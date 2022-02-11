Shopping

Amazon Valentine's Day Sale: Best Luggage Deals on Samsonite, TravelPro, Vera Bradley and More

By Marisa Runyon‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Two big holidays are approaching us -- Valentine's Day and President's Day. Amazon has released hundreds of items on sale ahead of the major shopping days to help us find the perfect gifts and prepare for our upcoming vacations. The weather is finally getting warm and things are opening up again, we'll be getting out and about to enjoy experiences a little farther afield. That means we need to be ready for road trips and weekend getaways -- with reliable luggage. The good news is that these Amazon Deals has tons of deep discounts for the spring to help you out. Expect markdowns on everything from Outdoor Living, Grilling and Outdoor Cooking, Summer Fashion and more with Amazon Deals

With Amazon Deals we’ve found discounted prices on essential items for travel from a wide range of hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases from Tumi, Samsonite, Betsey Johnson, Rebecca Minkoff, Rockland and American Tourister luggage and big deals on a variety of travel gear priced at up to 70% off.

This Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage 3-Piece Set is 68% off at $131 (originally $490). The 23,000 reviews speak for itself!

Beyond luggage, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon President's Day Dealselectronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop dealshome decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shortstravel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniturespring jackets, athleisure, an Amazon device like a Fire tablet, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, brasmen's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Ahead, check out ET Style’s picks of best deals on luggage brands with Amazon's Valentine's Day and President's Day Deals and be sure to check back for new deals on well loved brands.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
This three piece luggage features multidirectional spinner wheels and mesh zip compartment. This Rockland luggage set comes in a variety of colors for everyone.
$480$163
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
Amazon
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
This three-piece Samsonite luggage set includes a 20-inch carry-on, a 25-inch checked bag and a 28-inch checked bag all with spinner wheels and 1.5-inch expansion for all your packing needs. 
$780$530
Olympia Denmark 21" Carry-on Spinner, Teal
Olympia Denmark 21" Carry-on Spinner, Teal
Amazon
Olympia Denmark 21" Carry-on Spinner, Teal
At 51% off and over 1,800 reviews, this Olympia Denmark 21" Carry-on Spinner is a no-brainer.
$170$83
Vera Bradley Performance Twill Large Travel Duffle Bag
Vera Bradley Performance Twill Large Travel Duffle Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Performance Twill Large Travel Duffle Bag
Travel this summer with this lightweight Vera Bradley Performance Twill Large Travel Duffle Bag. At 27% off, this weather-friendly duffle bag is perfect for weekend or long travel.
$130$95
Betsey Johnson 20 Inch Carry On
20 Inch Carry On - Expandable (ABS + PC) Hardside Luggage - Lightweight Durable Suitcase With 8-Rolling Spinne
Amazon
Betsey Johnson 20 Inch Carry On
The Betsey Johnson 20 Inch Carry On luggage will get you where you want to be, in style. 
$250$140
Travelpro Maxlite Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Travelpro Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch
Amazon
Travelpro Maxlite Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
The Travelpro Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch has four wheel spinners that rotate 360 degree for a smooth roll. Travelpro is known to be durable and is the much loved luggage brand that most flight attendants use as their choice in luggage. 
$210$178
Traveler's Choice Tasmania Expandable Spinner Luggage
Traveler's Choice Tasmania Expandable Spinner Luggage
Amazon
Traveler's Choice Tasmania Expandable Spinner Luggage
This Travelers Choice Expandable Spinner Luggage is a must-buy at 60% off the original price. This 3-piece 100% Pure Polycarbonate Luggage set also comes in purple, navy, and black.
$800$278
Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack
Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack
Amazon
Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack
This trendy Herschel backpack will fit your laptop and all of the necessities to travel with.
$110$100
Vera Bradley Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
Vera Bradley Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Cotton Compact Weekender Travel Bag
This Vera Bradley Signature Compact Weekender is sure to fit all of your belongings when you go on a short, fun trip.
$100$95
Samsonite Omni PC
Samsonite Omni PC
Amazon
Samsonite Omni PC
If you've been tempted by Samsonite suitcases, this is one of the better luggage deals. Not only is this hardside expandable luggage on sale, but it's also built to last. It's also an Amazon Choice product. 
$160$110
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
This Vera Bradley Signature Quilted Cotton Printed Backpack with adjustable straps is perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. 
$115$73
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels
Amazon
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels
This 21-inch suitcase with spinner wheels is just what you need to get out of town for a week or a weekend. 
$190$148
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
Amazon
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
Going on a weekend getaway? Store your essentials and just enough to get you through the weekend in this Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack.
$130$104
Samsonite Tote-A-Ton Duffel Bag
Samsonite Tote-A-Ton 32.5-Inch Duffel Bag
Amazon
Samsonite Tote-A-Ton Duffel Bag
This Samsonite Duffel Bag is a lightweight and durable duffel bag works great for travel or storage. 
$40$38

