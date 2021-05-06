Shopping

9 of the Coolest Pool Floats for Summer 2021

By ETonline Staff
best pool floats 1280
Funboy, Walmart, Nordstrom

Nothing says summer fun more than heading to the swimming pool or the beach, and bringing a few floaty options for yourself, friends or family will only make spending time in the water more enjoyable.

To help you shop for the perfect pool float for your summer activity, ET Style has found nine of the coolest floaties. Our selection includes pool inflatables for kids (like an adorable unicorn float), kitschy, oversized inflatable lounge designs, and a beer pong table float for your next pool party.

If you're looking for more shopping ideas for summer, check out our top picks of one-piece swimsuits, celeb-loved bikinis, essentials for an at-home outdoor brunch, and the best sunscreen.

Below, check out the coolest pool floats to use for summer 2021. 

Sportsstuff Blueberry Donut Pool Float
Sportsstuff Blueberry Donut Pool Float
Kohl's
Sportsstuff Blueberry Donut Pool Float
How cool is this sprinkle donut pool float? We love the bright colors.
$15 AT KOHL'S
Urban Outfitters Inflatable Pong Pool Float Game
Urban Outfitters Inflatable Pong Pool Float Game
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Inflatable Pong Pool Float Game
Does your squad love to play beer pong? This inflatable pool float is specifically made for the drinking game with multiple drink holder slots.
$29 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Sunnylife Kids' Seahorse Unicorn Inflatable Pool Float
Sunnylife Kids' Seahorse Unicorn Inflatable Pool Float
Nordstrom
Sunnylife Kids' Seahorse Unicorn Inflatable Pool Float
Your little ones will be obsessed with this unicorn pool float with deep, soft seating and a dome-shaped canopy to protect them from the sun.
$50 AT NORDSTROM
Sunnylife Surfboard Float
Sunnylife Surfboard Float
Nordstrom
Sunnylife Surfboard Float
A surfboard-shaped inflatable raft is perfect for the beach or a giant pool.
$60 AT NORDSTROM
Intex Inflatable King Kool Pool Lounge
Intex Inflatable King Kool Pool Lounge
Walmart
Intex Inflatable King Kool Pool Lounge
If you're looking for pool floats to relax and unwind in, a lounge chair inflatable float is the best choice.
$10 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $14)
Funboy x Malibu Barbie Golf Cart Pool Float
Funboy x Malibu Barbie Golf Cart Pool Float
Funboy
Funboy x Malibu Barbie Golf Cart Pool Float
This golf cart floaty is part of Funboy's collaboration with Malibu Barbie. The groovy, two-person float comes with a fashionable fringe-lined removable mesh shade and dual cup holder.
$129 AT FUNBOY
Funboy Clear Pink Glitter Flamingo
Funboy Clear Pink Glitter Flamingo
Funboy
Funboy Clear Pink Glitter Flamingo
There's nothing more extra than a flamingo float. This adorable pool float is pink and glittery. I mean, it's shaped like a huge flamingo -- what more can you want for summer?
$79 AT FUNBOY
Pool Punisher Inflatable Toy
Pool Punisher Inflatable Toy with Squirt Gun
Amazon
Pool Punisher Inflatable Toy
This Pool Punisher tank float for kids is great if they love water toys. It has a built-in water cannon that blasts up to 50 feet.
$110 AT AMAZON
Swimline UFO Spaceship Squirter
Swimline UFO Spaceship Squirter
Amazon
Swimline UFO Spaceship Squirter
Another fun swimming pool toy floaty for kids is this UFO spaceship with water squirter.
$26 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55)

