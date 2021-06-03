We're looking ahead to summer and while Amazon's Prime Day is set to start June 21, there are Early Prime Day Deals on designer shoes to help welcome warmer weather, including Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers. Right now, they're are on sale for up to 55% off with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals!

The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual Superga shoes are now starting at $29 with many sizes and styles around the $40-$50 price point on Amazon right now. The royal has worn the canvas sneaker lace-ups multiple times throughout her years as duchess for appearances where she dressed down. She has styled the comfy footwear in a variety of ways from an outfit with skinny jeans to a blouse-and-culottes combination.

The can't-miss deal on the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker comes as part of Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals. The discount on the pair is available in multiple colors. In addition to white, the sneakers are offered in 12 other colors including shades of blue, black, pink, gray and more.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

But the deals don't end with Superga sneakers. You can find an early Prime Day deal on just about anything, whether you're into beauty, health, fashion, wellness, fitness, skincare, cooking, finance, electronics or home improvement. Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals is chock-full of discounts and markdowns across all categories and we're expecting more Amazon Prime Day deals when the big shopping event starts on June 21.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with Alexa as you have in the past. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear what lightning deal Amazon picked out for you.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime membership to get a free 30-day trial so you can join the shopping fun.

Score the best-selling sneaker style at a deep discounted price, along with other great sneaker deals on selected styles, on Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals.

Superga 2790 Acotw Amazon Superga 2790 Acotw Superga are one of Kate Middleton's favorite shoe. Try these Superga 2790 Acotw platform shoes as well while they're 72% off. These chunky sneakers also come in three different colors. $45 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

