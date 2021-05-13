Shopping

Everything You Need for Summer From Amazon: Patio Furniture, Grill Tools, Pool Floats and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
amazon outdoor living 1280
Amazon

Ready to spruce up your outdoor space for summer? If you have a patio, yard or pool, it's the perfect time to shop for outdoor living items so you can enjoy and make the most of the space once summer officially starts next month.

Whether you're looking to completely overhaul your home's outdoor area or add a few new things to complete it, ET Style has scoured Amazon to find the best pieces -- outdoor entertaining essentials and practical items you never knew you needed -- such as patio furniture sets, outdoor grill, pool floats and a portable projector for outdoor movie night

While you're on Amazon, check out more top picks from the retailer that has it all, including the booty-lifting leggings Lizzo wore, homeware deals and Lululemon dupes. Plus, get the scoop on everything we know so far about Prime Day 2021 -- yes, it's happening.

Ahead, shop our top picks from Amazon. 

Flamaker 3 Pieces Patio Set
Flamaker 3 Pieces Patio Set
Amazon
Flamaker 3 Pieces Patio Set
Hurry to score this affordable three-piece patio furniture set, including two wicker chairs and a small table. 
$130 AT AMAZON
Best Choice Products Set of 2 Adjustable Steel Mesh Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners
Best Choice Products Set of 2 Adjustable Steel Mesh Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners
Amazon
Best Choice Products Set of 2 Adjustable Steel Mesh Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners
A set of two lightweight, foldable mesh reclining lounge chairs that come with trays for cups, phone and tablet. 
$115 AT AMAZON
Vivere Double Cotton Hammock
Vivere Double Cotton Hammock
Amazon
Vivere Double Cotton Hammock
Is there a better way than ending the day than chilling on the hammock with an ice-cold drink in hand? 
$120 AT AMAZON
Walker Edison Dominica Contemporary Slatted Outdoor Dining Table, 34 Inch
Walker Edison Dominica Contemporary Slatted Outdoor Dining Table, 34 Inch
Amazon
Walker Edison Dominica Contemporary Slatted Outdoor Dining Table, 34 Inch
A classic wooden dining table is big enough for the whole family. 
$250 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $359)
Cuisinart CGG-7400 Propane, 54 Inch, Full Size Four-Burner Gas Grill
Cuisinart CGG-7400 Propane, 54 Inch, Full Size Four-Burner Gas Grill
Amazon
Cuisinart CGG-7400 Propane, 54 Inch, Full Size Four-Burner Gas Grill
Invest in an outdoor grill for summer BBQ. This Cuisinart design has four 11,000 BTU burners, 443 square inch of cooking space and an additional warming rack. 
$275 AT AMAZON
Veken BBQ Grill Accessories
Veken BBQ Grill Accessories
Amazon
Veken BBQ Grill Accessories
This kit comes with all the accessories a grill master needs to whip up the perfect burger or hot dog. It comes with a spatula, tongs, bamboo skewers, grill mat, meat claws, fork, knife, silicone basting brush, grill cleaning brush and apron.
$20 AT AMAZON
KINGSO Fire Pit, 22'' Fire Pits Outdoor Wood Burning Steel BBQ Grill Firepit Bowl
KINGSO Fire Pit, 22'' Fire Pits Outdoor Wood Burning Steel BBQ Grill Firepit Bowl
Amazon
KINGSO Fire Pit, 22'' Fire Pits Outdoor Wood Burning Steel BBQ Grill Firepit Bowl
This fire pit is safe and easy to use. Designed with durable steel frame and heat-resistant coating, the portable fire pit comes with a wood-handled poker and a screen cover that keeps sparks, embers and debris from flying out. 
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Aqua Deluxe Resort Quality Monterey Hammock, 4-in-1 Multi-Purpose Inflatable Pool Float
Aqua Deluxe Resort Quality Monterey Hammock, 4-in-1 Multi-Purpose Inflatable Pool Float
Amazon
Aqua Deluxe Resort Quality Monterey Hammock, 4-in-1 Multi-Purpose Inflatable Pool Float
No wonder this pool float is a bestseller! It can be used as a saddle, lounge chair, hammock and drifter!
$31 AT AMAZON
Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller
Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller
Amazon
Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller
Don't let insects ruin your outdoor fun. Turn on the Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller, a no-flame, DEET-free and scentless bug repellent that creates a 15-foot protection zone. 
$20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $25)
DR. J Professional HI-04 Mini Projector
DR. J Professional HI-04 Mini Projector
Amazon
DR. J Professional HI-04 Mini Projector
Have an outdoor movie night with family with this mini projector with improved brightness and contrast ratio. It has a 100" projector screen and 1080p resolution. 
$67 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Sterno Home 25-Ft Clear Globe Outdoor Incandescent String Lights
Sterno Home 25-Ft Clear Globe Outdoor Incandescent String Lights
Amazon
Sterno Home 25-Ft Clear Globe Outdoor Incandescent String Lights
Set the mood by hanging these stylish clear globe string lights on your patio. 
$21 AT AMAZON

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Camping Gear for Summer

The Best Swimwear for Summer

9 of the Coolest Pool Floats for Summer 2021

How to Host the Perfect Outdoor Movie Night

Frontgate Sale: Take Up to 20% on Outdoor Living and Pool Essentials

Quay Sale: Get Select Sunglasses for as Low as $39

 