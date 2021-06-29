Demi Lovato to Host Their Own Talk Show on Roku

Demi Lovato is getting their own talk show! The singer will be the host of The Demi Lovato Show premiering on The Roku Channel July 30.

Each 10-minute episode of The Demi Lovato Show’ will feature a special guest and will cover a range of topics including activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health and even interplanetary visitors. Guests for the series have yet to be announced. The talk show was originally a Quibi original before being acquired by The Roku Channel as part of their new lineup of Roku Originals.

"Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things," Lovato said in a statement about the show. "We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth – where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together. There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with The Demi Lovato Show no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome. I’m so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on The Roku Channel."

Roku's head of Original Alternative Programming, Brian Tannenbaum, called Lovato "a voice of a generation" that he hopes to bring to new audiences with this talk show.

"Demi Lovato is a voice of a generation and we’re beyond excited to elevate their voice with new audiences," Tannenbaum said. "With such a singular talent at the forefront of The Demi Lovato Show, there’s never been a better time to have honest, frank discussions in a fun, approachable and unfiltered format. We’re thrilled to be able to share these conversations with the millions of engaged streamers on The Roku Channel."

The Demi Lovato Show is produced by GoodStory Entertainment and SB Projects. Lovato will serve as an executive producer on the project along with Scooter Braun, JD Roth, Adam Greener, Alison Kaye, Scott Manson, Todd Yasui and Sara Hansemann. The series is directed by Hannah Lux Davis.

The Demi Lovato Show hits The Roku Channel on July 30.

