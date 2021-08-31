Looking fashionable is one of those unspoken royal duties. And of course, Kate Middleton wore another pair of trendy sneakers we want to shop, stat. The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted rocking a pair of Veja sneakers during a visit with Prince William to the University of St Andrews, where the couple first met, in Scotland.

The British royal paired the casual shoes with a buttoned blazer, striped top and trousers. Kate's white Veja sneakers are the popular low-top, lace-up Esplar style, featuring the brand's iconic "V" detail in metallic gold. Veja sneakers have been a huge hit with celebs and royals. Kate's sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, has previously worn the Veja V-10 sneaker in Australia.

Kate is no stranger to styling comfortable, stylish sneakers with her royal outing outfits. Another pair of kicks the mom of three loves is the Superga 2750 Cotu.

ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Shop the royal-approved Veja sneakers below.

