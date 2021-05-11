Amazon Deals for the Home: Deals on Echo, Apple, Instant Pot & More

If you're looking for inexpensive solutions to refresh your home inside and out, Amazon deals is exploding with discounts on items for the home! Whether you need to do some home improvement, or you're looking at doing minor tweaks to make working from home more comfortable, Amazon deals has a range of stylish products to make home a little more welcoming.

Amazon's for the home section has everything you need to tidy up your house and make it more homey with furniture, cleaning and storage solutions, shelves, home electronics, kitchen tools and appliances and so much more! To make it easier to navigate the expansive variety of products at Amazon deals, ET Style has combed through the catalog to select the best home goods to help perk up your living quarters.

Amazon deals has much more than items for the home -- it's offering up major markdowns on select items that just about any customer can find a discount on in electronics like an ipad, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, spring jackets, athleisure, an Amazon device like a Fire tablet, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

If you're looking for a deal on gifts in the Amazon marketplace, Amazon's new guide section, makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized as well. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more. In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on things like home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whatever it is you need to make your home more comfortable, Amazon deals for the home are just a click away.

Shop our top picks for the home from Amazon deals below.

Sunnydaze Outdoor Fire Pit Bowl Amazon Sunnydaze Outdoor Fire Pit Bowl It's almost barbecue season -- with a fire pit, guests can stay longer with a fire pit. $175 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $219) Buy Now

COOL Spot 11'x11' Pop-Up Gazebo Tent Instant with Mosquito Netting Amazon COOL Spot 11'x11' Pop-Up Gazebo Tent Instant with Mosquito Netting If you need a little shade in the backyard, now is the time to get your outdoor canopy. This one comes with mosquito netting so you get protection from more than just the sun. $140 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $190) Buy Now

IKICH Portable Ice Maker Machine for Countertop Amazon IKICH Portable Ice Maker Machine for Countertop This countertop ice maker is on the list of items you didn't know you needed. Whether you're having a barbecue or making slushies, making ice in as little as six minutes is like an instant party. $129 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180) Buy Now

Homall 4 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets Amazon Homall 4 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets If working from home this spring means working from your backyard, this outdoor furniture set is a must-have. It's also an Amazon #1 Best Seller. $200 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $210) Buy Now

Anker eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner Anker Anker eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner Robot vacuums are a room saver during quarantine. If you don't have a robot to clean up after you yet, now's the time. Anker's Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac has more than 27,000 5-star reviews. $219 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229) Buy Now

SHW 55-Inch Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk Amazon SHW 55-Inch Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk Just because you're working from home doesn't mean you can't have a standing desk. Shop now to get this adjustable desk for more than $100 off the original price. $280 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $400) Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Apple AirPods Pro With Apple AirPods Pro's active noise cancellation feature for immersive sound and sleek design, lets you take your music and conversations anywhere. These headphones are an Amazon #1 Best Seller and you can get them now for $29 off the original price. $197 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $249) Buy Now

Auking Mini Projector 2020 Amazon Auking Mini Projector 2020 The AuKing portable movie projector is perfect fit for playing videos, bingeing TV shows, sharing photos, watching football games and more. It can be easily connected with laptops, smartphones, tablets, USB drives and the Xbox One to enjoy big games. $80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110) Buy Now

Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. $110 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2 Amazon Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2 If a smart plug isn't part of your smart home system yet, this is the one to try. You can connect it to Google Home or Alexa to turn lights and appliance on and off with voice control or remotely. $15 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

SimpleHouseware Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Shelf Amazon SimpleHouseware Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Shelf Make the most of your space with this simple under-sink organizer -- it's a game-changer. $23 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT Amazon Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, this air fryer has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone. $120 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven Amazon Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven This Yedi air fryer comes with everything needed for healthier meals: a rotisserie tong and rod, oven rack, drip pan, skewer rotisserie, rotisserie cage, rotisserie steak cage, mesh basket and trays, oven mitts and even a recipe book. $115 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160) Buy Now

The Original Toilet Night Light Gadget Amazon The Original Toilet Night Light Gadget If you have kids, you already know The Original Toilet Night Light Gadget is a must-have. $10 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $15) Buy Now

Home- It Mop and Broom Holder Amazon Home- It Mop and Broom Holder Get a little bit of organizational help for spring cleaning with this mop and broom organizer. $14 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer Amazon SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer Sometimes, getting the kitchen perfectly organized is as simple as adding a rack to a cabinet. This one will keep all your cans in order. $23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $33) Buy Now

YAHEETECH Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment Amazon YAHEETECH Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment If you're small space means cramped work from home conditions, your mind is about to be blow with the YAHEETECH Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment. During the day, the top extends for a comfortable desk top and when business closes, it returns to its coffee table function. $129 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180) Buy Now

BISSELL Power Steamer Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop Amazon BISSELL Power Steamer Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop Make spring cleaning a breeze with Bissell's Heavy Duty 3-in-1 Steam Mop. It can be used indoors and outdoors. $160 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Amazon Ring Video Doorbell 3 This Ring Doorbell is an upgrade from its original video doorbell with improved motion detection, but still gives you all the perks the original, like easy set up, mobile notifications and a rechargeable battery. $180 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229) Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Amazon Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker You don't have to go big to get an instant dinner with Instant Pot's 3 qt Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker. Not only can you use it as a yogurt maker and turn dried beans into cooked beans in a half hour, it also acts as a slow cooker. On top of that, its compact size is great for small kitchens. One rave review from a shopper said it changed her life. $64 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition Amazon Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV, Fire TV Edition This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV with built-in Amazon Fire was one of the best selling products on Prime Day last year. $199 AT AMAZON Buy Now

D'vine Dev Terracotta Pots for Plants Amazon D'vine Dev Terracotta Pots for Plants One of the easiest ways to perk up a room is with plants. These cute terracotta planters can be a classy home for your new greenery. Shop now to get them for 27% off the original price. $29 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $37) Buy Now

myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain Amazon myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain You're buying peace of mind with this bluetooth enabled garage door opener. Among its features is an in-garage delivery key by Amazon (available in select areas -- check eligibility at amazon.com/keypromo) so your packages can be delivered securely. $30 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) This smart speaker is the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. It features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Prime Day 2021: What You Need to Know About Amazon's Epic Event

265 Best Products from Amazon: Apple, UGG, Echo & more

Everything TikTok Made Us Buy — Fashion, Beauty, Home and More

Genius Kitchen Gadgets We've Discovered on TikTok

Best Cookware Lines by Celebrities -- Rachael Ray, Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse and Chrissy Teigen

The Ultimate Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More

13 Tools You Need for Spring Cleaning