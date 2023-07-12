Amazon Prime Day 2023 is officially underway, and now is the perfect time to shop deep discounts on everything — we're talking everything from appliances, beauty, skincare and makeup to the latest tech and gaming consoles. But while you're scoring Prime Day deals to upgrade your home and Apple products, it's also a great time to upgrade your wardrobe.

Before Prime Day comes to an end at midnight tonight, there are so many sales to shop on men's fashion from top brands such as Levi's, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Ray-Ban and more. Summer is well underway, so it doesn't hurt to add an extra pair of swim trunks or a lightweight linen button-up to your closet. You can also stock up on year-round closet staples such as Calvin Klein boxers, cotton undershirts and goes-with-everything khakis.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Let us help you fix that. Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Below, check out the best Amazon Prime Day deals on men’s clothing.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

