Kate Middleton and Prince William have returned to the roots of their love story just after their 10-year wedding anniversary!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the University of St. Andrews on Wednesday amid their royal trip to Scotland. The couple visited with current students, discussing how they've coped and supported one another amid the pandemic.

The royals went casual for their outing, with Kate in a white-and-navy striped sweater and a blazer jacket over top. She paired the look with white sneakers, while William wore navy pants and a matching jacket with brown shoes.

ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

📸: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spent the early afternoon at St Andrews University, where they met 20 years ago.



▶️They’ve been painting love hearts and taking in dance classes pic.twitter.com/7IwqsXSdTs — Radio Tay News (@RadioTayNews) May 26, 2021

The couple met with geography and art history students, another reference to their time at university. Prince William majored in geography during his time at St. Andrews, while Kate was an art history major.

Earlier in the day, the couple visited the West Sands Beach in St. Andrews where they participated in a land yachting outing with the Fife Young Carers organization.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The couple have been having lots of fun during trip to Scotland. Watch the clip below for more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince William Playfully Shuts Kate Middleton Down After She Tries to Making a DJ Beat This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

See Kate Middleton's Reaction When a Little Boy Asks If She's a Prince

Kate Middleton Attempts a DJ Beat, Prince William Hilariously Reacts

Kate Middleton Surprises People All Over London for a Good Cause

Related Gallery