Prince Harry is hoping to comfort particularly vulnerable families during a difficult time. The 35-year-old Duke of Sussex participated in a video chat with some families and employees of the charity WellChild, of which he is a patron, sharing the conversation on YouTube.

In addition to letting the families of seriously ill children share their stories and struggles, Harry also offered up his encouragement and praise, relaying his own experiences, throughout the 30-minute conversation.

Noting that he's "not too bad," Harry added, "It's certainly strange times, everyone is experiencing the same thing in a unique way."

The father of 11-month-old baby Archie added, "I can't even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys. Having one kid at 11 months old is enough, so to see what you guys are going through on a day-to-day basis, honestly, so much respect to every single one of you."

Harry commended one mother for her positive outlook, noting, "Being able to have family time, so much family time where you're almost think, 'Oh, do I feel guilty for having so much family time?' You've gotta celebrate those moments where you just are on the floor rolling around in hysterics because of something that's happened and then inevitably half an hour later, maybe a day later, there's going to be something you have to deal with and there's no way you can run away from it. You can't even distract yourself in a different room."

The former senior royal, who stepped down from his royal duties last month, commiserated with the families, saying, "None of us should be in this situation, but we are."

He also noted that their hardship would make them stronger in the long run, adding, "I think when you've been through hard times you really come out so much stronger, not just for yourself, not just for your family, but for other people as well. Certainly from a mental health point of view, if you've ever been through that, you want to make sure no one else struggles or no one else goes through what you've been through."

In addition to speaking with the WellChild families, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been looking for other ways to give back.

ET previously confirmed that the couple joined Project Angel Food to deliver meals to 20 clients living with critical illnesses.

"I am blown away that they chose us. They care about our vulnerable population," Project Angel Food's executive director Richard Ayoub told ET. "Our clients are most at risk to contract the coronavirus, having compromised immune systems including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and most are over the age of 60."

The couple also recently donated more than $112,000 to the U.K. charity Feeding Britain, which works to alleviate and eliminate hunger in the country. The money was generated from their royal wedding broadcast on May 19, 2018.

For more from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry Is Finding Post-Royal Life to Be ‘Challenging,’ Friend Jane Goodall Says This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Volunteer to Deliver Meals in L.A. Amid Coronavirus Crisis (Exclusive)

Prince Harry Personally Video Chats With Families of Seriously Ill Children to Discuss Coronavirus Concerns

Prince Harry Is Feeling Homesick and 'Cut Off' From Family, Source Says

Related Gallery