Sofia Vergara's Summery Jumpsuit is Only $34 -- Shop the Look

Sofia Vergara is giving us summer style inspiration in a tie-dye jumpsuit. The Modern Family actress was all smiles as she modeled the blue jumpsuit next to palm trees in a video posted on Instagram.

Vergara was gorgeous in the strapless design with floaty, asymmetrical hem pants. She accessorized the look with oversize cat-eye sunglasses and layered gold necklaces. The jumpsuit is part of her clothing line, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara. The one-and-done piece is truly an affordable buy at $34, available at Walmart.

If you're not into the blue tie-dye pattern, the comfy, chic jumpsuit is offered in three other colors. The effortless, stylish number is available in regular and plus sizes, XXS to XXL and 1X to 5X.

The America's Got Talent judge has been sharing lots of outfit pics, featuring the new summer styles from her line.

Below, shop the summer pieces the star has worn.

