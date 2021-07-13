Roku Ultra, Apple TV 4K: The Best New Streaming Box or Streaming Stick For You
If you’re searching for the best and easiest way to watch your favorite Netflix shows, Hulu shows, Disney+ shows and more on your television, look no further. You need a streaming media box.
Streaming media boxes have become incredibly popular with those looking to upgrade older TVs -- they can make a dumb TV smart (so long as that older TV has an HDMI port available). They’re also popular with those looking for an easier-to-use alternative to the wonky user interfaces that come pre-installed on many new televisions.
And, of course, streaming boxes are popular with those looking to cut the cable cord. While subscriptions to Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+ and more will cost you a small monthly fee, there are a lot of free streaming options available as well. Roku devices offer access to The Roku Channel with a surprising amount of quality TV shows and movies ready to stream, and most every streamer supports Pluto TV, an app with hundreds of channels (including local news).
With so many streaming devices and brands available, choosing the right one can be tricky. That’s why we’ve put together this list of the most popular streaming sticks and streaming boxes you can get right now -- some of which are currently on sale.
(Note: ET Online and Pluto TV are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.)
