See Kate Middleton's Reaction When a Little Boy Asks If She's a Prince
Prince William Playfully Shuts Kate Middleton Down After She Tri…
Prince William and Kate Middleton Display Cute Chemistry While A…
Prince William Jokes He’s Trying Not to ‘Flirt’ With Women While…
Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Decision to Join YouT…
Prince William, Kate Middleton and More Wish Archie a Happy Birt…
Prince William and Kate Middleton Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniver…
Prince William and Kate Middleton Take Kids to the Beach and Mak…
Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Rare Glimpse of Family, …
Prince William and Kate Middleton Launch YouTube Channel, Adele …
Kate Middleton Celebrates Launch of Her Book by Surprising Fans …
Why Prince Harry Wishes He Could've Stayed in London a ‘Bit Long…
Prince William Calls BBC’s Actions ‘Deceitful’ in Obtaining Prin…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Rare Photo of Archie to Adv…
Princess Diana's 1981 Wedding Gown to Go on Display at Kensingto…
Beyoncé, JAY-Z and More Stars in Attendance for DMX’s Memorial S…
Inside Britney Spears' Parents' Battle Over the Terms of Her Con…
Josh Duggar Arrested in Arkansas, Sister Jill Calls Situation ‘V…
‘Milkwater’ Trailer: Molly Bernard Unexpectedly Decides to Becom…
T-Pain Just Realized He's Been Ignoring Celebrities' Instagram M…
Ben and Erin Napier Team Up With Sheryl Crow for ‘Home Town Take…
Whoops! Kate Middleton had a sweet interaction with a little boy while out in Orkney, Scotland, on Tuesday. The 39-year-old Duchess of Cambridge was greeting local schoolchildren when one confident boy asked her, "Are you a prince?"
The mother of three laughed and shook her head no, saying, "I'm not a prince."
He then asks, "Are you a princess?" prompting her to nod her head yes. While technically not true, the duchess decided the little guy was close enough.
Kate and her husband, Prince William, are currently on an official tour of Scotland. On Wednesday, the couple returned to St. Andrews, where they met at university together. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a blast land yachting, and racing each other in the sand on West Sands Beach.
The event was hosted by local company Blown Away, and the duke and duchess joined the Fife Young Carers, an organization that offers young carers a break from their challenging roles.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kate Middleton Attempts a DJ Beat, Prince William Hilariously Reacts
Prince William on Finding Out About Mom Diana's Death in Scotland
Kate Middleton Surprises People All Over London for a Good Cause