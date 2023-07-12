The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Men's Fashion Essentials: Shop Levi's, Ray-Ban, Adidas and More
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is officially underway, and now is the perfect time to shop deep discounts on everything — we're talking everything from appliances, beauty, skincare and makeup to the latest tech and gaming consoles. But while you're scoring Prime Day deals to upgrade your home and Apple products, it's also a great time to upgrade your wardrobe.
Before Prime Day comes to an end at midnight tonight, there are so many sales to shop on men's fashion from top brands such as Levi's, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Ray-Ban and more. Summer is well underway, so it doesn't hurt to add an extra pair of swim trunks or a lightweight linen button-up to your closet. You can also stock up on year-round closet staples such as Calvin Klein boxers, cotton undershirts and goes-with-everything khakis.
Not an Amazon Prime member? Let us help you fix that. Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.
Below, check out the best Amazon Prime Day deals on men’s clothing.
Because you can never have too many well-fitting, wrinkle-resistant dress shirts on rotation.
The trusted denim brand is offering so many Prime Day deals. Grab Levi's essential 505 jeans to pair with t-shirts, button-downs, sweaters and just about every other type of shirt.
Get your hands on these lightweight Adidas NMD knit sneakers that have a flexible sock-like upper and energy-returning cushioning.
This Carhartt pocket T-shirt is a great durable short-sleeve shirt. Plus, the front pocket comes in handy when you need to stow away a few pens or a pack of gum.
A classic pair of Ray-Ban aviators are a worthy investment since they never go out of style.
Tommy Hilfiger's 100% cotton V-neck tees are a bestseller thanks to their soft fabric and simple silhouette.
Save on a five-pack of cotton briefs from Calvin Klein, featuring the brand's iconic logo waistband.
You can’t go wrong with a pair of comfortable Levi's pants made with elastane for stretch.
Amazon's No. 1 best-selling linen shirt comes in 44 different colors and patterns to match your style.
Simple stripes are always a good option, but these swim trunks are available in a wide variety of colors and patterns.
"These are the best ribbed tanks money can buy," one reviewer praised this three-pack of Tommy Hilfiger undershirts. "The material is thicker and softer than the cotton you find in other brands."
Lean into the preppy aesthetic for summer with a pair of lightweight shorts from Vineyard Vines.
Sleek and functional, this reversible genuine leather belt goes with everything in your closet.
These classic Levi's jeans are bestsellers for a good reason.
Available in plenty of stylish colors, this short-sleeve dress shirt is a summer staple.
With cushy comfort and arch support, he can wear these sandals all day long.
Look effortlessly cool in this T-shirt from Lucky Brand.
Go from the office to dinner and drinks in stylish comfort with these Dockers.
This 100% cotton classic polo from Tommy Hilfiger is a casual wardrobe must-have. Get it now at a steep discount.
Thousands of 5-star reviews on these cozy Calvin Klein Ultra Soft sweats don't lie.
