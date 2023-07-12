Shop

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Men's Fashion Essentials: Shop Levi's, Ray-Ban, Adidas and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon/Tommy Hilfiger

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is officially underway, and now is the perfect time to shop deep discounts on everything — we're talking everything from appliancesbeauty, skincare and makeup to the latest tech and gaming consoles. But while you're scoring Prime Day deals to upgrade your home and Apple products, it's also a great time to upgrade your wardrobe. 

Before Prime Day comes to an end at midnight tonight, there are so many sales to shop on men's fashion from top brands such as Levi's, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Ray-Ban and more. Summer is well underway, so it doesn't hurt to add an extra pair of swim trunks or a lightweight linen button-up to your closet. You can also stock up on year-round closet staples such as Calvin Klein boxers, cotton undershirts and goes-with-everything khakis.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Let us help you fix that. Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Below, check out the best Amazon Prime Day deals on men’s clothing. 

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dress Shirt Slim Fit Non Iron Solid
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dress Shirt Slim Fit Non Iron Solid
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dress Shirt Slim Fit Non Iron Solid

Because you can never have too many well-fitting, wrinkle-resistant dress shirts on rotation.

$40$28
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Jeans

The trusted denim brand is offering so many Prime Day deals. Grab Levi's essential 505 jeans to pair with t-shirts, button-downs, sweaters and just about every other type of shirt. 

$70$42
Adidas Originals Men's NMD_r1 Sneaker
adidas Originals Men's NMD_r1 Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Originals Men's NMD_r1 Sneaker

Get your hands on these lightweight Adidas NMD knit sneakers that have a flexible sock-like upper and energy-returning cushioning. 

$160$89
Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt
Carhartt Men's Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt Closeout
Amazon
Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt

This Carhartt pocket T-shirt is a great durable short-sleeve shirt. Plus, the front pocket comes in handy when you need to stow away a few pens or a pack of gum.

$20$15
Ray-Ban Men's Rb3386 Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Men's Rb3386 Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Men's Rb3386 Aviator Sunglasses

A classic pair of Ray-Ban aviators are a worthy investment since they never go out of style.

$198$139
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts 3 Pack Cotton Classics V-Neck T-Shirts
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts 3 Pack Cotton Classics V-Neck T-Shirts
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts 3 Pack Cotton Classics V-Neck T-Shirts

Tommy Hilfiger's 100% cotton V-neck tees are a bestseller thanks to their soft fabric and simple silhouette.

$46$26
Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics 5-Pack Boxer Brief
Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics 5-Pack Boxer Brief
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics 5-Pack Boxer Brief

Save on a five-pack of cotton briefs from Calvin Klein, featuring the brand's iconic logo waistband.

$70$41
Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
Amazon
Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean

You can’t go wrong with a pair of comfortable Levi's pants made with elastane for stretch.

$80$48
Coofandy Cotton Linen Button Down
Coofandy Cotton Linen Button Down
Amazon
Coofandy Cotton Linen Button Down

Amazon's No. 1 best-selling linen shirt comes in 44 different colors and patterns to match your style.

$32$23
maamgic Mens Swim Trunks 5" with Mesh Lining
maamgic Mens Swim Trunks 5" with Mesh Lining
Amazon
maamgic Mens Swim Trunks 5" with Mesh Lining

Simple stripes are always a good option, but these swim trunks are available in a wide variety of colors and patterns.

$33$19
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts Multipack Cotton Classics A-Shirts
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts Multipack Cotton Classics A-Shirts
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts Multipack Cotton Classics A-Shirts

"These are the best ribbed tanks money can buy," one reviewer praised this three-pack of Tommy Hilfiger undershirts. "The material is thicker and softer than the cotton you find in other brands."

$40$28
vineyard vines Men's 7 Inch Island Shorts
vineyard vines Men's 7 Inch Island Shorts
Amazon
vineyard vines Men's 7 Inch Island Shorts

Lean into the preppy aesthetic for summer with a pair of lightweight shorts from Vineyard Vines. 

$85$64
Timberland PRO Men's 38mm Harness Roller Reversible Leather Belt
Timberland PRO Men's 38mm Harness Roller Reversible Leather Belt
Amazon
Timberland PRO Men's 38mm Harness Roller Reversible Leather Belt

Sleek and functional, this reversible genuine leather belt goes with everything in your closet.

$30$24
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans

These classic Levi's jeans are bestsellers for a good reason.

$70$42
Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt
Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt
Amazon
Van Heusen Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt

Available in plenty of stylish colors, this short-sleeve dress shirt is a summer staple.

$26$18
FITORY Mens Sandals
FITORY Mens Sandals
Amazon
FITORY Mens Sandals

With cushy comfort and arch support, he can wear these sandals all day long.

$46$34
Lucky Brand Men's Venice Burnout Notch Neck Tee Shirt
Lucky Brand Men's Venice Burnout Notch Neck Tee Shirt
Amazon
Lucky Brand Men's Venice Burnout Notch Neck Tee Shirt

Look effortlessly cool in this T-shirt from Lucky Brand. 

$25$21
Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants
Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants
Amazon
Dockers Men's Classic Fit Easy Khaki Pants

Go from the office to dinner and drinks in stylish comfort with these Dockers.

$40$24
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Flag Pride Polo Shirt in Custom Fit
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Flag Pride Polo Shirt in Custom Fit
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Flag Pride Polo Shirt in Custom Fit

This 100% cotton classic polo from Tommy Hilfiger is a casual wardrobe must-have. Get it now at a steep discount. 

$70$37
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants

Thousands of 5-star reviews on these cozy Calvin Klein Ultra Soft sweats don't lie. 

$45$28

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

