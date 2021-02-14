SKIMS Drops Valentine's Day Collection
If you've been keeping a pulse on the latest launches from Kim Kardashian's underwear, loungewear and shapewear brand SKIMS, then you know the A-list star is on a roll.
Earlier this month, the label -- which has become a favorite among Kardashian fans and fashion lovers alike -- launched its silk loungewear collection, just in time to prep for this year's Valentine's Day. But Feb. 14 isn't the only day to celebrate love, whether it's with a special someone or for yourself. And SKIMS' new, collection -- the Fits Everybody Valentine's Day collection -- is here to tell you just that.
According to a post on the brand's Instagram, the new Valentine's Day capsule, which Kardashian says is the "sexiest SKIMS collection," is a limited-edition collection of intimates made from SKIMS' "beloved Fits Everybody" material in two new colors: Poppy (bright red) and Cherry Blossom (pale pink). Available in sizes XXS to 4X, the new capsule -- which also comes in black and tan -- features classic, minimalist lingerie pieces like an underwire bra, a cami, a bralette, and two types of thongs.
If you're ready to add these chic, sexy pieces to your top drawer, scroll down to shop new SKIMS' Valentine's Day collection below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Launches Silk Loungewear Collection
Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts to Get to Your Loved Ones
The Best Lingerie for Valentine's Day
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks Are Back in Stock!
Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch
Skims Waffle Knit Collection is Back
Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for the Special Man in Your Life