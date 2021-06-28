What's New on Hulu (and What's Leaving) in July

July promises to be a busy month at Hulu, which means Netflix isn't your only option for fresh entertainment. The Hulu streaming service is getting a huge batch of new movies and new seasons of TV favorites including McCartney 3,2,1, the Season 4 premiere of Grown-ish, new episodes of Love Island, RuPaul's Drag Race and more.

This July is going to be full of music thanks to the sounds of the Hulu original documentary Summer of Soul and the NBC special Olympic Dreams featuring the Jonas Brothers. Want to take a tropical vacation without leaving the couch? Hulu subscribers can stream Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar for free on the Hulu website. This month you can get your summer scary on with the upcoming American Horror Stories: Two-Episode Limited Series premiere streaming this month.

Want even more great shows and movies to watch? We’ve curated a list of our favorite titles that are new or coming to Hulu, so you won’t miss any of the big premieres. Plus, we're letting you know which titles are leaving. So curl up on your couch and let the binge begin.

Summer of Soul (July 2)

The Hulu original doc is Questlove's filmmaking debut. Summer of Soul explores the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival and its place in history. The landmark music event was never picked up and all but forgotten about ... despite featuring major acts such as Stevie Wonder, The 5th Dimension, Gladys Knight & the Pips and Sly and the Family Stone.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (July 9)

Watch what happens when two best friends leave their hometown for the first time ever and get more than they bargained for on their beach vacation when they meet a handsome stranger. Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo and Jamie Dornan star in this buddy comedy.

McCartney 3,2,1 (July 16)

The docu-series about the former Beatle dives deep into McCartney's life, music and influences. Producer Rick Rubin interviews the music legend over the course of six deeply personal episodes.

Wondering what else is arriving on Hulu in July 2021? Here’s the full lineup:

Available July 1

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 7

127 Hours (2010)

28 Days Later (2003)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

68 Kill (2017)

78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene (2017)

A Ciambra (2018)

The Adventures of Hercules (1985)

Almost Human (2014)

American Gun (2005)

An Acceptable Loss (2019)

Australia (2008)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Band Aid (2017)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Beetlejuice (1988)

The Best Man (1999)

Better Living Through Chemistry (2014)

Big Fish (2003)

Bitter Harvest (2017)

Blue Sky (1994)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Breakdown (1997)

Bruno (2009)

Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack II (1988)

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)

Carnage Park (2016)

Caveman (1981)

Chaplin (1992)

Chuck (2017)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Citizen Jane: Battle for the City (2017)

Cliffhanger (1993)

The Condemned (2007)

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)

The Conversation (1974)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

The Cured (2018)

Dangerous Minds (1995)

Dealin’ With Idiots (2013)

Dealt (2017)

Dear White People (2014)

Donnybrook (2019)

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me (2014)

Eliminators (2016)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

The Face of Love (2014)

Factotum (2006)

Fargo (1996)

The Feels (2017)

Fired Up! (2009)

Foxfire (1996)

Frank Serpico (2017)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Free to Run (2016)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

The Gift (2000)

Gimme the Loot (2013)

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Graduation (2017)

Grandma (2015)

Hellions (2015)

House of the Dead (2003)

House of the Dead 2 (2006)

The House That Jack Built (2018)

I Daniel Blake (2017)

I Do…Until I Don’t (2017)

I Remember You (2017)

Ice Age (2002)

In The Cut (2003)

Indignation (2016)

Intermission (2004)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

Johnny English (2003)

Knowing (2009)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last Days Here (2012)

Let’s be Evil (2016)

Manic (2013)

The Mask (1994)

Morning Glory (2010)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Natural (1984)

Ode to Joy (2019)

Open Range (2003)

Open Water (2004)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Passage to Mars (2017)

Personal Shopper (2017)

The Polar Express (2004)

Rabid Dogs (2016)

Rebel in the Rye (2017)

Reno 911!: Miami : The Movie (2007)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Shelley (2016)

Sightseers (2013)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sleepwalkers (1992)

Soldier Boyz (1995)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Somewhere (2010)

Sorority Row (2009)

Space Jam (1996)

Stand by Me (1986)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

The Stepfather (2009)

Stonewall (2015)

Stray (2020)

Sunshine (2005)

Super Troopers (2002)

Sweet Virginia (2017)

Take Every Wave (2017)

Take Shelter (2011)

Taken (2009)

The Terminator (1984)

They Came Together (2014)

Thunderheart (1992)

Timeline (2003)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Twisted (2004)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Awakening (2012)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Universal Soldier (1992)

The Unknown Girl (2017)

