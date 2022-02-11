Two big holidays are approaching us -- Valentine's Day and President's Day. Amazon has released hundreds of items on sale ahead of the major shopping days to help us find the perfect gifts and prepare for our upcoming vacations. The weather is finally getting warm and things are opening up again, we'll be getting out and about to enjoy experiences a little farther afield. That means we need to be ready for road trips and weekend getaways -- with reliable luggage. The good news is that these Amazon Deals has tons of deep discounts for the spring to help you out. Expect markdowns on everything from Outdoor Living, Grilling and Outdoor Cooking, Summer Fashion and more with Amazon Deals.

With Amazon Deals we’ve found discounted prices on essential items for travel from a wide range of hard-sided and soft-sided suitcases from Tumi, Samsonite, Betsey Johnson, Rebecca Minkoff, Rockland and American Tourister luggage and big deals on a variety of travel gear priced at up to 70% off.

This Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage 3-Piece Set is 68% off at $131 (originally $490). The 23,000 reviews speak for itself!

Beyond luggage, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon President's Day Deals: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, an Amazon device like a Fire tablet, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Ahead, check out ET Style’s picks of best deals on luggage brands with Amazon's Valentine's Day and President's Day Deals and be sure to check back for new deals on well loved brands.

Travelpro Maxlite Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Amazon Travelpro Maxlite Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage The Travelpro Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Checked-Large 29-Inch has four wheel spinners that rotate 360 degree for a smooth roll. Travelpro is known to be durable and is the much loved luggage brand that most flight attendants use as their choice in luggage. $210 $178 Buy Now

Samsonite Omni PC Amazon Samsonite Omni PC If you've been tempted by Samsonite suitcases, this is one of the better luggage deals. Not only is this hardside expandable luggage on sale, but it's also built to last. It's also an Amazon Choice product. $160 $110 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Luggage for Spring Travel: Carry-Ons, Weekender Bags, More

43 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts From Amazon's Most Loved Finds

Top-Rated Valentine's Day Gifts on Amazon for Every Budget

Best Presidents Day Deals on Monitors: Save on Dell, Samsung and More

Amazon Valentine's Day Deals: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

Best Early Presidents Day Appliance Sales to Shop Right Now

The Best Presidents Day Deals on Laptops and Tablets

Last Chance To Shop Valentine's Day Lingerie

The Best Valentine's Day Sales To Shop Now Through February 14

Amazon's Best Deals on Men's Fashion

Amazon’s Best Tech Deals To Shop Now -- Apple, Roku, Sony and More

The Best Amazon Deals on TikTok-Approved Leggings

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneakers Are Back in Stock at Amazon and 30% Off Today

Early Prime Day Deals for the Home on Echo, Apple, Instant Pot & More

Amazon' Early Prime Day Deals: Sneakers from Adidas, Nike & More

Shop Early Prime Day Deals on Swimwear under $50

Everything You Need for Summer Outdoor Entertaining From Amazon

The Best Camping Gear for Summer

The Best Swimwear for Summer

Early Prime Day Deals on Swimwear under $50