Ready to spruce up your outdoor space for summer? If you have a patio, yard or pool, it's the perfect time to shop for outdoor living items so you can enjoy and make the most of the space once summer officially starts next month.

Whether you're looking to completely overhaul your home's outdoor area or add a few new things to complete it, ET Style has scoured Amazon to find the best pieces -- outdoor entertaining essentials and practical items you never knew you needed -- such as patio furniture sets, outdoor grill, pool floats and a portable projector for outdoor movie night!

While you're on Amazon, check out more top picks from the retailer that has it all, including the booty-lifting leggings Lizzo wore, homeware deals and Lululemon dupes.

Ahead, shop our top picks from Amazon.

Flamaker 3 Pieces Patio Set Amazon Flamaker 3 Pieces Patio Set Hurry to score this affordable three-piece patio furniture set, including two wicker chairs and a small table. $130 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock Amazon Vivere Double Cotton Hammock Is there a better way than ending the day than chilling on the hammock with an ice-cold drink in hand? $120 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Cuisinart CGG-7400 Propane, 54 Inch, Full Size Four-Burner Gas Grill Amazon Cuisinart CGG-7400 Propane, 54 Inch, Full Size Four-Burner Gas Grill Invest in an outdoor grill for summer BBQ. This Cuisinart design has four 11,000 BTU burners, 443 square inch of cooking space and an additional warming rack. $275 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Veken BBQ Grill Accessories Amazon Veken BBQ Grill Accessories This kit comes with all the accessories a grill master needs to whip up the perfect burger or hot dog. It comes with a spatula, tongs, bamboo skewers, grill mat, meat claws, fork, knife, silicone basting brush, grill cleaning brush and apron. $20 AT AMAZON Buy Now

KINGSO Fire Pit, 22'' Fire Pits Outdoor Wood Burning Steel BBQ Grill Firepit Bowl Amazon KINGSO Fire Pit, 22'' Fire Pits Outdoor Wood Burning Steel BBQ Grill Firepit Bowl This fire pit is safe and easy to use. Designed with durable steel frame and heat-resistant coating, the portable fire pit comes with a wood-handled poker and a screen cover that keeps sparks, embers and debris from flying out. $50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller Amazon Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller Don't let insects ruin your outdoor fun. Turn on the Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller, a no-flame, DEET-free and scentless bug repellent that creates a 15-foot protection zone. $20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

DR. J Professional HI-04 Mini Projector Amazon DR. J Professional HI-04 Mini Projector Have an outdoor movie night with family with this mini projector with improved brightness and contrast ratio. It has a 100" projector screen and 1080p resolution. $67 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