Walking Tall (1973)

Whip It (2009)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Wolves (2017)

Available July 2



Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

Summer of Soul (2021) (Hulu Original)

Available July 3

Dreamcatcher (2021)

Available July 4

Leave No Trace (2018)

Available July 8

My Wife and Kids: Complete Series (ABC)

Murdoch Mysteries: Complete Season 13 (Acorn)

Papillon (2017)

Available July 9

This Way Up: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Grown-ish: Season 4 Premiere (Freeform)

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021)

In a World… (2013)

Moffie (2021)

Available July 10

47 Meters Down (2017)

Available July 12

Love Island UK: Season 7 Premiere (iTV)

Available July 14

Cleopatra in Space: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)

My All-American (2015)

Available July 15

American Horror Stories: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

20,000 Days on Earth (2014)

A Field in England (2013)

The Act of Killing (2012)

Amira & Sam (2014)

Borgman (2013)

Bullhead (2011)

Cheap Thrills (2013)

The Complex: Lockdown (2020)

The Congress (2013)

The Connection (2014)

Enforcement (2021)

Exit Plan (2021)

The Final Member (2014)

The FP (2011)

I Declare War (2012)

The Keeping Room (2014)

Men & Chicken (2015)

Mood Indigo (2013)

Pieta (2012)

R100 (2013)

Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made (2015)

Wrong (2012)

Available July 16

McCartney 3,2,1: Documentary Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available July 22

Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers: Special (NBC)

Available July 26

The Artist (2011)

Available July 29

The Resort (2021)

Some of your favorite titles are also leaving Hulu this month. Since the clock is ticking on these movies, stream them now before you have to pay to see them anywhere else!

Leaving July 4

Warrior (2011)

Leaving July 9

Desierto (2015)

Leaving July 20

The Last Full Measure (2019)

Leaving July 21

Bolt (2008)

Leaving July 24

All the Wild Horses (2017)

B.B. King: On the Road (2018)

The Beatles: Made on Merseyside (2018)

Bees Make Honey (2017)

Closing Gambit (2018)

Gloves Off (2017)

I, Dolours (2018)

In Extremis (2017)

Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death (2017)

The Last Animals (2017)

Lost in Vagueness (2017)

Painkillers (2018)

Leaving July 27

For A Good Time, Call… (2012)

July 30 The Good, the Bad, the Weird (2008)

Like Someone in Love (2012)

Mad Detective (2007)

July 31 (500)

Days of Summer (2009)

28 Days Later (2003)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

A Perfect Gateway (2009)

The Adventures of Hercules (1985)

Alive (1993)

Batman Begins (2005)

Before We Go (2015)

Blue Sky (1994)

Breach (2007)

Broken Flowers (2005)

Captain Corelli’s Mandolin (2001)

Caveman (1981)

The Crazies (2010)

Cyrus (2009)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

El Dorado (1967)

Evening (2007)

Fargo (1996)

Footloose (1984)

For Richer Or Poorer (1997)

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Gamer (2009)

Goodnight Mommy (2015)

Gorp (1980)

Grace Of Monaco (2015)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

Hyde Park on Hudson (2012)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

I Saw the Devil (2010)

In the Mix (2005)

Internal Affairs (1990)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Jackal (1997)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

The Ladies Man (2000)

L!Fe Happens (2012)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Machete (2010)

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

Morning Glory (2010)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder (2002)

The Natural (1984)

Ong-Bak (2003)

Ong-Bak 2 (2008)

Ong-Bak 3 (2010)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Red Cliff (2008)

The Relic (1997)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Seabiscuit (2003)

The Skeleton Key (2005)

Sliver (1993)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Soldier Boyz (1995)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Food (1997)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Stand by Me (1986)

Star Kid (1998)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010) Step Up Revolution (2012)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Taffin (1988)

The Terminator (1984)

Triangle (2009)

Turbulence (1997)

Unstoppable (2010)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

Want even more great shows to watch? Check out these titles that landed on Hulu in June 2021.

Love, Victor Season 2 Premiere (June 11)

The popular teen drama is back! This season follow Creekwood High's star athlete, Victor, as he navigates what life is like now that he's out of the closet with a boyfriend.

Dave Season 2 Premiere (June 17)

Lil Dicky's TV series returns this month. Fans can expect more songs, more high-profile guest stars and more fun with Dave, GaTa, Mike, Elz, Ally and Emma.

False Positive (June 25)

A couple trying for a baby get assistance from a kind doctor. But when a sonogram of the baby shows something terrifying, the expectant mother starts to worry that the doctor might not be who he says he is. Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan star in the horror film.

