SKIMS Drops Valentine's Day Collection

If you've been keeping a pulse on the latest launches from Kim Kardashian's underwear, loungewear and shapewear brand SKIMS, then you know the A-list star is on a roll.

Earlier this month, the label -- which has become a favorite among Kardashian fans and fashion lovers alike -- launched its silk loungewear collection, just in time to prep for this year's Valentine's Day. But Feb. 14 isn't the only day to celebrate love, whether it's with a special someone or for yourself. And SKIMS' new, collection -- the Fits Everybody Valentine's Day collection -- is here to tell you just that.

According to a post on the brand's Instagram, the new Valentine's Day capsule, which Kardashian says is the "sexiest SKIMS collection," is a limited-edition collection of intimates made from SKIMS' "beloved Fits Everybody" material in two new colors: Poppy (bright red) and Cherry Blossom (pale pink). Available in sizes XXS to 4X, the new capsule -- which also comes in black and tan -- features classic, minimalist lingerie pieces like an underwire bra, a cami, a bralette, and two types of thongs.

If you're ready to add these chic, sexy pieces to your top drawer, scroll down to shop new SKIMS' Valentine's Day collection below.

Fits Everybody Thong SKIMS Fits Everybody Thong A high-waisted thong to pair with your favorite bra styles. $18 AT SKIMS Buy Now

Fits Everybody Strappy Back Cami SKIMS Fits Everybody Strappy Back Cami For those who love a classic '90s look, you won't go wrong with this spaghetti strap cami, which features a cool, open back. $38 AT SKIMS Buy Now

Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra SKIMS Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra If you love a lingerie look that prioritizes comfort and style, you'll obsess over this easy style from SKIMS. $32 AT SKIMS Buy Now

Fits Everybody Skimpy Scoop Neck Bralette SKIMS Fits Everybody Skimpy Scoop Neck Bralette A deep, scoop-neck bra that'll feel like a second skin on you. $32 AT SKIMS Buy Now

Fits Everybody Straight Neck Underwire Bra SKIMS Fits Everybody Straight Neck Underwire Bra An underwire bra featuring a classic balconette cut -- which features adjustable straps -- that'll never go out of style. $48 AT SKIMS Buy Now

Fits Everybody Micro Thong SKIMS Fits Everybody Micro Thong If you want a barely-there option to shop, SKIMS' Fits Everybody Micro Thong features a T-back that'll go perfectly with the Fits Everybody Strappy Back Cami. $14 AT SKIMS Buy Now

