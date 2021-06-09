Shopping

SKIMS Silk Collection Launches New Colors -- Shop Now Before It Sells Out

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
skims silk collection
SKIMS

Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS has added new colors to their silk collection for summer! 

The luxurious range was first released back in February, and the newly added line includes five styles of silk pieces in now seven shades -- topaz, bronze, honey, sienna, cocoa and soot. The SKIMS silk collection features a ruffled teddy, long slip dress, sleep shirt, sleep pants and shirtdress. Every piece is available in sizes XXS to 3X.

If you're wanting to upgrade your loungewear lineup or looking for designs that are sexy and comfortable, the silk collection is perfect for you. 

Shop the SKIMS silk collection below.

SKIMS Silk Teddy
skims silk teddy
SKIMS
SKIMS Silk Teddy
For something flirty, opt for this gorgeous teddy with ruffle detail. 
$118 AT SKIMS
SKIMS Silk Long Sleep Slip
SKIMS Silk Long Sleep Slip
SKIMS
SKIMS Silk Long Sleep Slip
A timeless silk slip dress with an open, H-strap back and thigh slit. 
$178 AT SKIMS
SKIMS Silk Button Up Night Dress
skims night dress
SKIMS
SKIMS Silk Button Up Night Dress
Throw on this silk button-down shirtdress for lounging or sleeping. 
$178 AT SKIMS
SKIMS Silk Button Up Shirt
SKIMS Silk Button Up Shirt
SKIMS
SKIMS Silk Button Up Shirt
A classic pajama shirt to wear with the matching pant or style with your favorite leggings. 
$138 AT SKIMS
SKIMS Silk Sleep Pant
SKIMS Silk Sleep Pant
SKIMS
SKIMS Silk Sleep Pant
Complete the silk pajama look with these super soft pants. 
$138 AT SKIMS

RELATED CONTENT:

Early Prime Day Deal: Khloé Kardashian's Trick to Staying Hydrated

Kate Middleton Wore These Meghan Markle-Approved Sneakers

Sofia Vergara's Summery Jumpsuit is Only $34 -- Shop the Look

Shop Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals on Underwear

Shop Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals on Bras