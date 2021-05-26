Kate Middleton and Prince William Return to the University Where They Met
Kate Middleton and Prince William have returned to the roots of their love story just after their 10-year wedding anniversary!
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the University of St. Andrews on Wednesday amid their royal trip to Scotland. The couple visited with current students, discussing how they've coped and supported one another amid the pandemic.
The royals went casual for their outing, with Kate in a white-and-navy striped sweater and a blazer jacket over top. She paired the look with white sneakers, while William wore navy pants and a matching jacket with brown shoes.
The couple met with geography and art history students, another reference to their time at university. Prince William majored in geography during his time at St. Andrews, while Kate was an art history major.
Earlier in the day, the couple visited the West Sands Beach in St. Andrews where they participated in a land yachting outing with the Fife Young Carers organization.
The couple have been having lots of fun during trip to Scotland. Watch the clip below for more.
