men's historical and contemporary dress dating from the 18th century to present times. The exhibit will tell narratives ranging from personal to political to ideological through a series of three-dimensional cinematic "freeze frames" produced in collaboration with notable American film directors.

Both exhibits will close Sept. 5, 2022.

