Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS has added new colors to their silk collection for summer!

The luxurious range was first released back in February, and the newly added line includes five styles of silk pieces in now seven shades -- topaz, bronze, honey, sienna, cocoa and soot. The SKIMS silk collection features a ruffled teddy, long slip dress, sleep shirt, sleep pants and shirtdress. Every piece is available in sizes XXS to 3X.

If you're wanting to upgrade your loungewear lineup or looking for designs that are sexy and comfortable, the silk collection is perfect for you.

Shop the SKIMS silk collection below.

