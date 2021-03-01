Combining A&E, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, Food Network, HGTV, TLC and Travel Channel with all-new original programming, Discovery+ is living up to its claim to have the “largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service.” In addition to being home to Chip and Joanna Gaines’ return to TV with the Magnolia Network and originals hosted by the likes of Amy Schumer, Judi Dench, Ludacris, Maureen McCormick and Zak Bagans, here’s a look at some of the extensive programming, including ET’s exclusive previews as well as other highlights of what’s now streaming in March.

What to Watch

Design Star: Next Gen

Now streaming

Discovery+

After eight seasons on HGTV, Design Star is back with a whole new generation of renovation and design contestants hoping to land their own show. The updated, six-episode reality series, which sees competitors completing intense weekly challenges, is hosted by Allison Holker Boss and judged by Jonathan Adler, Lauren Makk and a rotation of celebrity guest experts.

Moonshiners: Smoke Ring

Streaming on March 9

Discovery+

Fans of all things barbeque will want to sink their teeth into this new reality competition as legendary Moonshiner, Stephen Ray Tickle, along with Hogfather Tank Jackson, venture into the deep South in search of the best, undiscovered pitmasters as they compete in a high stakes battle to determine who will be named King or Queen of the Smoke Ring.

Super Soul

Streaming on March 13

Oprah Winfrey’s celebrated interview series will make the jump from OWN exclusively to the streaming network when it returns with an all-new slate of intimate conversations with the likes of Cicely Tyson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sharon Stone and Julianna Margulies as they discuss career highlights and how they overcame challenges along the way.

Portals to Hell

Streaming on March 20

Discovery+

Avid paranormal investigators, Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman, face all-new eerie encounters in the return of Portals to Hell. Each new episode sees the pair traveling to haunted locations across the U.S., confronting the dark side of the supernatural as they seek concrete evidence that a spirit world exists.

Pig Royalty

Streaming on March 23

Prepare for a reality competition unlike any other seen on TV as Pig Royalty follows a group of unforgettable families as they criss-cross throughout Texas, competing in the unique and crazy world of pig showing.

Cocktails and Tall Tales with Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy

Streaming on March 26

The Barefoot Contessa is teaming up with award-winning actress Melissa McCarthy for a virtual meetup as the two longtime fans of each other explore new cocktail concoctions (move aside, Quarantini) and share funny stories as their significant others join for a toast.

Francesco

Streaming on March 28

Discovery+

Just in time for the Easter holiday, Oscar-nominated director Evgeny Afineevsky delivers a rare and intimate look inside the Vatican and the life of Pope Francis. The filmmaker was granted unprecedented access to His Holiness, gaining a look into his approach on modern issues such as climate change, migration and refugees, women’s empowerment, sexual abuse and LGBTQ issues, pandemic and border walls.

Existing Programming and How to Watch

Discovery+

Since Discovery+ first launched in January 2021, the platform has delivered on its promise to be the destination for all things adventure, food and home, lifestyle, nature, paranormal, science and true-crime programming. It’s the only place viewers can get their 90 Day fix alongside an endless vault of House Hunters episodes or fill up on plenty of new offerings from the Gaines’ Magnolia Network and watch Ludacris learn how to cook.

In the U.S., the platform is widely available across multiple devices, with subscriptions starting at $4.99 per month. (For more information about signing up and a look at ET’s exclusive previews of shows, read more about Discovery+ here.)

