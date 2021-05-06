9 of the Coolest Pool Floats for Summer 2021

Nothing says summer fun more than heading to the swimming pool or the beach, and bringing a few floaty options for yourself, friends or family will only make spending time in the water more enjoyable.

To help you shop for the perfect pool float for your summer activity, ET Style has found nine of the coolest floaties. Our selection includes pool inflatables for kids (like an adorable unicorn float), kitschy, oversized inflatable lounge designs, and a beer pong table float for your next pool party.

If you're looking for more shopping ideas for summer, check out our top picks of one-piece swimsuits, celeb-loved bikinis, essentials for an at-home outdoor brunch, and the best sunscreen.

Below, check out the coolest pool floats to use for summer 2021.

Sportsstuff Blueberry Donut Pool Float Kohl's Sportsstuff Blueberry Donut Pool Float How cool is this sprinkle donut pool float? We love the bright colors. $15 AT KOHL'S Buy Now

Urban Outfitters Inflatable Pong Pool Float Game Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Inflatable Pong Pool Float Game Does your squad love to play beer pong? This inflatable pool float is specifically made for the drinking game with multiple drink holder slots. $29 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

Sunnylife Kids' Seahorse Unicorn Inflatable Pool Float Nordstrom Sunnylife Kids' Seahorse Unicorn Inflatable Pool Float Your little ones will be obsessed with this unicorn pool float with deep, soft seating and a dome-shaped canopy to protect them from the sun. $50 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Sunnylife Surfboard Float Nordstrom Sunnylife Surfboard Float A surfboard-shaped inflatable raft is perfect for the beach or a giant pool. $60 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Intex Inflatable King Kool Pool Lounge Walmart Intex Inflatable King Kool Pool Lounge If you're looking for pool floats to relax and unwind in, a lounge chair inflatable float is the best choice. $10 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $14) Buy Now

Funboy x Malibu Barbie Golf Cart Pool Float Funboy Funboy x Malibu Barbie Golf Cart Pool Float This golf cart floaty is part of Funboy's collaboration with Malibu Barbie. The groovy, two-person float comes with a fashionable fringe-lined removable mesh shade and dual cup holder. $129 AT FUNBOY Buy Now

Funboy Clear Pink Glitter Flamingo Funboy Funboy Clear Pink Glitter Flamingo There's nothing more extra than a flamingo float. This adorable pool float is pink and glittery. I mean, it's shaped like a huge flamingo -- what more can you want for summer? $79 AT FUNBOY Buy Now

Pool Punisher Inflatable Toy Amazon Pool Punisher Inflatable Toy This Pool Punisher tank float for kids is great if they love water toys. It has a built-in water cannon that blasts up to 50 feet. $110 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Swimline UFO Spaceship Squirter Amazon Swimline UFO Spaceship Squirter Another fun swimming pool toy floaty for kids is this UFO spaceship with water squirter. $26 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Deals on One Piece Swimsuits

Shop Serena Williams' Adorable Mother-Daughter Matching Swimsuits

Everlane Launched a Sustainable Swimwear Collection All Under $75

The TikTok-Favorite Brand Girlfriend Collective Launches Swim

23 Best Swimwear Finds under $50 From Amazon

8 Celebrity-Loved Swimsuits to Shop Right Now