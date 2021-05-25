Kate Middleton Tries to Create a DJ Beat as Prince William Jokes 'It's Hurting My Ears!'
Prince William loves his wife, Kate Middleton, for many reasons, but it's safe to say that one of them is not her musical abilities. The Duke of Duchess of Cambridge have been having a blast on their trip to Scotland and on Monday, the pair had some fun while visiting the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit.
The 39-year-old duchess tried her hand at making a DJ beat with one of the volunteers at the charity, but ended up covering her ears when the beat was repeated.
"It's bad," Prince William, 38, confirmed. "Please turn that one off, it's hurting my ears."
On her way out, Kate apologized, joking, "Sorry for leaving such a terrible song. Delete it, delete it, delete it."
The couple were visiting the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit in East Lothian, Scotland, not far from where they met at the University of St. Andrews. The centre works on preventing violence and has partnered with Heavy Sound taking support, advice, and music into neighborhoods around Edinburgh.
Though music might not have been Kate's strong suit, the duchess seemed to thrive at the next stop, cooking with Sikh Sanjog in the Holyrood Kitchen to help provide meals to vulnerable families around Edinburgh.
